University of Connecticut students decried a proposed 23 percent tuition increase, and said that the constantly rising costs make it harder to attend the school, will require them to work more to make ends meet and will result in fewer low-income students choosing UConn.
President Thomas Katsouleas’ proposal, announced Thursday, will go to the Board of Trustees next week. If approved, tuition will rise by 23 percent, or $3,214 over the next five years, in incremental annual increases ranging from $608 in 2020 to $679 in 2024.
“That’s coming out of my pocket. That’s going to hurt,” Donnarie Noble said.
Many students said the cost of tuition was a major factor in choosing to come to UConn, and that rising prices threaten that.
“I absolutely came here because it was one of the cheaper schools,” Mahima Mehta said, especially compared to out-of-state options. She works two jobs already, and rising tuition means she’ll have to work more to cover the cost.
High tuition costs elsewhere “definitely kept me from going out-of-state,” junior Tyler Oakes said. But when costs go up every year, “it kind of feels like we’ve been lied to,” he said. Tuition and mandatory fees combined cost nearly $1,500 more in 2019 than in 2018.
Tuition at UConn has increased every year since 2010. In-state students now pay 70 percent more than they did 10 years ago, when tuition was $8,064 for a full year. Out-of-state students paid $24,528 in tuition 10 years ago; that cost has risen by 48 percent to $36,466.
In-state rates have increased by at least $600 every year since 2014, and the $950 tuition raise from 2018 to 2019 was the steepest hike during that time.
Out-of-state students saw the largest tuition hike in 2015, when the cost increased by more than $2,000 from the prior year. UConn has raised that tuition by more than $1,000 each year for the last three years, and if implemented, the $608 increase for next year would be the smallest increase in a decade.
Fees have also climbed in that time by more than $1,000.
The higher price especially hurts minority students, Marnice Price said. She and Noble know students who started at UConn and left after a semester because they weren’t able to keep up with the payments, and said increasing tuition means that more minority and low-income students won’t be able to afford UConn.
Ayesha Mahajan said she came to UConn from Massachusetts because a scholarship made it comparable to staying in-state. But the scholarship hasn’t proportionately increased to keep up with the higher costs, she said.
Other students said their professors have talked to them about cuts to their departments, and thought UConn should be putting more money towards academics, rather than the Athletic Department, landscaping and other costs.
“They keep throwing money at it, hoping it’ll be better,” Kaylee Miller said of the football team. “I’d like to see that money go more towards education.”
She and Devin Stachelsky said they were warned by older students and alumni that tuition “just keeps going up.”
Some students felt there wasn’t enough transparency about the increases, and accused the school of trying to charge them more without telling them.
UConn held town hall meetings Thursday to discuss the plan with students, spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said. Students were notified about the meetings in the Daily Digest email, but the specific proposal wasn’t made public earlier “because it was still being compiled,” she said.
Student Government leaders also had a chance to weigh in on the plan, which resulted in some changes, Reitz said. “We encourage anyone with questions or concerns to bring them forward so we can explain the proposal and get their ideas.”
The proposal addresses only tuition, with other fees and costs to be determined later this spring. It’s the combination of those costs that make it hard to pay for UConn, students said.
Emma Baxter started college at the regional campus in Avery Point before transferring to save money, and commutes rather than living on campus, she said. She needed to come to Storrs for her major, she said, but the increase in price at the main campus was astronomical.
Undergraduate tuition is the same at all UConn campuses, but mandatory fees at the main campus this year are $3,428, compared to $840 at Avery Point, and similar amounts in Stamford, Waterbury and Hartford.
The Storrs campus bill includes a new mandatory $500 fee for the Student Recreation Center, which opened this fall. That charge was a sticking point for many students, who said they don’t use the center and should be able to opt out from paying it.
“They just hit us with that Rec Center charge,” said sophomore Ashley Brown. “It’s already expensive.”
When she came to UConn, she expected to pay for tuition, housing and a meal plan. She didn’t anticipate the thousands of dollars in added costs, or that tuition prices would rise.
Both of Grace Egazarian’s parents went to UConn, and while the price has changed, other things haven’t, she said. Her dorm on campus “is still very similar to what it looked like when my parents went here,” she said, but the difference in the school’s cost is “unbelievable.” Her grandparents were able to pay for her mother to attend, but it’s become unaffordable for her parents to pay for her.
Of the more than 20 students interviewed, two were in support of the proposal, and another said $600 didn’t seem significant, compared to the overall cost.
Anthony D’Andrea said that even with higher tuition, UConn is “a really good deal.” He said the school has done a good job attracting valedictorians and other high-performing students in recent years, and that UConn still provides “such a great education for such a low cost.”
While he wants to see greater transparency and more information about the tuition proposal, “I would hope that administration has the university’s best interests in mind,” he said.
If the Board of Trustees approves the five-year plan, in-state tuition in 2024 will be $17,012 and out-of-state tuition would be just under $40,000. UConn could also make further changes to the rates during the next five years.