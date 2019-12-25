BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
JUNIOR CHEFS: Junior Chef New Year’s Cupcakes, 10:30 a.m., Dec. 27, free, Harwinton Library. Register at www.harwintonlibrary.com
FILM: National Theatre London: Advance tickets may be purchased at the Box Office or on Eventbrite for the world famous London National Theatre’s filmed productions of the following play. All tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable. “ALL ABOUT EVE” 12/27 at 4:30pm., adapted from the acclaimed 1950 film that starred Bette Davis and Anne Baxter. This stage version stars Gillian Anderson and Lily James. Bantam Cinema, 115 Bantam Lake Rd, Bantam. www.eventbrite.com/o/bantam-cinema-11957857138
FARMERS MARKET: The Litchfield Farmers Market has begun and will be held on Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield. Visit www.litchfieldhillsfarmfreshmarket.org for updates, or subscribe to a weekly newsletter. To donate some time to the Litchfield Farmers Market, apply as a vendor or artist, sign up online, call Market Master, Kay Carroll at 860-567-3890.
WII BOWLING LEAGUE: Learn to play Wii bowling at the Sullivan Senior Center and join the league. Even if you never bowled you can easily learn how to play. Wii Bowling is played on the Nintendo Game System. The controller is easy to use. The experience is just like that of a real bowling alley. Players will welcome new members and teach them. Call the center at 860-489-2211.
HANUKKAH TALES: Hanukkah Tales and Treats, 11 a.m., Dec. 28, free, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Hear stories of light and eat Sufganiyah, the special deep-fried jelly doughnuts that are traditionally eaten during this Jewish holiday. For all ages. Details go to scoville.org.
LEGO CHALLENGE: Lego Brick Challenge, 10:30 a.m., Dec. 28, free, Harwinton Library. Challenge your creativity by designing a LEGO structure to match this engineering objective. Register at www.harwintonlibrary.com
WINTER WALK: 6th Annual Winter Walk Along the Lake and Butternut Brook Trails with Marlow Shami, 10 a.m., Dec. 28, free, donations welcome. Meet in front of the A.B. Ceder Room. Donations accepted to help defray the Conservation Center’s programming expenses.
FILM: National Theatre London: Advance tickets may be purchased at the Box Office or on Eventbrite for the world famous London National Theatre’s filmed productions of the following play. All tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable. “THE AUDIENCE” 12/28 at 4pm, 1/2 at 7:30pm Starring Helen Mirren, who plays Queen Elizabeth II in this Tony Award-winning production. This is the story of the weekly meetings, which are known as the Audience, Queen Elizabeth II has held with her Prime Ministers for 60 years. Bantam Cinema, 115 Bantam Lake Rd, Bantam. www.eventbrite.com/o/bantam-cinema-11957857138
FILM: National Theatre London: Advance tickets may be purchased at the Box Office or on Eventbrite for the world famous London National Theatre’s filmed productions of the following play. All tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable. “ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS” 12/29 at 4pm, 1/3 at 7pm. Be prepared to enjoy yourself at this drawing room comedy which features a Tony Award-winning performance from Corden as Francis Henshall who stumbles into a job as butler/minder to a small town hood. Not very good at his job as he portrays the butler in the play, but a master of comedy as an actor in this wonderfully entertaining show. Bantam Cinema, 115 Bantam Lake Rd, Bantam. www.eventbrite.com/o/bantam-cinema-11957857138
BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
FUN DAY: One Day Fun Day at White Memorial Conservation Center, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Grades 1-3, Dec. 30, Grades 4-6, Dec. 31. Dress for the weather. Snacks/drinks included. Parents and guardians welcome to stay if they wish. $40 members, $70 non-members. Space is limited. To register, call 860-567-0857 or visit whitememorialcc.org to register.
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit https://www.ctalanon.org/meetings
FUN DAY: One Day Fun Day at White Memorial Conservation Center, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Grades 4-6, Dec. 31. Dress for the weather. Snacks/drinks included. Parents and guardians welcome to stay if they wish. $40 members, $70 non-members. Space is limited. To register, call 860-567-0857 or visit whitememorialcc.org to register.
NEW YEAR’S PARTY: New Years Eve Party, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Dec. 31. Roger the Jester will perform. Do glittery crafts, have yummy treats, and count down to the New Year at noon. Details, scoville.org.
