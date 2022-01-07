LITCHFIELD — The town received about 5 inches of snow on Friday morning, causing school to be closed for the day.
The town’s department of public works said they have about 120 miles of road to clear, divided into nine snow plow routes. They prioritize the most heavily trafficked roads, they said.
Gayle Carr, the acting warden of the Litchfield Borough Warden and Burgesses, reminded residents living within the borough of their snow removal responsibilities.
“Property owners or the occupants of the premises are responsible for keeping all public sidewalks along or adjacent to their property clear of snow and ice,” Carr said in an email. “If the sidewalks are not cleared, the Borough is authorized to have it cleared by an independent contractor with the addition of a 25 percent surcharge.”