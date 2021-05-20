Songwriter scholarship program open to eligible applicants

TORRINGTON — The application process has begun for the NWCT Emerging Songwriter Scholarship Program that is open to applicants aged 16-25. The deadline for applications is June 11.
Five applicants will be selected based on merit to participate in the program. Awardees will be given the opportunity to participate in creative writing workshops, access licensing to beats by local producers, and record their own song in a professional setting.
The workshops will cover topics such as techniques for songwriting, resources available for marketing and distribution, and guidance from an entertainment lawyer.
Scholarship recipients will be selected June 15 and the program will run from June 26-July 31. All workshops and recording sessions will be hosted by The Outlet for the Arts, a new recording/production studio in Torrington.
Eligible applicants can apply at artsnwct.org/emerging-songwriter-scholarship.
The scholarship program is made possible through funding from the CT Office of the Arts; Bridge Builders Program and matching funds from the National Endowment for the Arts. The program is presented by the Northwest Connecticut Arts Council in partnership with the Outlet for the Arts. Learn more at www.ArtsNWCT.org.