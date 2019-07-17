BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
FRIDAY STORYTIMES: Picture Books & Popsicles, 2 p.m., July 12, 19, 26, Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield. Enjoy popsicles outside, hear stories by guest readers, then enjoy an activity. Inside if it rains. No registration needed. Bring a towel, blanket or beach chair.
KIDS CRAFT EVENTS: Kid’s Craft Events, Fridays in July, 9-11 a.m. in the Colebrook Community Center courtyard. New craft each week; sign up as soon as possible; stop by the Community Center or call 860 738-9521 to sign up. July 19, Paint a pot, plant a flower; July 26, Make Dr. Suess’ Oobleck. All children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult for the whole event.
MORRIS CONCERTS: Summer Concert Series, Friday evenings beginning at 6 p.m.; free. July 19; Morris Town Beach: 1974; food trucks; Aug. 2; Morris Town Beach: LA’s Backstage Pass, food trucks; Aug. 30; Morris Town Beach: Morris’ Reading Room with Morris Beach & Recreation present MassConnFusion; food trucks.
ART AND SOUL: Art and Soul Series with Miss Nicole, 10:30 a.m. at the Beekley Library, New Hartford, on Fridays, July 19, July 26, Aug. 2, Aug. 9, Aug. 16. For details or registration, go to https://www.beekleylibrary.org/ or call 860-379-7235
NORTHWEST VOCAL SHOWCASE: Northwest Vocal Showcase, sponsored by Torrington Parks and Recreation; semi-final and finals are July 20, 7 p.m., open to the public. Final competition, Aug. 17, 7 p.m. Tickets at the Warner Theatre. For information, call 860-489-2274. Prizes and gift certificates will be presented to the top three finalists
TORRINGTON MARKET: The Torrington Farmer’s Market is now open on Saturdays and Tuesdays at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 837 Charles Street. The market will be held every Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and Tuesdays, 3-6 p.m. Vendors will be selling vegetables, fruits, pastry, bread, cheese, honey, plants, soap, teas and coffees and a food truck will be there. The market is held rain or shine. Also, this year periodically though out the season someone from the Connecticut Master Gardeners Association will be there to answer any questions.
PRINCESS PARTY: Princess Party Stories and Songs with Ariel and Bell at the Beekley Library, New Hartford, 11 a.m., July 20. Come dressed as a princess or prince. For details or registration, go to https://www.beekleylibrary.org/ or call 860-379-7235.
ANIMAL EMBASSY: Animal Embassy Presents; “Over the Moon” at the Beekley Library, New Hartford, 10 a.m., July 21. For details or registration, go to https://www.beekleylibrary.org/ or call 860-379-7235.
CONCERTS AFTER WORK: Litchfield Jazz Fest Camp announces free concert series, Jazz After Work) at The Gunnery, Washington,7:15-8:30 p.m., July 1-25, Monday through Thursday nights, free. For details call 860-361-6285 or go to www.litchfieldjazzcamp.com
LEARN TO CODE: Harwinton Library presents Kids Learn to Code with Executive Director Patrice Gans from Random Hacks of Kindness Jr., Mondays in July, 6:30 p.m. For grades 4-8. To register call 860-485-9113.
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit https://www.ctalanon.org/meetings
FUN WITH LETTERS: Family fun with letters, for ages 4-7, with Dr. Caroline Ugurlu, 1 p.m., July 9-Aug. 13, Oliver Wolcott Library, South Street, Litchfield. Drop-in. No registration necessary,
BOUNCING BABIES: Bouncing babies, for birth-24 months, 10:30 a.m., July 2-Aug. 13, Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield. Drop-in. No registration necessary.
WINSTED FARM STAND: The Winsted Senior Center has received a Farm to Senior Center Table grant from Fit Together, and will hold a farm stand on Tuesdays in July and August. Residents are asked to bring their own bag. Free, while supplies last; registration is requested.
