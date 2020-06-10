FREE CHAIR YOGA: Chair Yoga on Zoom is offered Wednesdays and Fridays, no class May 27, at noon. Go to https://thecommunitycenter.org on any of those days and click on the link Chair Yoga for the ID and password to get on.
KENT FARMERS MARKET: The Kent Farmers market, 3-6:30 p.m., Fridays, May 22 until the end of October. It is located on Route 7 in Kent, just south of the monument.
INSTITUTE OPEN: The Institute for American Indian Studies, 38 Curtis Road, Washington, has opened a redeveloped Outside Museum, which is included in admission. The staff and education directors have developed safe and educational opportunities for visitors to experience on their grounds on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. For information go to https://www.iaismuseum.org/ or call 860-868-0518.
FARMERS MARKET: Salisbury Farmers Market, Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. starting June 6. Seedlings, plants, vegetables, cut flowers, eggs,beef, pork, maple syrup and more. Details at scovillelibrary.org.
WISDOM’S TABLE COOKING: The popular cooking series “From Wisdom’s Table” resumes at 2 p.m. June 13 at Wisdom House. Chef Margaret Jacobs will present“Recipes That Make Camping Feel Like Glamping!” The creative cuisine includes among others, sheet pan chicken fajitas, skillet Lasagna and Dutch Oven Shrimp - and the best thing is that all the foods could also be made on the back yard grill. Attend on Zoom or in person; class size is limited. Cost $30 per person. Register at www.wisdomhouse.org, emailing: programs@ wisdomhouse.org or calling 860-567-3163.
HAPPY HOUR WITH ART: Virtual Happy Hour: The Photography of Leo Kulinski, Jr., 6 p.m., June 13, with White Memorial Conservation Center. Pour yourself a glass of wine and settle in with Leo as he indulges us in a montage of his very favorite photographs. Kulinski has been White Memorial’s court photographer for years. Register in advance for this meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZctcuirrjIoE9fg86V9r1PSMj7tWI4a7Z5j
STOP PROCRASTINATING: The Now Habit: A Strategic Program for Overcoming Procrastination Book Study Group facilitated by Dr Kelly Kandra Hughes on Zoom with the Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, 10 a.m., June 13-Aug. 11. Details at scovillelibrary.org
FLAG DAY: Today is the official date to honor the American Flag.
MAKE MUSIC DAY: Make Music NWCT is making its third annual return to the Northwest corner through the Northwest CT Arts Council, June 21. People of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to create music at participating venues all over the region on the longest day of the year. The Northwest CT Arts Council hosts the event in the region. Registration is now open for venues and musicians across Northwest CT at nw-ct.makemusicday.org
DOG LICENSE RENEWAL: Barkhamsted Town Clerk Holly Krouse reminds residents that dog license renewals are due in June. She encourages residents to mail their renewals or applications to the town hall office. Those who want to license their dogs in person can make an appointment, which will be kept in a popup tent outside the lower level door, by appointment only; call 860-379-8665 during office hours. The $1 late fee has been waived for July, but will be resumed in August.
VIRTUAL ICELAND: Virtual Iceland with Gerri Griswold on Facebook Live, at www.facebook.com/The-White-Memorial-Conservation-Center , times vary, from June 16-20. Meet the Family Nature Day raffle winners and visit some of the best destinations Iceland has to offer.
DOG LICENSE RENEWALS: Torrington’s City Clerk reminds dog owners that all dog licenses should be renewed by June 30, but this year’s license renewal time has been extended to July 31 without the late fee. That fee will be applied if licenss aren’t renewed by July 31. Unlicensed dogs may be subject to a $75 fine. License requests may be made by mail to the City Clerk's Office, 140 Main Street, Torrington, CT 06790. A self-addressed, stamped envelope must be included in your request by mail. They can also be renewed at www.torringtonct.org for a processing fee of $1.75.
FREE CHAIR YOGA: Chair Yoga on Zoom is offered Wednesdays and Fridays, no class May 27, at noon. Go to https://thecommunitycenter.org on any of those days and click on the link Chair Yoga for the ID and password to get on.
MUSIC BINGO: The Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury is hosting its first evening of Music Bingo via Zoom, 7 p.m., June 17. This program for adults will be lively and entertaining, with music of all genres from the 1960s featured and bits of music trivia thrown in for added amusement. Participants can register for the program at our website www.minormemoriallibrary.com to receive the login information and a bingo card. For more information, call the library at 860-350-2181, check the library website, or email sgriswold@biblio.org.
MOVEMENT CLASS: On Zoom, a Therapeutic Movement and Breath Class led by Suzanne Mazzarelli, Yoga Therapist, with the Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, 11 a.m., June 4, 11, 18. A sampler of gentle somatic movement, Yoga, Qi Gong and more. No experience necessary. This class is easily adaptable for people of all ages and ability levels. Details at scovillelibrary.org.
