A winter weather advisory has been issued for the entire state as up to 3 inches of snow and sleet, and a coating of ice, are expected to hit the region Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
A slow-moving low pressure system is forecast to bring southern Connecticut 1 to 3 inches of snow, with an inch or less elsewhere, the weather service said Tuesday morning.
The wintry mix and cold temperatures will cause “hazardous travel conditions” on any untreated roads, the NWS said.
Light snow is forecast to start falling Tuesday morning into the early afternoon. The precipitation is likely to change over to freezing rain in the afternoon, the NWS said.
The weather service said freezing rain will mix in across southwestern Connecticut Tuesday afternoon into the night, with just rain likely in other areas. The weather service said the precipitation is forecast to taper off Wednesday morning.
Icy conditions are possible during the Wednesday morning commute.
Naugatuck Public Schools will dismiss students early Tuesday because of the weather.
The same was the case for Greenwich Public Schools. All after school activities were canceled.
Hamden Public Works announced that the town’s transfer station was closed until further notice Tuesday morning because of the expected inclement weather.
The Middletown Public Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday.
The New Haven Public Schools dimissed classes early, according to a notice to the community from Mayor Justin Elicker.
Elicker said the city was not expecting to institute a parking ban as the snow moved through.
“Our crews will be out salting and sanding the roads this afternoon. We anticipate two to three inches of snow for the duration of this storm. A parking ban is not expected at this time,” said Elicker. “Temperatures will be below freezing and in some cases in the single digits during the nighttime hours. We will continue to monitor this system and update as needed. Have a safe day.”