AUTHOR TALK: Virtual Author Talk with Janice Kaplan on her most recent book, “The Genius of Women,” 3 p.m., May 1, Gunn Memorial Library, Washington. Details, go to gunnlibrary.org
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: A grief support group is offered weekly on Fridays through June 5, 9:30-11 a.m. on Zoom. Facilitated by Eileen L. Epperson, the group is a gift for the community from The Friends of Hospice in Litchfield. For the link, contact Eileen at 860-605-6576 or eppervesce@aol.com
FOOD DRIVE FRIDAYS: Starting May 1, Friendly Hands Food Bank is open on Fridays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., in addition to its regular hours, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Each person who drops off a food donation on Friday will be entered to win a Dinner For Days gift card basket filled with gift cards to area restaurants. For information, call 860-482-3338 or email friendlyhandsfoodbank@gmail.com
FESTIVAL CANCELED: Taste of Harwinton, the 4th annual food truck festival set for May 30-31 and sponsored by the Harwinton Lions and Harwinton Agricultural Association, has been canceled. It will return in 2021. “We are sorry for so many reasons, but the safety of all participants, from attendees to vendors performers and volunteers, is very important to us,” club members said.
WEEKLY MEDITATION: Deep Dive into Nature, Weekly Meditation with Marlow Shami, 10 a.m., May 2, on Facebook Live with the White Memorial Conservation Center. Go to www.facebook.com/The-White-Memorial-Conservation-Center
BOBBING FOR BOBOLINKS: Virtually Bobbing for Bobolinks at Topsmead State Forest, a virtual tour, with Gerri Griswold at Topsmead, 8 a.m., May 2, on Facebook Live. Go to www.facebook.com/The-White-Memorial-Conservation-Center.
BREWFEST RESCHEDULED: The Litchfield Hills Brewfest to benefit Brooker Memorial and St. Maron Church has been recheduled from June 5, 2021 and will be held at Ski Sundown in New Hartford. The event was originally scheduled for June 6 this year. For information, call Lisa Ferris at 860-489-1328 ext. 113.
BOOK DISCUSSION: Scoville Memorial Library’s May discussion of “Trust Exercise” by Susan Choi , 2 p.m., May 3. Copies are available at the library; call to reserve. We’ll send you the Zoom link in May. Details at scovillelibrary.org.
STORY TIMES: The Cornwall Child Center is offering a daily pre-school lunch time story time, noon, Monday-Friday. Monday through Friday at 12 noon via Zoom with this link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/998442629; for assistance, call the library at 860-672-6874.
COMMUNITY CHAT: A weekly Community Chat with the Scoville Memorial Library, Mondays on Zoom. It’s a time to see each other and come together to share and listen to experiences of people in the community. See people you know and meet new people as we live through this shared experience. Log in about 5 minutes before the start of an event. Chats will be held at 2 p.m. May 4, May 11, May 18, May 25, June 1. Go to scovillelibrary.org for login information.
TUESDAY NIGHT SANGHA: Celia Landman hosts Meditation in the Tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh at Wisdom House, on select Tuesdays, from 7-8:30 p.m. hosted by Wisdom House, Litchfield. For the link to take part in these virtual meditations or for updates on this program, contact Celia at: fromcelia@me.com
STORY TIME: Story time + book inspired project with Darcy, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through May 12, for ages 5-8, with the Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Darcy Boynton will read a book and do a project inspired by that book — whether it is singing a song, learning a dance, or doing a simple craft. This class will be dynamic, relaxed, silly and fun. Email msalisbury@biblio.org for the Zoom link.
CREATING THEATER: Creating Theater from Scratch for grades 4-8, Tuesdays at 5 p.m. through May 12. Email msalisbury@biblio.org for the Zoom link.
SHARE YOUR VIEW: Books — Of course, we can’t ignore the fact that there is more time to read these days. What are you reading? What do you want to read? What would you recommend to others? 1 p.m., May 6. Join us every Wednesday and chat with Martie at https://zoom.us/j/364522447
STORY TIMES: Zoom story time with Miss Molly, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, 10:45 a.m. on Wednesdays. Email msalisbury@biblio.org for the Zoom link or visit scovillelibrary.org.
DANCE CLASS: Dance Class for K-2 via Zoom, 5 p.m., Wednesdays through May 20. Hotchkiss students Katerina and Isabel will teach this dance class, designed with the younger student in mind. Thanks to SOAR, the Salisbury Central School enrichment program for sharing this opportunity with our community at large. Have space for children to move freely. Email msalisbury@biblio.org for the Zoom link.
ANIMAL CARE: Animal Care at White Memorial via Facebook Live, 4 p.m., May 7. There are 9 resident animals (not to mention at least 1,000 honeybees!) who are education ambassadors. Join Carrie Szwed, Education Director, as she gives you a behind-the-scenes peek into her animal care routine, both in real time and with cool video clips. Warning: dead mice and live earthworms will be used. Go to www.facebook.com/The-White-Memorial-Conservation-Center
OUTDOOR STORY TIME: Virtual Story Time at Memorial Rock with Gerri Griswold, 2 p.m., May 9. Hear a nature story read aloud on Facebook Live. Go to www.facebook.com/The-White-Memorial-Conservation-Center.
SHARE YOUR VIEW: Food for Thought! — The kitchen has become our comfort zone. Share your experiences, good and bad, with this new, yet necessary, connection with the way we shop, cook and eat, 1 p.m., May 13. Join us every Wednesday and chat with Martie at https://zoom.us/j/364522447
ORGANIZE YOUR HOME: “How To Organize Your Home the Marie Kondo Way”, with certified consultant Christine Thorn, Online, Thursday, May 14, at 6:30 pm., Morris Public Library, an online program. To register, go to morrispubliclibrary.net/library-calendar-event-registration/ or egranoth@biblio.org and receive a link to join.
MINDFUL EATING: Marlow Shami will present Mindful Eating and Living on Zoom with the Torrington Library at 7 p.m., May 14. For information,visit torringtonlibrary.org or www.marlowshami.com
LOOKING UNDER LOGS: Looking Under Logs Together via Facebook Live, with White Memorial Conservation Center’s education director Carrie Szwed, 4 p.m., May 14. Watch as she carefully rolls over (and returns) logs to find invertebrates, salamanders, and even mycelia. Go to www.facebook.com/The-White-Memorial-Conservation-Center
