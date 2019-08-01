BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
ART AND SOUL: Art and Soul Series with Miss Nicole, 10:30 a.m. at the Beekley Library, New Hartford, on Fridays, July 19, July 26, August 2, August 9, August 16. For details or registration, go to https://www.beekleylibrary.org/ or call 860-379-7235.
MORRIS CONCERTS: Summer Concert Series, Friday evenings beginning at 6 p.m.; free. August 2; Morris Town Beach: LA’s Backstage Pass, food trucks; August 30; Morris Town Beach: Morris’ Reading Room with Morris Beach & Recreation present MassConnFusion; food trucks.
CODE CRACKER: Friday, August 2 at 7 p.m. It’s our annual town-wide scavenger hunt and puzzle night. Come with a team or we’ll find you one. Part of the Teen Summer Reading Rewards for kids entering Grades 5th and up. Kent Memorial Library, 32 North Main Street, Kent. 860-927-3761
ANNUAL BOOK SALE: Friday, August 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kent Memorial Library, 32 North Main Street, Kent. 860-927-3761
COFFEE HOUSE: Twelve Moons Coffee House welcomes Austin & Elliott, a folk duo based in Western Massachusetts, Aug, 3, 7-10 p.m. Twelve Moons Coffee House is held on the first Saturday of each month at The Center on Main, 103 Main Street, Falls Village. A donation is requested to help cover expenses. For information, email TwelveMoonsCoffee@gmail.com. More information at: tinyurl.com/12Moons
TORRINGTON MARKET: The Torrington Farmer’s Market is now open on Saturdays and Tuesdays at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 837 Charles Street. The market will be held every Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and Tuesdays, 3-6 p.m. Vendors will be selling vegetables, fruits, pastry, bread, cheese, honey, plants, soap, teas and coffees and a food truck will be there. The market is held rain or shine. Also, this year periodically though out the season someone from the Connecticut Master Gardeners Association will be there to answer any questions.
VETERAN OFTHE MONTH: American Legion Post 44 of Bantam will honor Revolutionary War veteran, Oliver Dickinson, Jr., formerly of Milton (Litchfield.) as its 371st veteran of the month, August 3, 10 a.m. at the All Wars Memorial, Route 202, Bantam. Reception follows at the Bantam Borough Hall; which is also the rain location. For information email post44.bantam@gmail.com
ONE-ON-ONE TECH ADVICE: Saturday, August 3 from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. . Need help with your iPad, iPhone, or Mac? Have questions about: iCloud, iTunes, your Apple ID, Siri, Apps — or something else? Let our technology tutor and former Apple store specialist allow you the opportunity to get individualized one-on-one instruction. Must register, only room for 4-5 registrants. 20-minute sessions. APPLE PRODUCTS ONLY. Kent Memorial Library, 32 North Main Street, Kent. 860-927-3761
2 DAY TACK SALE: Saturday and Sunday, August 3 and 4. The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines (H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut), now celebrating their 38th year, will hold a 2 Day Tack Sale on Saturday and Sunday, August 3rd & 4th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to benefit our many rescues and to help with feed, veterinary and farrier costs. 43 Wilbur Road, Washington. If you can’t attend the Tack Sale but would like to make a donation, please visit our website: www.horseofct.org or call 860-868-1960.
SUMMER CREATIVE JOURNALING: Sunday, August 4 from from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. Bring your own journal or create a new one. Stretch your observations and imagination. Expand your sense of writing. Have fun with pen and paper. Relieve stress. Bring a friend. Be surprised by guest speakers. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted. Meet in the Reading Room. Led by E. Barrie Kavash. Please register. Kent Memorial Library, 32 North Main Street, Kent. 860-927-3761
SUPERKIDS PROGRAM: From August 5-9, A free SuperKids program for children 4-12 years of age will be held at Sharon Congregational Church in Sharon, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., August 5-9. Staffed by a group of volunteer senior high and college students from Fort Lee Gospel Church in NJ, the program includes skits, drama, singing, Bible stories, and games in both large and small groups. The local directors for the SuperKids program are Terri Conti and Shari Marks. They may be contacted for additional information at info@sharoncongregationalchurch.org or 860-364-5002.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 837 Charles St., Torrington, offers its Vacation Bible School, August 5-9, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. “A Trip Around the Church Year” is the theme and children will learn about various seasons, holidays, and key Biblical figures within the church year through stories, music, games, crafts, and the ever-popular Puppettude Troupe. For ages 4-grade 6. Call the church office at 860-482-3555 or visit www.StPaulsTorrington.com to register
FREE CONCERT: The Fine Arts Connection of Thomaston’s summer concerts continue at 7 p.m., August 5, free, with folk singer Liz Queler in Seth Thomas Park, South Main St. It it rains, this concert will be held in the auditorium of Thomaston High School, Route 109, Thomaston.
