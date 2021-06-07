Summer-like heat causing more CT schools to dismiss early

Many school districts across the state have announced plans to dismiss students early on Monday, with forecasts calling for temperatures in the high-80s.
The National Weather Service said high temperatures will be “more reminiscent of the middle of summer” rather than early June across much of the northern United States, including the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington to the Boston metropolitan area.
Temperatures along that corridor are expected to hit the high-90s, the weather service said. In Connecticut, the latest forecast is calling for the temperature to hover around 88 degrees on Monday.
A hazardous weather outlook statement was issued by the weather service early Monday morning for southern Connecticut. The statement indicated there is a possibility of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon with gusty winds.
The NWS said the low temperature Monday night will be around 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies, a slight breeze and a roughly 20 percent chance of rain are also in the forecast.
Hartford and Tolland counties are under a heat advisory through 8 p.m. Monday, with the weather service warning residents that hot temperatures and high humidity “may cause heat illness to occur.”
“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the NWS said. “Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.”
Dozens of schools statewide have announced plans to dismiss students early because of the weather, including public schools in Bethel, Bridgeport, Danbury, Litchfield, Milford, Naugatuck, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, North Haven, Seymour, Stratford and Torrington.
All Fairfield public and parochial schools will dismiss early on Monday. Evening events will go on as scheduled. Afternoon preschool is canceled. On-site elementary after-care is also canceled.
Nathan Hale, West Rocks, Naramake, Rowayton, Tracey and Wolfpit schools in Norwalk are all on early dismissal schedules Monday. There are no after-school programs or activities.
Public schools in Ashford, Ellington, New Hartford, Simsbury, Southington and Windsor Locks are planning early dismissals for students on Monday, NBC Connecticut reported.
The latest weather service forecasts indicate the hot weather will continue throughout the week.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday, mainly after 10 a.m., with a high near 81 degrees, the weather service said. The temperature falls to a low around 69 degrees Tuesday night as a light wind moves in.
Wednesday’s forecast is also calling for showers and thunderstorms, with partly sunny skies and a high near 85 degrees. By night, the temperature drops to a low around 65 degrees.
It’ll be partly sunny on Thursday, with a high near 81, the weather service said. By night, the temperature will drop to a low around 55 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.
Friday will bring mostly cloudy skies and a high near 70 degrees. There’s a 30 percent chance of shower late Friday night, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 55 degrees.