CURBSIDE PICKUP: Beardsley Library is offering contactless curbside pickup. Patrons can select up to 10 items from beardsleylibrary.org. There is a limit of three 7-day fiction books. Place a hold on the items by logging into your account or call the library at 860-379-6043 to arrange the time to pick up your items. For assistance, email director@beardsleylibrary.org
GARDEN RAMBLE: Get the most Out of Your Garden: A Ramble Through Summer Vegetable Growing presented by Lawrence Davis-Hollander, botanist, plantsman and landscape gardener, with the Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, 7 p.m., June 18. Details at scovillelibrary.org.
FINGERPRINTING: The Town of Winchester Police Department resumeds fingerprinting for employment and pistol permits June 18. The department is adjusting operations and following new protocols in an effort to protect our officers and the general public. Persons requesting to be fingerprinted must have a pre-arranged appointment to be serviced. Fingerprinting appointments will be scheduled for Thursdays only. Call Kathy Venezia at the Winchester Police Department Records Management Office at 860- 379-2727 to schedule an appointment date and time. Applicants will be required to wear a face covering and should also be prepared to have their temperature taken prior to any fingerprinting.
FREE CHAIR YOGA: Chair Yoga on Zoom is offered Wednesdays and Fridays, no class May 27, at noon. Go to https://thecommunitycenter.org on any of those days and click on the link Chair Yoga for the ID and password to get on.
KENT FARMERS MARKET: The Kent Farmers market, 3-6:30 p.m., Fridays, May 22 until the end of October. It is located on Route 7 in Kent, just south of the monument.
CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP: A caregivers support group will be held June 19-Aug. 17, 1-2:30 p.m. on Zoom, presented by Litchfield Health & Wellness Resources. To register, contact the group facilitator, Eileen L. Epperson at info@forgivenesscoaching.com, or call or text 860-605-6576. To find out about more resources: www.litchfieldwellness.org
ANNUAL MEETING: The Cornwall Library Board of Trustees will hold its annual meeting at 4:30 p.m., June 19, on Zoom. The meeting is open to all. If you would like to join the meeting, register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUscOuorjkuEtFM50E5QnMjPUCCuxQ2aOjT. You will receive the link allowing you to join the meeting.
INSTITUTE OPEN: The Institute for American Indian Studies, 38 Curtis Road, Washington, has opened a redeveloped Outside Museum, which is included in admission. The staff and education directors have developed safe and educational opportunities for visitors to experience on their grounds on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. For information go to https://www.iaismuseum.org/ or call 860-868-0518.
FARMERS MARKET: Salisbury Farmers Market, Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. starting June 6. Seedlings, plants, vegetables, cut flowers, eggs,beef, pork, maple syrup and more. Details at scovillelibrary.org.
YOGA EXPERIENCE: Yoga session, “Let Your Intention Flourish,” 1-4 p.m., June 20, at Wisdom House. Grace Magnusson will lead the program. Participants are asked to wear comfortable clothing and bring a journal. Class size is limited and the area where the program will be held will be large enough to allow sufficient space between participants. Social distancing protocol will observed. All yoga and relaxation props will be provided. For more details or to register, email programs @wisdomhouse.org, visit www.wisdomhouse.org, or call 860-567-3163.
HANG A QUILT DAY: Farmington Valley Quilters is sponsoring the second annual Connecticut Hang-A-Quilt Day on June 20, with a rain date of June 21. This free outdoor quilt exhibit will showcase the art and beauty of quilting. Everyone who owns a handmade quilt is encouraged to display it outside their home on a fence, clothesline, railing, tree, garage, chair, or any other creative way to display it. Your neighbors who drive or walk by will enjoy its beauty. Ask a local business if you can display your quilt for the day. There is no fee or registration.
MAKE MUSIC DAY: Make Music NWCT is making its third annual return to the Northwest corner through the Northwest CT Arts Council, June 21. People of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to create music at participating venues all over the region on the longest day of the year. The Northwest CT Arts Council hosts the event in the region. Registration is now open for venues and musicians across Northwest CT at nw-ct.makemusicday.org
DOG LICENSE RENEWAL: Barkhamsted Town Clerk Holly Krouse reminds residents that dog license renewals are due in June. She encourages residents to mail their renewals or applications to the town hall office. Those who want to license their dogs in person can make an appointment, which will be kept in a popup tent outside the lower level door, by appointment only; call 860-379-8665 during office hours. The $1 late fee has been waived for July, but will be resumed in August.
COOKING SERIES: A new cooking series, “Mondays With Margaret” will kick off at Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, 10 a.m. June 22, with Chef Margaret Jacobs. First session is Eggs! Delicious Breakfasts, with special dishes; July 13, Best Vegetables to Eat in July. More classes, depending on participant attendance, may be added to the schedule. Classes are $15 per person; social distancing and CCD protocol will be observed at all times. For more information or to register visit, www.wisdomhouse.org, email programs@wisdomhouse.org or call 860-567-3163.