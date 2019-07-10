KIDS CRAFT EVENTS: Kid’s Craft Events, Fridays in July, 9-11 a.m. in the Colebrook Community Center courtyard. New craft each week; sign up as soon as possible; stop by the Community Center or call 860 738-9521 to sign up. July 5, Flags; July 12, Native American Dream Catcher; July 19, Paint a pot, plant a flower; July 26, Make Dr. Suess’ Oobleck. All children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult for the whole event.
CHIEF’S CHOICE SHOW: The Torringford Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Chief’s Choice 22nd annual Car Show will take place on July 12 on Main Street, Torrington.
APPRAISAL EVENT: Sotheby’s experts will be at the Litchfield History Museum to consult on items in your collection and the process of consigning items in a Sotheby’s auction. Guests are encouraged to send photographs of their items to adubois@litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org ahead of the event. Suggested donation of $20. The Litchfield Historical Society is located at 7 South Street, Litchfield. To register visit www.litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org, email registration@litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org, or call 860-567-4501.
BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
ART SHOW OPENING: Duende: The Works of Sarah Kushwara: Art Show Opening, 5-7 p.m., July 11, free, public welcome. Show runs through Sept. 30 in the A.B. Ceder Room at White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Pre-register for the reception at 860-567-0857 or go to www.whitememorialcc.org
FRIDAY STORYTIMES: Picture Books & Popsicles, 2 p.m., July 12, 19, 26, Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield. Enjoy popsicles outside, hear stories by guest readers, then enjoy an activity. Inside if it rains. No registration needed. Bring a towel, blanket or beach chair.
YARD GOAT MASCOT: The Yard Goat Mascot will make an appearance with a story at the Beekley Library, New Hartford, 10:30 a.m., July 12. For details or registration, go to https://www.beekleylibrary.org/ or call 860-379-7235.
TEXTILE TALK: Kathryn Boughton presents “Starting from Scratch; Textile Production in Early America,” at the Colebrook Historical Society’s Seymour Inn, Routes 183/182A, Colebrook, 7 p.m., July 12. Refreshments provided; the program is free and all are welcome. For further information contact Carol Lord at carol.9508@yahoo.com or 860-738-8244.
ALTERED BOOK WORKSHOP:“Art is Powerful Medicine: An Altered Book Workshop” at Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, Litchfield, July 13, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., led by Michele Murelli. cost is $60 plus a $25 materials fee. To register or for more information visit: www.wisdomhouse.org, call 860 567-3163 or email: programs@wisdomhouse.org.
TORRINGTON MARKET: The Torrington Farmer’s Market is now open on Saturdays and Tuesdays at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 837 Charles Street. The market will be held every Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and Tuesdays, 3-6 p.m. Vendors will be selling vegetables, fruits, pastry, bread, cheese, honey, plants, soap, teas and coffees and a food truck will be there. The market is held rain or shine. Also, this year periodically though out the season someone from the Connecticut Master Gardeners Association will be there to answer any questions.
EVENINGS OF POETRY: The Kent Memorial Library is hosting “Evenings of Poetry and Music,” 7-9 p.m. on Saturdays, July 13, Sept. 14 and Dec. 7 in the Library’s ReadingRoom To read or perform or for more information contact Karen Chase at 860-927-4146, email: kchase341@icloud.com, website: www.kchasephotograpy.com, and Facebook at: Karen A. Chase Photography.
PICKIN’ AND FIDDLIN’: Roxbury Volunteer Fire Department’s 45th annual Annual Pickin’ & Fiddlin’ Contest will be held July 13, starts at 2 p.m., Hurlburt Park, 18 Apple Lane, Roxbury. Admission $12, free for children under 10. Free parking available. Contestant registration starts at 12:30 p.m. Rain date, July 14, noon. Bring lawn chairs or blankets, BYOB and a picnic food and refreshments for purchase. No dogs allowed.
HUNT LIBRARY TAG SALE: The David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village will have a giant tag sale at The Center on Main in Falls Village on Sunday, July 14 from 10am to 3pm during the Falls Village Car & Motorcycle Show. The Center is located at 103 Main St in Falls Village. For more information, call the library at 860-824-7424 or visit www.huntlibrary.org.
DRUMMING FOR PEACE: Drumming For Peace is continuing its participation in the Drums Around the World, drumming for an hour each month at sunset on the evening of the full moon, at Church of Christ Congregational, Routes 4/63, Goshen. Bring your own drums or use the drums/ rhythm instruments provided. No experience is needed. For further information, call Susan Strand at 860-482-6940 or send an email message to sstrand@snet.net. July 16, 8:15 p.m., Aug. 15, 7:45 p.m., Sept. 14, 6:45 p.m., Oct. 13, 6 p.m., Nov. 12, 4:15 p.m., Dec. 12, 4:15 p.m.
MOVIE MONDAYS: Beekley’s Movie Monday Matinee Series, 1 p.m., at the Beekley Library, New Hartford. July 1, Dumbo; July 8, Nancy Drew; July 15, The Little Mermaid; Aug. 5, Ugly Dolls; Aug. 12, ,The Queen of Katwe; Aug. 19, The Witches. For details or registration, go to https://www.beekleylibrary.org/ or call 860-379-7235.
LEARN TO CODE: Harwinton Library presents Kids Learn to Code with Executive Director Patrice Gans from Random Hacks of Kindness Jr., Mondays in July, 6:30 p.m. For grades 4-8. To register call 860-485-9113.
