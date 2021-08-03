Steep Rock Association in Washington expands internship program

WASHINGTON — Steep Rock Association, a nationally accredited land conservation organization headquartered in Washington Depot, has expanded its Summer Internship Program to six students as a result of funding from the Washington Scholarship Fund, Washington Garden Club, Yardscapes and support from trustees.
Steep Rock’s 2021 interns:
Adrianna Gottmeier, freshman at the University of Southern Maine majoring in environmental planning and policy, minoring in environmental science.
Charlotte Zapletal, freshman at Wesleyan majoring in biology, minoring in environmental studies.
Erich Nitchke, senior at Central Connecticut State University majoring in biology with a concentration in environmental science.
Hannah Pryor, freshman at Paul Smith’s College majoring in fisheries and wildlife science.
Hannah Lawlor, senior at Thomaston High School.
Haley Bates, senior at Southern Connecticut State University, business administration major with concentration in marketing.
Steep Rock’s eight-week paid internship program immerses students in all aspects of organizational operations, and helps them learn about a variety of conservation, environmental, agricultural, and nonprofit career paths, an announcement said.