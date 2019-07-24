BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
FRIDAY STORYTIMES: Picture Books & Popsicles, 2 p.m., July 12, 19, 26, Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield. Enjoy popsicles outside, hear stories by guest readers, then enjoy an activity. Inside if it rains. No registration needed. Bring a towel, blanket or beach chair.
STAR PARTY: Astronomy program hosted by the Litchfield Hills Amateur Astronomy Club and the Mattatuck Astronomical Society, 8 p.m,. July 26, free, donations, welcome. Arthur B. Ceder Room, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your own telescope or binoculars.
TEEN MOVIE NIGHTS: The Teen Advisory Board at the Beekley Memorial Library, New Hartford, presents Teen Movie Nights. July 26, Sixteen Candles; Aug. 30, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Free, with snacks. For details or registration, go to https://www.beekleylibrary.org/ or call 860-379-7235.
ART AND SOUL: Art and Soul Series with Miss Nicole, 10:30 a.m. at the Beekley Library, New Hartford, on Fridays, July 19, July 26, Aug. 2, Aug. 9, Aug. 16. For details or registration, go to https://www.beekleylibrary.org/ or call 860-379-7235.
KIDS CRAFT EVENTS: Kid’s Craft Events, Fridays in July, 9-11 a.m. in the Colebrook Community Center courtyard. New craft each week; sign up as soon as possible; stop by the Community Center or call 860 738-9521 to sign up. July 26, Make Dr. Suess’ Oobleck. All children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult for the whole event.
LITCHFIELD JAZZ FEST: Litchfield Jazz Fest at the Gunnery, Washington, July 26-28, Emerson PAC (Mainstage); Washington Green/First Church (OuterFest) Rt 47, Washington. Tickets and information, call 860-361-6285 or go to www.litchfieldjazzfest.com
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: All are welcome to come to a free Summer Community Meal, 6-7 p.m., July 26, North Congregational Church, 17 Church St. North, New Hartford. Join with neighbors and friends for conversation and pulled pork or pulled chicken sandwiches, cole slaw, potato salad, and dessert. For more information or directions, call 860-379-2466.
CHICKEN BBQ DINNER: A barbecue dinner fundraiser for a mission trip to Uganda by the Winchester Center Congregational Church, 1 West Road, Winchester, 4:30-7 p.m., July 27, $10 advance, $12 at the door, $7 ages 6-11, free 5 and under. 50/50 raffle and Opportunity Baskets. For tickets call the church, 860 370-8900, Holly Martin, 860 491-0745 OR Lydia Alpigini, 860 459-8597
TAG SALE: Winchester Grange No. 74 annual Tag Sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., July 27, Winchester Grange Hall, located at 100 Newfield Road, Winchester Center. Rain date July 28. For more information contact Tag Sale Coordinator Todd Gelineau at 860-307-1522, info@winchestergrange.org or visit http://www.WinchesterGrange.org.
THE BOBCAT: The Bobcat: The Spitfire Of The Animal Kingdom, 1 p.m., July 27, free, David M. Hunt Library, 63 Main Street, Falls Village. Details, 860-824-7424, www.huntlibrary.org
TREE ID WALK: Tree Identification Walk with Lukas Hyder, 10 a.m., July 27, free, donations welcome. Meet in the museum parking lot, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield.
BENDING GRAVITY: Saturday Special: Bending Gravity With Eric Girardi, for ages 4 - 12, 11 a.m., July 27, free, Oliver Wolcott Library, South Street, Litchfield. Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
TECH TIME: Beekley Memorial Library’s Teen Advisory Board’s Tech Time, a give back program, meets from 10 a.m.-12 p.m, June 29, July 27, Aug. 24. If you are a teen eager to give back, join us in teaching others. For details go to https://www.beekleylibrary.org/ or call 860-379-7235.
STORY WALK: Beekley Library’s Annual Story Walk in Honor of Lee Tangerone: on display in the gardens for the month of July featuring the book “Noisy Bird” by John Himmelman, presented by Fran Stoffer and Corrin Tangerone. Story Walk event: 10 a.m, July 27. For details or registration, go to https://www.beekleylibrary.org/ or call 860-379-7235.
