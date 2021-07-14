State investigating Kent weight-loss camp

KENT — A weight-loss camp for children closed earlier this week after state officials said they began investigating concerns about the safety of children enrolled there.
Camp Shane, located at the South Kent School off Bulls Bridge Road, shut down on Tuesday, according to a joint statement from the state’s Office of Early Childhood and Department of Children and Families.
The statement said the two agencies “are conducting a joint investigation of Camp Shane CT due to concerns about the health, safety and wellbeing of children enrolled at the summer youth camp.”
A message sent to the camp’s corporate offices in New York, Wednesday was not immediately returned.
The two agencies declined to comment further in the statement, because it is a pending investigation involving minors.
The camp’s website touts the organization’s weight-loss results (including before and after photographs), along with guidance counselors, menus created by registered dietitians and “building self esteem” sessions.
The camp runs programs for children and teens as well as young adults up to the age of 24, according to its website.
The organization also runs programs in Arizona, California, Florida and Wisconsin.