STORYTIME: New Year’s Eve Storytime, for ages, 3-8, 11 a.m., Dec. 31, free, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Space is limited. Registration is required; call 860-567-8030 or visit owlibrary.org and click on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
ART EXHIBIT: Pastel art pieces by Newtown artist Lee Skalkos, Dec. 30-Feb. 29, Burnham Library, 62 Main St. South, Bridgewater. Details, call 860-354-6937 or visit burnhamlibrary.org
FILM: National Theatre London: Advance tickets may be purchased at the Box Office or on Eventbrite for the world famous London National Theatre’s filmed productions of the following play. All tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable. “FRANKENSTEIN” (R) 12/31 at 4:30pm. Mary Shelley’s historic novel stars Benedict Cumberbatch. The story is known to most of us, but it is impressive to see Boyle and Cumberbatch, plus an excellent supporting cast, put a new dynamic into this classic masterpiece. Bantam Cinema, 115 Bantam Lake Rd, Bantam. www.eventbrite.com/o/bantam-cinema-11957857138
NEW YEAR’S HIKE: New Year’s Day hike at Peoples State Forest, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. Meet at Matthies Grove, 106 East River Rd., Peoples State Forest, Barkhamsted. All ages are welcome
ART EXHIBIT: Art exhibit, featuring works by the students of the Litchfield Montessori School, “Embracing the Elements: Earth, Water, Fire & Air” Jan. 1-28, reception from 5-7 p.m., Jan. 8, free, public welcome.
FILM: National Theatre London: Advance tickets may be purchased at the Box Office or on Eventbrite for the world famous London National Theatre’s filmed productions of the following superb plays. All tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable. “THE LEHMAN TRILOGY” 1/1 at 3:30pm and 1/4 at 7pm. The play explores the vicissitudes of American capitalism through the 164-year-history of the investment banking firm. Bantam Cinema, 115 Bantam Lake Rd, Bantam. www.eventbrite.com/o/bantam-cinema-11957857138
NEW YEAR’S DAY CONCERT: A Feast of Baroque Favorites — From Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto to Vivaldi’s Four SeasonsWashington Friends of Music presents the 8th annual New Year’s Day concert and after-party on January 1 at 4pm at the Historic Meetinghouse, First Congregational Church in Washington. After the performance, the audience is invited to a festive party with the musicians and plenty of bubbly and delicious hors d’oeuvres. Admission includes the concert and the party - $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Children are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.washingtonct4music.blogspot.com, by phone 860.868.9174 as well as at Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington and County Wine and Spirits in New Preston.
SQUADRON MEETING: The Northwest Hills Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary of the United States Air Force meets Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. at the Torrington Armory South Main Street. For information, call Cmdr. Tim Ceritello at 860-620-3670 or email timceritello@gmail.com.
CHESS CLUB: The Litchfield County Chess Club meets Thursdays at the Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington, from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursdays. The informal club has held several meetings. Membership is free — just show up and play. Adults, teens and older children with an adult are welcome. There are plenty of boards and pieces, or bring your own. For information, call Alan at 850-430-9317.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Duplicate Bridge at the Sullivan Senior Center, East Albert Street, Torrington, Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information, call John Townsend at 860-567-0671. Leave a message, he will return your call. Bringing a partner is encouraged but not required. Games are now free of charge.
TALK: Doctor of Oriental Medicine, Jampa Mackenzie Stewart of Valley Spirit and Wellness Center in Washington Depot, CT presents Eight Branches of Traditional Chinese Medicine for Health & Healing. This presentation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 6:30pm at Gunn Memorial Library. (Snow Date Tuesday, January 7, 2020 @ 6:30pm) This program is free and open to the public but registration is requested. Please call 860-868-7586 for further information or visit www.gunnlibrary.org. The Gunn Memorial Library, 5 Wykeham Road at Route 47 on the Green, Washington.
BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
WOMEN, WINE, & WHEEL: Friday, January 3, 6:30-9:30 PM. Get your creative juices going and learn something new. You will learn basic throwing techniques or you can move on to something more advanced (no experience necessary to be in this class). Then, come in at your leisure to glaze your finished masterpiece! (glazing comes with full instructions) $110. per person. Bring a beverage of your choice and a snack to share. Call us for more information and to register (860) 354-4318. Registration confirms your spot. Our Pottery Studio is Handicap Accessible. Village Center for the Arts, 12 Main Street New Milford, (860) 354-4318, www.villagecenterarts.org