SUMMER FESTIVALS: Main Street Torrington summer festivals, formerly Main Street Marketplace, will be held Saturdays, July 27, Aug. 24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Coe Memorial Park, Torrington. Vendors, food, music, activities. Free admission. Rain date July 28, Aug. 26.
GRACE DISCUSSION: A discussion of Transformational Grace, with author the Rev. Sandra Hadland, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., July 27, free, BYO lunch and snacks, Harwinton Congregational Church, 1 Litchfield Road. Beverages will be provided. To register, call 860-908-7913.
CIVIL WAR ROUND TABLE: The Connecticut Civil War Round Table will hold a special summer meeting, 2-5 p.m., July 27, Torrington Historical Society, 192 Main St. Speaker is Chief Historian Emeritus of the National Park Service, Edwin C. Bearss, who will depart from his usual Civil War agenda to tell the story of his life. Meeting is outdoors, bring your own folding chairs. Learn more at www.ctcwrt.org, or call Round Table president Mary-Lou Pavlik at 860-489-1618.
COOKING CLASS: “From Wisdom’s Table: Cook and Connect” 2 p.m., July 27, $45 for two people, at Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, led by Chef Margaret Jacobs No prior experience is required. Recipes and samples are provided. For further information or to register, visit www.wisdomhouse.org, call (860)567-3163, or email programs@wisdomhouse.org
ARTIST’S TALK: Artist’s Talk, 6:30 p.m., July 28, free, at Five Points Gallery, Torrington. This event is free and open to the public and will feature Moderator Melanie Carr with artists Matthew Dercole, Kiyoshi Ike, Jennifer Sabella, Mari Skarp-Bogli, and Greg St. John.
CHORAL UNION CONCERT: Litchfield County Choral Union celebrates 120th season, 7:30 p.m., Music Shed on the Ellen Battell Estate in Norfolk. accompanied by festival orchestra, soloists. For further information email lccu.registration@gmail.com.
ENCHANTED GARDEN: Enchanted Garden Making at Blue Hill Flowers & Gifts,176 Ashley Falls Rd, Canaan, 10 a.m-12 p.m., July 28, $10. Be prepared for the Enchanted Garden Challenge. Call Fran Chapell at the Canaan Child Care Center to register 860 824-0597
LEARN TO CODE: Harwinton Library presents Kids Learn to Code with Executive Director Patrice Gans from Random Hacks of Kindness Jr., Mondays in July, 6:30 p.m. For grades 4-8. To register call 860-485-9113.
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit https://www.ctalanon.org/meetings
FUN WITH LETTERS: Family fun with letters, for ages 4-7, with Dr. Caroline Ugurlu, 1 p.m., July 9-Aug. 13, Oliver Wolcott Library, South Street, Litchfield. Drop-in. No registration necessary,
BOUNCING BABIES: Bouncing babies, for birth-24 months, 10:30 a.m., July 2-Aug. 13, Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield. Drop-in. No registration necessary.
WINSTED FARM STAND: The Winsted Senior Center has received a Farm to Senior Center Table grant from Fit Together, and will hold a farm stand on Tuesdays in July and August. Residents are asked to bring their own bag. Free, while supplies last; registration is requested.
FICTION CLUB: Fiction Book Club at the Morris Public Library meets at 7 p.m., July 30, to discuss “The Women in the Castle” by Jessica Shattuck. To register for the Club and reserve a copy of your book, call 860-567-7440 or go to https://morrispubliclibrary.net/library-calendar-event-registration/
SHEPAUG RAILROAD: “History of the Shepaug Railroad” presented by Col. Donald A. Woodworth, Jr., USAF (Ret.), 6:30 p.m., July 30, free, in the former Washington Depot railroad station, known today as the Washington Senior Center, 6 Bryan Hall Plaza in the center of Washington Depot. Call the Museum at 860-868-7756 or view www.gunnmuseum.org for more information.
4-H PROGRAM: 4-H Summer Program at the Harwinton Library, Tuesdays in July, 3 p.m. For ages 7-13. Each week, UCONN’s Litchfield Co-op will present hands on STEM programs that allow kids to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math through projects and activities.
