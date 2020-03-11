RAILROAD HISTORY: The Barkhamsted Historical Society presents Barkhamsted resident and railroad enthusiast, Scott Johnstone, speaking on the history of the railroad that went through town, specifically the 1892 incident when a railroad car blew up, 7 p.m., March 13, Barkhamsted Senior center,109 West River Road. Admission is free, refreshments will be served. Questions call, 860-738-1152.
GIRLS NIGHT OUT: Girlfriends, enjoy a night out with a special Martini and small plates at the Litchfield Community Center, 6:30 p.m., March 13, $85 per person. 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield. BYOB; pre-registration and pre-payment is required by calling The Litchfield Community Center at 860-567-8302 or visit www.thecommunitycenter.org.
GUYS AND DOLLS: “Guys & Dolls,” A musical comedy, presented by LHS Players, 7 p.m., March 12-14 at Litchfield Intermediate School Auditorium. Tickets are $12 and $10 for seniors and students. For more information contact Tammy Knox at Litchfield High Schoo,l 860-567-7530.
SOUND OF MUSIC: Housatonic Musical Theatre Society’s, “The Sound of Music,” March 12-14, at Venue: Housatonic Valley Regional High School, 246 Warren Turnpike Road, Falls Village. For information and tickets, go to www.HMTS.org
GROUP ART EXHIBITION: Slate Of The Art 2020: Knowledge Transfer, March 13-April 3, opening reception, 4-6 p.m., March 14, free, public welcome. David M. Hunt Library, 63 Main Street, Falls Village; call 860-824-7424 or visit www.huntlibrary.org for information.
SPECIAL STORY HOUR: Pre-school Story Hour, 10:30 a.m., March 14, Goshen Public Library, 42 North St., Goshen. Free. Call to register at 860-491-3234.
ST. PATRICK: On Saturday, March 14 at 4:00p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 25 South St., Litchfield, will offer an opportunity to take a step back from the pop culture image of Saint Patrick, to learn something about a man whose extraordinary life and vision is a cornerstone of Celtic spirituality. Mickey Koth from the band Wild Notes will play traditional Irish music on flute and fiddle; the choir will perform, narration by storyteller Claudia Chapman. For information call 860-567-9465, music@stmichaels-litchfield.org, www.stmichaels-litchfield.org.
NIGHTS AT THE BEEKLEY: British-born, New York City musicians James Maddock returns to Nights at the Beekley, 8 p.m., March 14, Beekley Memorial Library, New Hartford. Due to already incredible demand, seats are limited For more information call the library at 860-379-7235 or email nightsatthebeekley@gmail.com, or visit www.nightsatthebeekley.com
STEAM VENT: Steam Vent Coffee House opens its spring session March 14, First Church of Winsted, 95 North Main St., Winsted. Open mic, 2 song limit, 6-7 p.m., performers, 7-9:30 p.m. Free. Cafe open, full meals $10.
VOLUNTEER EVENT: Learn about volunteering in the community with the Barkhamsted Economic Development Commission and local volunteer organizations, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., March 14, Barkhamsted Elementary School, 67 Ripley Hill Road, Barkhamsted. Ti Trikes, a new business in town, will offer a demonstration.
LLAMA WALK: Llama Walk with Debbie Labbe from Country Quilt Llama Farm, 10 a.m., March 14, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield, meet in museum parking lot. $20 per person. Call 860-248-0355 to pre-register or to schedule a private llama walk.
CHALK ART: Chalk Art “Make & Take” Event with Patti Punzi, 2 p.m., March 14, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield, for ages 12 and up. Meet in the A. B. Ceder Room. Board & Base Surface, $30 Hexagon Surface, $35 Pre-registration and pre-payment are required, call 860-567-0857 or go to www.whitememorialcc.org
NATURE TRIVIA: 4th Annual Nature Trivia Night, teams of six, team costume recommended, chili supper, BYOB and place setting, 7 p.m., March 14, A.B. Ceder Room, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Members $10, guests $25. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required; go to www.whitememorialcc.org. Snow date, March 21.
SEED STARTING: Seed Starting Workshop, 11 a.m., March 14, Harwinton Library. Free. Choose some seeds from our seed library and learn how easy it is to start your own plants from seed. Participants are asked to bring seed starting containers. Register at harwintonlibrary.org
IRISH SINGER: Tom O’Carroll, Dublin-born folklorist, singer and instrumentalist, returns to the Goshen Public Library, 42 North St., Goshen, 4:30 p.m., March 14, free. Call to register at 860-491-3234.
COOKING CLASS: A cooking demonstration, “Hearty Stews and Chili” 2 p.m., March 14, Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, 229 East Litchfield Road, Litchfield, presented by Chef Margaret Jacobs. Participants will learn how to prepare Irish Lamb Stew, Turkey and Vegetable Chili, Old-Fashioned Beef Stew and French Veal and Mushroom Stew. Recipes will be given and tastings will follow.For more information or to register go to www.wisdomhouse.org or call 860-567-3163.
CORNED BEEF DINNER: Corned beef dinner, 4:30-7 p.m., March 14, First United Methodist Church of Torrington, Fern Drive, adults. $15, kids age 6-13, $8, free under age 5. Mac and Cheese available upon request only, age 5 and under. Take out is available. Call 860-489-8084 to reserve your tickets.