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit https://www.ctalanon.org/meetings
COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: Community Conversations: Summer Vacation,a 6 p.m., August 6, Litchfield Historical Society. Come share your favorite stories and memories during a facilitated discussion This event is free. For more information go to www.litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org, email registration@litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org, or call 860-567-4501.
FUN WITH LETTERS: Family fun with letters, for ages 4-7, with Dr. Caroline Ugurlu, 1 p.m.,through Aug. 13, Oliver Wolcott Library, South Street, Litchfield. Drop-in. No registration necessary,
BOUNCING BABIES: Bouncing babies, for birth-24 months, 10:30 a.m., July 2-August 13, Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield. Drop-in. No registration necessary.
WINSTED FARM STAND: The Winsted Senior Center has received a Farm to Senior Center Table grant from Fit Together, and will hold a farm stand on Tuesdays in July and August. Residents are asked to bring their own bag. Free, while supplies last; registration is requested.
BINGO: St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church holds weekly bingo games at St. Anthony School, Oak Street, Winsted, on Wednesdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. with refreshments and snacks for sale. Games begin at 6:35 p.m. Progressive jackpots. For information call the church at 860-379-3369.
YOGA ON THE GREEN: Yoga on the Green’s free yoga series, 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays in July and August, for all ages and levels, on the western end of the Litchfield Green. Bring your own mat. Donations welcome for St. Michael’s Food Pantry. For more information, contact Gina White, geeniewhite@gmail.com or 860-992-2799.
LITCHFIELD CONCERTS: Litchfield Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series, free, on the green. Bring chairs or a blanket. No dogs except service dogs. August 7, The Loft; August 14, Potter’s Field; August 21, The Wool Hats. No alcohol, no cars on the green, no dogs except service dogs, no open flames. Stay out of the trees and off lampposts. For more information call 860-567-7569.
FAMILY DINNER NIGHT: Enjoy a relaxing home-style meal and social time at The Litchfield Community Center on Wednesday August 7 from 5:00pm to 6:30pm New summer time. Dinner is Free and hosted by Food Rescue US NW CT & Litchfield Community Center. Pre-registration is required by calling The Litchfield Community Center at 860-567-8302 or visit www.thecommunitycenter.org
A ARP SAFE DRIVERS COURSE: AARP Safe Driver’s Course will be held at The Litchfield Community Center on Wednesday August 7, from 9:00am — 1:00pm. The nation’s first and largest classroom refresher for motorist age 50+. Auto insurance discounts available in most states. The cost is $15.00 AARP members/$20.00 non-members. Pre-registration is required by calling The Litchfield Community Center at 860-567-8302 or visit www.thecommunitycenter.org
SQUADRON MEETING: The Northwest Hills Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary of the United States Air Force meets Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. at the Torrington Armory South Main Street. For information, call Cmdr. Tim Ceritello at 860-620-3670 or email timceritello@gmail.com.
CHESS CLUB: The Litchfield County Chess Club meets Thursdays at the Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington, from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursdays. The informal club has held several meetings. Membership is free — just show up and play. Adults, teens and older children with an adult are welcome. There are plenty of boards and pieces, or bring your own. For information, call Alan at 850-430-9317.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Duplicate Bridge at the Sullivan Senior Center, East Albert Street, Torrington, Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information, call John Townsend at 860-567-0671. Leave a message, he will return your call. Bringing a partner is encouraged but not required. Games are now free of charge.
HEALTHCARE IN CONNECTICUT: The Washington Democratic Town Committee presents: Healthcarein CT: Where We are, Where we may go, 6 p.m., August 8, free. Eva Bermudez Zimmerman will speak about current CT Healthcare, where we go from here and Medicare For All. This Event is open to the public.
