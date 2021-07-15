TERRYVILLE — Tanner Carone of Terryville is one of 31 Post University business students to be named a 2021 Baldrige Scholar, representing the top five percent of undergraduate and graduate students at the university’s Malcolm Baldrige School of Business, according to an announcement from the university, in Waterbury.
This year’s Baldrige Scholars include students from across Connecticut and the world, including Germany, Slovakia and China. They represent eight undergraduate programs and three graduate programs, including finance, sports management, business administration, human resources management, marketing, project management and accounting.