PASTEL WORKSHOP: Paint Flowers in Pastels Workshop With Collette Hurst, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., March 14, 21, 28, Cornwall Library, 30 Pine Street, Cornwall. To register, call the library at 860-672-6874.
WINTER DINNER: Annual Winter Dinner Series, roast turkey dinner, desserts, beverages, 4:30-7 p.m., March 14, $15 per person, $5 12 and under. at Warren Congregational church, Routes 45/341. For more information call 860-868-7106.
H.O.R.S.E. VOLUNTEER DAY: H.O.R.S.E of COnnecticut volunteer day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 14, rain date March 15, 43 Wilbur Road, Washington, off Route 202. Dress comfortably, wear waterproof shoes, bring tools if you have them. Tack sale 12-3 p.m. Meet the horses; held with grooming, hand walking, cleaning paddocks ban dbarns or repairing fences and buildings. Lunch is provided. For more information go to www.horseofct.org or call 860-868-1960.
BLACK BEAR LECTURE: The Friends of Topsmead State Forest offers lecture on black bears in Connecticut, 1:30 p.m. March 14, presented by wildlife rehabilitator and Master Wildlife Conservationist Ginny Apple. Meet at the carriage shed in front of the main house at Topsmead State Forest; dress for the weather. The program is free, no registration required. In case of inclement weather, call Janet Blauvelt at 860-294-2552 or check the Friends of Topsmead Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Topsmead/
MET IN HD: The 2019-2020 season of The Met: Live in HD, continues 12:55 p.m., March 14, Saturday, March 14 with Wagner’s “Der Fliegende Holländer,” in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. For tickets go to warnertheatre.org or call 860-489-7180.
STORYTELLER: Canton’s Maxwell Shepherd Memorial Arts Fund, “Folktales and Myths,” presents Tom Lee, a professional storyteller with 30 years experience performing traditional stories, folktales and myths from cultures around the world, 4 p.m., March 14, Five Points Gallery, 33 Main St., Torrington. Free and open to the public.
SUGARING DEMONSTRATION: On March 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maple sugaring demonstration, pancake brunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., March 14, Institute for American Indian Studies, 38 Curtis Road, Washington. Admission $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, children are $6, and members are free. The pancake breakfast is an additional $5.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Women’s Auxiliary of the Warren Volunteer Fire Company Pancake Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., March 15, Warren Community Center, Sackett Hill Road, Warren. All you can eat: O.J., pancakes — plan or blueberry, sausage, coffee or tea. Adults $5, children $2, free under age 3. For more information, call 860-868-2187.
FREE CONCERT: “Friends” of Woodbury Senior Community Center present Handler and Levesque, 2 p.m., March 15, at the community center, free. Connecticut-based husband and wife duo, Handler and Levesque will give a program of music from around the world for guitars and mandolin.
MAPLE SUGARING: Free program, Maple Sugaring - Keeping it real in New England, 4 p.m., March 15, Town Garage Community Room, 33 New Hartford Road, Barkhamsted.
OPEN MILL EVENT: The American Mural Project Open Mill, March 15, tours at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., $5, merchandise also available for sale. To reserve a space or for more information go to www.americanmuralproject.org/events or call 860-379-3006.
FOLK MUSIC SERIES: The Band Of Steady Habits Series “Handed Down In Song,” folk music series, begins at 2 p.m., Feb., 23, Litchfield Community Center, Route 202, Litchfield, $10 per person, all 3 concert, $25. Series continues March 15, The Irish in Connecticut, and April 25, What Makes Connecticut, Connecticut. Register at www.thecommunitycenter.org or call The Litchfield Community Center at 860-567-8302.
BABYSITTING COURSE: Red Cross Babysitting Course, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., March 15, Morris Senior Center. Offers in-depth information, training and skill development needed to provide safe and responsible care for children in the absence of parents and / or guardians. To register email Morrissrctr@optonline.net
BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit https://www.ctalanon.org/meetings
BINGO: St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church holds weekly bingo games at St. Anthony School, Oak Street, Winsted, on Wednesdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. with refreshments and snacks for sale. Games begin at 6:35 p.m. Progressive jackpots. For information call the church at 860-379-3369.
SQUADRON MEETING: The Northwest Hills Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary of the United States Air Force meets Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. at the Torrington Armory, South Main Street. For information, call Cmdr. Tim Ceritello at 860-620-3670 or email timceritello@gmail.com.
CHESS CLUB: The Litchfield County Chess Club meets Thursdays at the Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington, from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursdays. The informal club has held several meetings. Membership is free — just show up and play. Adults, teens and older children with an adult are welcome. There are plenty of boards and pieces, or bring your own. For information, call Alan at 850-430-9317.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Duplicate Bridge at the Sullivan Senior Center, East Albert Street, Torrington, Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information, call John Townsend at 860-567-0671. Leave a message, he will return your call. Bringing a partner is encouraged but not required. Games are now free of charge.
SUPPORT GROUP: The Depression Bipolar Support Group Of NW Connecticut, which meets every Thursday except holidays, 6-7 p.m., has changed its meeting room at Charlotte Hungerford in Torrington. The meetings are now in the ear nose and throat practice waiting room on the first floor all the way at the end of the hall on the right. The meetings are open to all those with depression and bipolar illnesses and family members and friends. For information, call Doyle 860-567-8928 or Ann at 860-567-8165 or 860-632-7501.