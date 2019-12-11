LITCHFIELD — St. Michael’s Parish will hold their annual Festival of Lessons and Carols for Advent on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 14, at 4 p.m. in the candlelit church at 25 South Street, just off the Litchfield green.
This yearly event consists of readings from the Bible, prayers, congregational carols, organ music by Bach and Brahms and choral music by Palestrina, Gibbons, Goldschmidt, Stanford, and Guest, sung by St. Michael’s Choir.
There will be a freewill offering and a reception will follow the service. All are welcome to the service and the reception. Further information is available at music@stmichaels-litchfield.org.