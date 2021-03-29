Study: Like rest of Litchfield County, Morris has limited affordable housing options

MORRIS — Like nearly a dozen municipalities across Litchfield County, there are limited affordable housing options for people who live and work in Morris, according to a recent town needs assessment study.
Morris has 32 units of affordable housing, which, by the state’s definition, represents about 2 percent of the town’s total housing stock that’s affordable.
There’s also a lack of rental and senior affordable housing options in Morris, the study said.
To help remedy that situation, Morris is developing an affordable housing plan. In creating the plan, consideration will be given to the housing needs of residents and workers — both in town now and in the future. The plan will detail strategies for how to meet those needs, Jocelyn Ayer, director of the Northwest Hills Council of Governments Community & Economic Development, said at a recent affordable housing forum.
Affordable housing is defined as costing less than 30 percent of the income of a household earning up to 80 percent of the area’s median income.
In developing its plan, Morris is following the 2017 state statute, requiring all municipalities to develop an affordable housing plan by July 2022. Other towns in Litchfield County also working toward an affordable housing plan include New Milford, Washington, Warren, Barkhamsted, Cornwall, Canaan (Falls Village), Harwinton, Norfolk and Goshen.
In comparison to Morris, Litchfield has 189 units of affordable housing, Torrington has 1,794 and Winchester has 609.
In 2020, the state Department of Housing made grant money available to help municipalities develop an affordable housing plan. The plans must specify how the municipality intends to increase its number of affordable housing developments.
Thirty-six percent of Morris owner households and 33 percent of the town’s renter households are housing cost burdened, according to the housing assessment. After paying their monthly rent or mortgage, “there’s just not as much left over for other costs such as transportation and discretionary funding,” Ayer said.
Jessely Pineda, who works in human resources at i2Systems Advanced LED Lighting on Bantam Lake Road in Morris, said there’s a need for affordable housing across all levels in her company.
According to Pineda, employees have said they look to live outside of Morris to find more affordable options, including Danbury, Brookfield, New Milford, Waterbury, Torrington, and Bristol.
There are also more single-family attached homes in Morris. Ninety-one percent of Morris’ housing stock is single-family detached homes, compared with 73 percent in Litchfield County and 59 percent statewide. The majority of housing available in Morris may not fit the needs of young adults, young families or seniors who don’t want to pay for or maintain a single-family home with three-plus bedrooms, Ayer noted.
Morris also has less than the average number of renter-occupied units in the county and statewide. Ten percent of Morris’ housing stock is renter occupied, compared with 19 percent in Litchfield County and 30 percent statewide. According to Ayer, this likely indicates a lack of a range of rental housing options in town.
Morris has 233 residents who are older than 70, and 20 units of affordable senior rental housing. There are 20 older adults on the waiting list for senior rental housing, with often a three- to four-year wait, according to Ayer.
Jim Simoncelli, executive director of the Morris Housing Authority, which is the Eldridge Senior Housing development on East Street, said the 20 units on the property are for those age 62 and older or who are disabled.
“We charge 30 percent of someone’s income for rent,” he said.
He added the housing authority’s entire operating budget must be calculated by those rents. “There is no federal, state or town funding to the housing authority,” he said.
Kristen Davila, Morris’ director of community activities, said there’s a movement to keep older adults in their homes and out of nursing homes.
Davila said Morris residents want their older families to live closer to them.
“They are looking for something affordable, something manageable in size, something safe to get in and out of — and the options are just so limited here in town,” Davila said.
Morris will hold two more affordable housing forums prior to presenting its housing plan for adoption. The town’s monthly housing plan steering committee meetings are open to the public. For more information, visit the town’s website.