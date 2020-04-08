LITCHFIELD — There was a lot of lighthearted banter at a most unique Palm Sunday service at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Litchfield. The Rev. Robert F. Tucker, Pastor and recently bestowed with the honor of Monsignor, was in great form and high spirits as he took his place on a rolling wagon stage with a large amplifier to his left and a crowd of approximately 75 cars filled with congregants in front of him, sitting in their vehicles carefully lined up in the parking lot to await an Outdoor Mass.
Each carload was instructed to tune their car radios to a specific radio station, where the service would be broadcast beyond Litchfield as well. Since all churches in Connecticut had been officially “closed” by Gov. Ned Lamont as part of the state’s attempt to curb further outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus, a great many churches were sharing Sunday services via Zoom, Facebook, or other means.
St. Anthony’s decided to hold a live service on-site for Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord, while taking all precautions against contagion. The leaflet noted “St. Anthony Church is always open for the past 22 years, since we don’t know where the keys are. So, you may quietly visit but keep yourself at a distance from others. This is a perfect time as an individual and family to read the Bible, or at least the New Testament.”
The eight-members of the Stewart family served as greeters at the entrance to the parking lot, handing out live palms and leaflets. Father Brian Stewart was directing traffic, assisted by TFC James Holm, the Litchfield Resident Trooper and brothers Aidan and Liam Stewart served as altar boys. Church members who had not seen friends in a while due to self-quarantine were beeping car horns and waving at each other. The overwhelming popularity of the event will be repeated on Easter Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
St. Anthony of Padua is located at 49 South Street, just off the Litchfield Green. For more details, call the office at 860-567-4188 or the Rectory at 860-567-5209.