TORRINGTON MARKET: The Torrington Farmer’s Market is now open on Saturdays and Tuesdays at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 837 Charles Street. The market will be held every Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and Tuesdays, 3-6 p.m. Vendors will be selling vegetables, fruits, pastry, bread, cheese, honey, plants, soap, teas and coffees and a food truck will be there. The market is held rain or shine. Also, this year periodically though out the season someone from the Connecticut Master Gardeners Association will be there to answer any questions.
READING BETTER: Letters Are Characters with Author Caroline Wilcox Ugurlu,7 p.m., July 30, free, Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield. Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
BINGO: St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church holds weekly bingo games at St. Anthony School, Oak Street, Winsted, on Wednesdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. with refreshments and snacks for sale. Games begin at 6:35 p.m. Progressive jackpots. For information call the church at 860-379-3369.
YOGA ON THE GREEN: Yoga on the Green’s free yoga series, 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays in July and August, for all ages and levels, on the western end of the Litchfield Green. Bring your own mat. Donations welcome for St. Michael’s Food Pantry. For more information, contact Gina White, geeniewhite@gmail.com or 860-992-2799.
YOGA IN THE GARDEN: Gentle Vinyasa yoga in the garden, White Memorial Conservation Center, 8-9 a.m., followed by brief guided meditation. All levels, all ages. Bring a mat, water and bug spray; $10 per class. For information, call 860-309-9489.
SUMMER PICNIC: New Hartford Senior Center Summer Picnic and Concert, 5 p.m., July 31, $12. Dinner at 5 p.m., concert at 6:30 p.m. by the Music Gallery playing songs from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s as well as country and pop. For infomration and to register, email nhseniors@newhartfordct.gov or call 860-379-3980.
HENNA PROGRAM: Henna for Teens and Adults at the Harwinton Library, 6:30 p.m., July 31, free. Register at 860-485-9113.
TOUCH TANKS: Cedar Island Touch Tanks will visit the Harwinton Library, 6:30 p.m., uly 31, for ages 3 and up. To register, call 860-485-9113.
LITCHFIELD CONCERTS: Litchfield Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series, free, on the green. Bring chairs or a blanket. No dogs except service dogs. July 31, Apricot Brandy; Aug. 7, The Loft; Aug. 14, Potter’s Field; Aug. 21, The Wool Hats. No alcohol, no cars on the green, no dogs except service dogs, no open flames. Stay out of the trees and off lampposts. For more information call 860-567-7569.
SQUADRON MEETING: The Northwest Hills Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary of the United States Air Force meets Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. at the Torrington Armory South Main Street. For information, call Cmdr. Tim Ceritello at 860-620-3670 or email timceritello@gmail.com.
CHESS CLUB: The Litchfield County Chess Club meets Thursdays at the Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington, from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursdays. The informal club has held several meetings. Membership is free — just show up and play. Adults, teens and older children with an adult are welcome. There are plenty of boards and pieces, or bring your own. For information, call Alan at 850-430-9317.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Duplicate Bridge at the Sullivan Senior Center, East Albert Street, Torrington, Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information, call John Townsend at 860-567-0671. Leave a message, he will return your call. Bringing a partner is encouraged but not required. Games are now free of charge.
BOOKS ON THE BEACH: Oliver Wolcott Library’s Books on the Beach group meets 12-2 p.m., July 11-Aug. 21, at Sandy Beach, Morris, under the bright blue umbrella with the OWL logo. Pick up a book or DVD, or stop by for a chat. Details, call 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOOK CLUB: The Beekley Library and Northwest Region 7 present the Nutmeg Book Club for Middle Schoolers, 6 p.m, July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22. For details or registration, go to https://www.beekleylibrary.org/ or call 860-379-7235.
HIGH SCHOOL BOOK CLUB: The Nutmeg Book Club for High Schoolers meets at the Beekley Memorial Library, New Hartford, Thursdays at 7 p.m, July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: Storytime for preschoolers, for ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m., July 11-Aug. 22, Oliver Wolcott Library Litchfield. Drop-in. No registration necessary
TEEN PIZZA & PAGES: Teen book club, for grades 7-10, 5:30-6:30 p.m., July 11-Aug. 22, Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield. Pizza provided each week; discussions, reading and projects related to the book of the week. Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org.
GET A NOVEL PUBLISHED: Getting Your YA Novel Published, with Rebecca Podos, Torrington Library, Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m. Register at www.torringtonlibrary.org or call the library at 860-489-6684.