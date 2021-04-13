Sunday: Washington nonprofit hosts program on foraging for edible plants

WASHINGTON — Have you ever wondered what is edible in the woodlands of Connecticut?
The Spring Foraging Forum will take place on April 18 with Griffin Kalin, a museum educator and traditional skills expert, at the Institute for American Indian Studies at 38 Curtis Road. This program is recommended for families and will be held in three one-hour time slots starting at 1 p.m.
Native Americans lived off the land and were able to identify edible plants and fungi from a young age, a museum announcement said. This forum teaches participants foraging is an art that requires using one’s senses, and to understand and respect the habitat that plants grow in, the announcement said.
The space per time slot is limited and pre-registration is required. To sign up, visit eventbrite.com/e/spring-foraging-forum-with-griffin-kalin-tickets-149317226845. For questions, call 860- 868-0518 or email events@iaismuseum.org.