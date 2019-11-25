More people will be on the roads, rails and in planes this week as they get an early start for the long Thanksgiving holiday.
Here’s what to expect:
AAA says more than 55 million travelers will be making a trip of 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving. This will be the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since AAA began tracking in 2000, trailing only the record set in 2005.
The vast majority of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations. INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expects Wednesday afternoon to be the worst travel period nationally, with trips taking as much at four times longer than normal in major metro areas.
In the New York City/Connecticut metro area, traffic delays could be three times worse than a normal Wednesday.
The worst time for traffic, according to INRIX, is 5:15 to 7:15 p.m.
At $2.61, the price of a gallon of regular gas in Connecticut is around 18 cents lower than last Thanksgiving.
AAA says the national average is $2.59 a gallon. Today, 61 percent of all gas stations in the country are selling regular unleaded for $2.50 or less.
Metro-North, the Hartford Line and Shoreline East will run additional trains.
Metro-North’s holiday schedule includes 18 early getaway trains from Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday. Additional trains will be added Thursday morning, so Connecticut residents can get to the city early to view the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year, and if you are leaving New York after the parade, you must have your ticket before boarding your train at Grand Central.
More Hartford Line trains have been added to the schedule on Tuesday and Wednesday and an additional four trains on Sunday.
The added Hartford Line trains will operate between New Haven and Hartford, generally running 5-10 minutes after regularly scheduled Amtrak Hartford Line trains to provide more seats and alleviate potential overcrowding.
Shore Line East also will operate on special schedules on Wednesday. Special New Haven Line trains will connect travelers to special holiday Shore Line East trains at New Haven Union Station.
The special Shore Line East trains will make all stops between New Haven and Old Saybrook, with some service to New London. Customers should visit shorelineeast.com for more information.
The Transportation and Security Administration says the number of passengers expected to fly this Thanksgiving holiday is predicted to be record-breaking, with more than 26.8 million passengers and crew members traveling through security screening checkpoints nationwide through Monday. TSA expects to screen 4 percent more passengers this holiday travel season than last year.
TSA says get to the airport early — two hours prior to a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.
At Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y., typically 2,200 to 2,500 passengers and crew are screened at the TSA checkpoint daily, but during the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period, more than 3,000 are expected to be screened daily.
In the immediate New York metropolitan area, John F. Kennedy International Airport will see the largest volume of passengers and crew coming through the airport checkpoints with more than 100,000 passengers per day expected in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.
At Newark Liberty International Airport, up to 70,000 people will be screened daily during the holiday, and at LaGuardia Airport, about 48,000 people will go through TSA checkpoints during the Thanksgiving travel period daily.
Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks will have a very heavy travel period through Sunday. The busiest travel days will be Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
Passengers traveling domestically are advised to allow themselves at least 90 minutes for check-in with their respective airlines and the TSA screening. Those traveling internationally should give themselves three hours.
Bradley says those who are picking up passengers from the airport during the Thanksgiving holiday week are encouraged to use the Cell Phone Waiting Lot located on Light Lane while waiting for the passengers to arrive and retrieve any luggage. Parking in the Cell Phone Waiting lot is free.
From midnight Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, State Police will have extra troopers looking for aggressive drivers, unsafe drivers and drunken drivers. Roving patrols and DUI checkpoints are planned.
Last Thanksgiving weekend, troopers gave out 1,007 speeding tickets, 450 for seat belt violations and another 2,991 for other hazardous moving violations (unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal).
There were also 496 accidents, 56 with injuries and two fatalities last Thanksgiving holiday.
There’s a 50 percent chance of showers Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.
Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny and cool with a high temperature in the low 40s. It will also be windy most of the day on Thankgiving, with gusts up to 34 mph.
Accuweather says conditions may remain blustery enough to cause trouble for balloons at the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
The famous balloons of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade can only be operated if sustained wind conditions stay below 23 mph and wind gusts are not expected to exceed 34 mph based on city regulations, according to Orlando Veras, a Macy's Parade spokesman.
You don’t have to drive far to see a football game in Connecticut.
There are 24 high school football games in Connecticut on Thanksgiving.
For the complete list of this week's games, visit
giving-week-high-school-
football-schedule-score-
board/