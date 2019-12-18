A CHRISTMAS STORY: ‘A Christmas Story’ at Landmark Community Theater, Thomaston Opera House, 7 p.m., Dec. 7, 13-14, 20-21; 2 p.m., Dec. 8, 15, 22. Tickets, 860-283-6250 or admin@landmarkcommunitytheatre.org
MAKE A SNOW GLOBE: Make a Mason jar snow globe, for grade 5-6, 3:30 p.m., Dec. 20, Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield. Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
MUSIC AND DANCING: Light lunch, music by Lew’s Good Time Band, with a holiday feast, lunch, 12-2 p.m., $7 per person, at the Litchfield Community Center. Pre-registration is required by calling the Litchfield Community Center at 860-567-8302 or visit www.thecommunitycenter.org
BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
GIFT WORKSHOP: Chocolate gift (and eating) workshop, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, 11 a.m., Dec. 21, free. Licensed chocolatier Kim Larkin discusses how chocolate is made, where it comes from. Then dip cookies, marshmallows and other treats and make chocolate creations using various techniques of decorating and combing. There will be a demonstration and use of Kim's commercial tempering machine, toppings bar and more. Gift bags provided. For ages 10 and up, RSVP at 860-435-2838
ARTISAN MARKETPLACE: Van Vleck House at Flanders annual“Artisan Marketplace” continues on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Flanders Nature Center, corner of Flanders and Church Hill Roads, Woodbury. Wares from artisans in the area include handcrafts, chocolates, fiber art, ornaments, framed prints, baskets, soaps, children’s gifts, jewelry, pottery, quilts, wreaths and greens.
TSO CONCERT: The Torrington Symphony Orchestra, with chorus, presents “A Holiday Tribute” concert, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 21, Warner’s Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, sponsored by People’s United Bank. Under the direction of conductor Maurice Steinberg, the concert will feature pianist Kari Magg and seasonal favorites. General admission tickets $22. Children 12 and under are free. To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.
FARMERS MARKET: The Litchfield Farmers Market has begun and will be held on Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 14, Dec. 21, Litchfield Firehouse, Route 202, Litchfield. Visit www.litchfieldhillsfarmfreshmarket.org for updates, or subscribe to our weekly newsletter. If you wish to donate some time to the Litchfield Farmers Market, apply as a vendor or artist, sign up online. For more information call Market Master, Kay Carroll at 860-567-3890.
WELCOMING WINTER: Welcoming Winter at Five Ponds with Gerri Griswold, White Memorial Conservation Center, 10 a.m., Dec. 21, free, donations welcome. Dress for the weather. Meet at the trailhead at the intersection of Routes 63 / 61.
LLAMA WALK: Llama Walk with Debbie Labbe from Country Quilt Llama Farm, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield, $20, 10 a.m., Dec. 21. Call Debbie at 860-248-0355 to pre-register or to schedule a private llama walk.
A CHRISTMAS STORY: ‘A Christmas Story’ at Landmark Community Theater, Thomaston Opera House, 7 p.m., Dec. 7, 13-14, 20-21; 2 p.m., Dec. 8, 15, 22. Tickets, 860-283-6250 or admin@landmarkcommunitytheatre.org
GATOR PARADE: 14th annual "Gator" Christmas Parade, Winsted Fire Department, Dec. 22. Lineup at 6 p.m. on Meadow Street. The parade is dedicated to past WFD member Gaeton "Gator" Gangi. Members of the WFD and community organizations come together to decorate emergency apparatus and vehicles with lights and other holiday decorations.
A CHRISTMAS STORY: ‘A Christmas Story’ at Landmark Community Theater, Thomaston Opera House, 7 p.m., Dec. 20-21; 2 p.m., Dec. 22. Tickets, 860-283-6250 or admin@landmarkcommunitytheatre.org
LLAMA WALK: Llama Walk with Debbie Labbe from Country Quilt Llama Farm, 2 p.m, Dec. 22, $20. White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Meet in the Museum parking lot. Call Debbie at 860-248-0355 to pre-register or to schedule a private llama walk.
ARTISAN MARKETPLACE: Van Vleck House at Flanders annual“Artisan Marketplace”continues on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Flanders Nature Center, corner of Flanders and Church Hill Roads, Woodbury. Wares from artisans in the area include handcrafts, chocolates, fiber art, ornaments, framed prints, baskets, soaps, children’s gifts, jewelry, pottery, quilts, wreaths and greens.
HOLIDAY TOURS: Guided tours of the Hotchkiss Fyler House of the Torrington Historical Society, 192 Main St., Torrington, Dec. 12-29, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturday and Sundays. Tours start promptly on the hour at 12 p.m, 1 p.m, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Admission $10 for adults; $5 for Torrington Historical Society members. Children 12 and under are free. For more information, call 860-482-8260 or visit www.torringtonhistoricalsociety.org.
GIFT SHOP OPEN: The Grotto Gift Shop at the Shrine of Lourdes in Litchfield, Rte. 118, Litchfield has stocked up for the Advent and Christmas season, with rosaries, medals, unique jewelry and Christmas cards; a large selection of Fontanini creches and Willow Tree items. The shop is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. The shop will be open from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Dec. 23. For further information, call 860-567-0891 or email: lourdesshrinect@gmail.com.
BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit https://www.ctalanon.org/meetings
Most town offices and businesses closed.
SQUADRON MEETING: The Northwest Hills Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary of the United States Air Force meets Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. at the Torrington Armory South Main Street. For information, call Cmdr. Tim Ceritello at 860-620-3670 or email timceritello@gmail.com.
CHESS CLUB: The Litchfield County Chess Club meets Thursdays at the Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington, from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursdays. The informal club has held several meetings. Membership is free — just show up and play. Adults, teens and older children with an adult are welcome. There are plenty of boards and pieces, or bring your own. For information, call Alan at 850-430-9317.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Duplicate Bridge at the Sullivan Senior Center, East Albert Street, Torrington, Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information, call John Townsend at 860-567-0671. Leave a message, he will return your call. Bringing a partner is encouraged but not required. Games are now free of charge.
BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.