LEARN TO FISH: CT DEEP’S CARE “Learn to Fish” program, 5:30 p.m., August 8, free, for ages 8 and up and their families, at the Morris Town Beach Pavilion. Call 860-567-7437 to register.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: Storytime for preschoolers, for ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m., July 11-August 22, Oliver Wolcott Library Litchfield. Drop-in. No registration necessary
TEEN PIZZA & PAGES: Teen book club, for grades 7-10, 5:30-6:30 p.m., July 11-August 22, Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield. Pizza provided each week; discussions, reading and projects related to the book of the week. Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOOK CLUB: The Beekley Library and Northwest Region 7 present the Nutmeg Book Club for Middle Schoolers, 6 p.m, July 11, 18, 25, August 1, 8, 15, 22. For details or registration, go to https://www.beekleylibrary.org/ or call 860-379-7235.
HIGH SCHOOL BOOK CLUB: The Nutmeg Book Club for High Schoolers meets at the Beekley Memorial Library, New Hartford, Thursdays at 7 p.m, July 11, 18, 25, August 1, 8, 15, 22.
BOOKS ON THE BEACH: Oliver Wolcott Library’s Books on the Beach group meets 12-2 p.m., July 11-August 21, at Sandy Beach, Morris, under the bright blue umbrella with the OWL logo. Pick up a book or DVD, or stop by for a chat. Details, call 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org.
HEALTH TALK: To Your Good Health: Prescription Medication Safety with Concurrent Use of Medical Marijuana, presented by Steve Lee, Pharmacist in Charge, Community Health Rx, Inc., Torrington Library, 6 p.m., August 8. Register at www.torringtonlibrary.org or call the library at 860-489-6684.
LECTURE: Leroy Anderson Jeffrey Engel’s Music Lecture Jeffrey Engel returns to The Litchfield Community Center on Thursday August 8 for a music lecture on Leroy Anderson. Leroy Anderson was a master composer of popular orchestral miniatures. Still remembered today are works like “The Syncopated Clock” and “Sleigh Ride.” During the 1950s, he was performed by American orchestras more than any other native composer. Engel will detail his life and play numerous examples of his still beloved music. The lecture runs from 10:30am to 11:30am and is FREE. Pre-registration is encouraged, walk ins welcome. Pre-register at www.thecommunitycenter.org or call The Litchfield Community Center at 860-567-8302
FILM: honor of the Torrington High School Class of 1969, the Warner Theatre invites you to watch the 1969 film “Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid” on the big screen, 8 p.m., August 9. Tickets $5.
BOOK SALE, TEACHER NIGHT: Teacher Appreciation Night, August 9, 4-6 p.m.,book sale, August 10 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Torrington Library. Details at www.torringtonlibrary.org or call the library at 860-489-6684.
WIN WEEKEND: On August 2, 3, and 4 everyone is a “winner” in Norfolk. Fun for all is the watchword in Norfolk, Connecticut during the town’s Fourth Annual three-day, town-wide festival, A Weekend in Norfolk, better known as WIN. Everyone’s invited to come with family and friends to enjoy more than 80 events—mostly free—that Norfolk’s organizations, businesses, and individuals will be putting on to welcome visitors to their town. Full list of events is at https://weekendinnorfolk.org.
MOVIE MONDAYS: Beekley’s Movie Monday Matinee Series, 1 p.m., at the Beekley Library, New Hartford. August 5, Ugly Dolls; August 12, ,The Queen of Katwe; August 19, The Witches. For details or registration, go to https://www.beekleylibrary.org/ or call 860-379-7235.
SHAMANISM AND THE SHAMANIC JOURNEY: A 4 part series on Shamanism and the Shamanic Journey will be held at The Litchfield Community Center on Fridays Aug. 2-23, 2019 and will teach participants the background of shamanism and participate in various shamanic journeys. August 2: Introduction to Shamanism and the “Shamanic Journey” August 9: Entering the Lower World and Contacting My Power Animal August 16: Journey in the Middle World August 23: Journey to the Upper World. Participants should bring a notebook and something to lie on. The series runs from 10:00am to 11:00am and is FREE. Lecturer: Jan Dow, Professor Emeritus at Western CT State University. Pre-registration is required by calling The Litchfield Community Center at 860-567-830, www.thecommunitycenter.org
WATERTOWN FARMERS MARKET: The Market will be held at the Watertown Town Garage #2, 690 Thomaston Road, (Rt. 6) on Sundays, through October 20th from 9AM-1PM. Check www.watertownctrecreation.com or like our Facebook page — Watertown, CT Farmers’ Market, and follow us on Instagram, watertownctfarmers for more information and updates. We will also have a donation container for the Watertown Food Bank every week.