SELF DEFENSE: Self Defense for Teens at the Beekley Memorial Library, New Hartford, 6:30 p.m., July 2, 9, 16, 23. For details or registration, go to https://www.beekleylibrary.org/ or call 860-379-7235.
4-H PROGRAM: 4-H Summer Program at the Harwinton Library, Tuesdays in July, 3 p.m. For ages 7-13. Each week, UCONN’s Litchfield Co-op will present hands on STEM programs that allow kids to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math through projects and activities.
BINGO: St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church holds weekly bingo games at St. Anthony School, Oak Street, Winsted, on Wednesdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. with refreshments and snacks for sale. Games begin at 6:35 p.m. Progressive jackpots. For information call the church at 860-379-3369.
YOGA ON THE GREEN: Yoga on the Green’s free yoga series, 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays in July and August, for all ages and levels, on the western end of the Litchfield Green. Bring your own mat. Donations welcome for St. Michael’s Food Pantry. For more information, contact Gina White, geeniewhite@gmail.com or 860-992-2799.
YOGA IN THE GARDEN: Gentle Vinyasa yoga in the garden, White Memorial Conservation Center, 8-9 a.m., followed by brief guided meditation. All levels, all ages. Bring a mat, water and bug spray; $10 per class. For information, call 860-309-9489.
LITCHFIELD CONCERTS: Litchfield Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series, free, on the green. Bring chairs or a blanket. No dogs except service dogs. July 24, RPM; July 31, Apricot Brandy; Aug. 7, The Loft; Aug. 14, Potter’s Field; Aug. 21, The Wool Hats. No alcohol, no cars on the green, no dogs except service dogs, no open flames. Stay out of the trees and off lampposts. For more information call 860-567-7569.
SQUADRON MEETING: The Northwest Hills Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary of the United States Air Force meets Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. at the Torrington Armory South Main Street. For information, call Cmdr. Tim Ceritello at 860-620-3670 or email timceritello@gmail.com.
CHESS CLUB: The Litchfield County Chess Club meets Thursdays at the Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington, from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursdays. The informal club has held several meetings. Membership is free — just show up and play. Adults, teens and older children with an adult are welcome. There are plenty of boards and pieces, or bring your own. For information, call Alan at 850-430-9317.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Duplicate Bridge at the Sullivan Senior Center, East Albert Street, Torrington, Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information, call John Townsend at 860-567-0671. Leave a message, he will return your call. Bringing a partner is encouraged but not required. Games are now free of charge.
NEW TESTAMENT TALKS: “Searching the New Testament,” at Lourdes Shrine, 50 Montfort Road, Litchfield, Route 118, with the Rev. Richard Scheera, 7 p.m., July 11, 18, 25, in the grotto chapel. No registration is required; a free will offering will be appreciated. All are welcome. For further information, call 860-567-1041 or e-mail: lourdesshrinect@gmail.com.
BOOKS ON THE BEACH: Oliver Wolcott Library’s Books on the Beach group meets 12-2 p.m., July 11-Aug. 21, at Sandy Beach, Morris, under the bright blue umbrella with the OWL logo. Pick up a book or DVD, or stop by for a chat. Details, call 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOOK CLUB: The Beekley Library and Northwest Region 7 present the Nutmeg Book Club for Middle Schoolers, 6 p.m, July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22. For details or registration, go to https://www.beekleylibrary.org/ or call 860-379-7235.
HIGH SCHOOL BOOK CLUB: The Nutmeg Book Club for High Schoolers meets at the Beekley Memorial Library, New Hartford, Thursdays at 7 p.m, July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: Storytime for preschoolers, for ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m., July 11-Aug. 22, Oliver Wolcott Library Litchfield. Drop-in. No registration necessary
TEEN PIZZA & PAGES: Teen book club, for grades 7-10, 5:30-6:30 p.m., July 11-Aug. 22, Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield. Pizza provided each week; discussions, reading and projects related to the book of the week. Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org.