CONCERTS AFTER WORK: Litchfield Jazz Fest Camp announces free concert series, Jazz After Work) at The Gunnery, Washington,7:15-8:30 p.m., July 1-25, Monday through Thursday nights, free. For details call 860-361-6285 or go to www.litchfieldjazzcamp.com
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit https://www.ctalanon.org/meetings
BOUNCING BABIES: Bouncing babies, for birth-24 months, 10:30 a.m., July 2-Aug. 13, Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield. Drop-in. No registration necessary.
WINSTED FARM STAND: The Winsted Senior Center has received a Farm to Senior Center Table grant from Fit Together, and will hold a farm stand on Tuesdays in July and August. Residents are asked to bring their own bag. Free, while supplies last; registration is requested.
SELF DEFENSE: Self Defense for Teens at the Beekley Memorial Library, New Hartford, 6:30 p.m., July 2, 9, 16, 23. For details or registration, go to https://www.beekleylibrary.org/ or call 860-379-7235.
4-H PROGRAM: 4-H Summer Program at the Harwinton Library, Tuesdays in July, 3 p.m. For ages 7-13. Each week, UCONN’s Litchfield Co-op will present hands on STEM programs that allow kids to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math through projects and activities.
FUN WITH LETTERS: Family fun with letters, for ages 4-7, with Dr. Caroline Ugurlu, 1 p.m., July 9-Aug. 13, Oliver Wolcott Library, South Street, Litchfield. Drop-in. No registration necessary,
BINGO: St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church holds weekly bingo games at St. Anthony School, Oak Street, Winsted, on Wednesdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. with refreshments and snacks for sale. Games begin at 6:35 p.m. Progressive jackpots. For information call the church at 860-379-3369.
YOGA ON THE GREEN: Yoga on the Green’s free yoga series, 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays in July and August, for all ages and levels, on the western end of the Litchfield Green. Bring your own mat. Donations welcome for St. Michael’s Food Pantry. For more information, contact Gina White, geeniewhite@gmail.com or 860-992-2799.
YOGA IN THE GARDEN: Gentle Vinyasa yoga in the garden, White Memorial Conservation Center, 8-9 a.m., followed by brief guided meditation. All levels, all ages. Bring a mat, water and bug spray; $10 per class. For information, call 860-309-9489.
LITCHFIELD CONCERTS: Litchfield Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series, free, on the green. Bring chairs or a blanket. No dogs except service dogs. July 17, South Road, July 24, RPM; July 31, Apricot Brandy; Aug. 7, The Loft; Aug. 14, Potter’s Field; Aug. 21, The Wool Hats. No alcohol, no cars on the green, no dogs except service dogs, no open flames. Stay out of the trees and off lampposts. For more information call 860-567-7569.
SQUADRON MEETING: The Northwest Hills Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary of the United States Air Force meets Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. at the Torrington Armory South Main Street. For information, call Cmdr. Tim Ceritello at 860-620-3670 or email timceritello@gmail.com.
CHESS CLUB: The Litchfield County Chess Club meets Thursdays at the Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington, from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursdays. The informal club has held several meetings. Membership is free — just show up and play. Adults, teens and older children with an adult are welcome. There are plenty of boards and pieces, or bring your own. For information, call Alan at 850-430-9317.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Duplicate Bridge at the Sullivan Senior Center, East Albert Street, Torrington, Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information, call John Townsend at 860-567-0671. Leave a message, he will return your call. Bringing a partner is encouraged but not required. Games are now free of charge.
NEW TESTAMENT TALKS: “Searching the New Testament,” at Lourdes Shrine, 50 Montfort Road, Litchfield, Route 118, with the Rev. Richard Scheera, 7 p.m., July 11, 18, 25, in the grotto chapel. No registration is required; a free will offering will be appreciated. All are welcome. For further information, call 860-567-1041 or e-mail: lourdesshrinect@gmail.com.
BOOKS ON THE BEACH: Oliver Wolcott Library’s Books on the Beach group meets 12-2 p.m., July 11-Aug. 21, at Sandy Beach, Morris, under the bright blue umbrella with the OWL logo. Pick up a book or DVD, or stop by for a chat. Details, call 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: Storytime for preschoolers, for ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m., July 11-Aug. 22, Oliver Wolcott Library Litchfield. Drop-in. No registration necessary
TEEN PIZZA & PAGES: Teen book club, for grades 7-10, 5:30-6:30 p.m., July 11-Aug. 22, Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield. Pizza provided each week; discussions, reading and projects related to the book of the week. Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOOK CLUB: The Beekley Library and Northwest Region 7 present the Nutmeg Book Club for Middle Schoolers, 6 p.m, July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22. For details or registration, go to https://www.beekleylibrary.org/ or call 860-379-7235.
HIGH SCHOOL BOOK CLUB: The Nutmeg Book Club for High Schoolers meets at the Beekley Memorial Library, New Hartford, Thursdays at 7 p.m, July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22.
CARD MAKING: The Beekley Memorial Library’s Teen Advisory Board and the New Hartford Senior Center presents Card Making, a give back program. Bring a friend and materials to share, 1 p.m., July 18. For details or registration, go to https://www.beekleylibrary.org/ or call 860-379-7235.
FELTING NIGHTS: Rachel Gerowe of Redbarn Originals leads summer needle felting nights at Flanders Nature Center, Woodbury, at 7 p.m., July 18, Aug. 22. Participants can attend for $10 and either bring their own project or purchase a kit for an additional fee. To learn more or register for the programs call 203-263-3711 Ext. 10.