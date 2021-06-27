State police: No updates in I-84 shooting, manhunt

Connecticut state police on Sunday said they have no updates in the investigation into a shooting on I-84 in Cheshire last week that sparked a manhunt for an armed suspect.
One person was hospitalized early Friday after the shooting, which occurred in the westbound lanes of I-84.
The incident prompted state police to close down the westbound lanes between exits 26 and 25A for several hours.
Police said they began searching for a suspect who was thought to be “armed and dangerous,” with the search widening to Wolcott and Southington.
By that evening, state police said the search was centering on the area around Rogers Orchards in Southington.
Residentsv in the area were alerted through a reverse 911 call.
Police in Wolcott said the man is believed to be in his 30’s, and described him as a Hispanic man about 5-foot-8 tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Wolcott police described him as having dark facial hair, possibly a beard.
State police previously asked anyone who sees anyone or anything suspicious in the area to call 911.