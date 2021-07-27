LITCHFIELD — St. Michael’s Litchfield at 25 South Street will host a commemorative evening of stories, music, reflection and prayer in the church’s garden on Friday, Aug. 6, at 5:30 p.m.
“Saints Among Us, celebrating Jesus' loving presence in the stories of all people will be commemorating individuals and organizations that exemplify compassion and healing,” the church’s announcement said,
This all ages event will include sidewalk chalk and hands-on activities.
The evening’s commemorations will include Florence Nightingale, The Litchfield Food Pantry, Visit Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County, Greenwoods Counseling & Referrals, Alcoholics Anonymous and others.
If it rains, the event will be moved into the church. Refreshments and fellowship will follow.
Other events in this Friday night garden series include: Sept. 10, Educators, and Oct. 1, Servants of Creation.