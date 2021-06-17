State police: CT gun transfer system on hold for 3 days in July

Connecticut residents who want to transfer a gun will be put on hold for a few days next month, as the state police unit tasked with firearms licensing upgrades its computer system, state police announced.
In a brief statement Thursday, state police said the Special Licensing and Firearms Unit will close at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 9 and stay closed through the following Monday, July 12.
State police expect the service to reopen at 8:30 a.m. that Tuesday.
“During this period, the office will be closed and firearm transfers will not be authorized. Thank you for your patience with this project,” state police said.
To sell or transfer a gun through a private sale in Connecticut, residents have to receive an authorization number from the Special Licensing and Firearms Unit. The seller also has to fill out four copies of a form detailing who is buying the gun and where they live. Besides the buyer and the seller, the form goes to the Special Licensing and Firearms Unit along with the local police where the gun buyer lives.