State police: CT man killed in Salisbury crash

SALISBURY — Connecticut State Police are looking for witnesses after a local man was killed late Monday evening in a rollover crash.
State police identified the man as 37-year-old Christopher Michael McKenna.
McKenna was headed east on Route 112 in his Toyota 4Runner when the vehicle “crossed into the westbound lane, subsequently rolling over,” state police said in a statement.
The crash occurred around 11:35 p.m.
McKenna was taken to Sharon Hospito by Salisbury paramedics, where he was pronounced dead, the report said.
His vehicle was later towed from the scene.
State police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Trooper Corretto at Troop B, at 860-626-1820.