GULF WAR REMEMBRANCE: Gulf War Veterans Day Observance, hosted by the Torrington Veterans Memorial Committee, and its member groups, 12:30 p.m., Feb. 28, rain or shine, Coe Memorial Park or the civic center. Public, veterand and enlisted are all welcome. Bring old, torn or faded flags for retirement. For information, call the Veterans Service Office at 860-489-2531.
FRIDAY MOVIE: Movie Matinee Fridays, 1 p.m., second and fourth Fridays, Morris Senior Center. Feb. 14, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, R. Feb. 28, The Peanut Butter Falcon, PG13. Free.
WOMEN SPIES: Spymistresses: The Story of Allied Women Spies of WWII, presented by John Cilio, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 28, Burnham Library, Bridgewater. Email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-354-6937 to reserve a seat, as space is limited. Visit www.burnhamlibrary.org for all programs and events.
FARMERS MARKET: The Litchfield Farmers Market has begun and will be held on Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield. Visit http://www.litchfieldfarmersmarket.org for updates, or subscribe to our weekly newsletter. If you wish to donate some time to the Litchfield Farmers Market, apply as a vendor or artist, sign up online. For more information call Market Master, Kay Carroll at 860-567-3890
FLANDERS SAP DAYS: Everyone is welcome to visit Flanders Nature Center, Woodbury, for sap boiling, 1-4 p.m., Feb. 29, March 1, 7-8, as staff and volunteers demonstrate turning sap into syrup with an entertaining mix of science, stories and humor. $3 per person. Demonstrations held at the Flanders Sugar House located at 5 Church Hill Road in Woodbury. Pancake breakfast, March 1, 8 a.m-noon, Woodbury Emergency Services, Quassuk Road, Woodbury, $7 adults, $5 ages 5-11. For more information call 203-263-3711, ext. 12, visit the Facebook page or go to www.flandersnaturecenter.org
KAA SHOW: 28th Annual Kent Art Association Student Show,1-5 p.m., Feb. 29, March 1,7-8. Opening reception, 2-4 p.m., free with refreshments. The Gallery at Kent Art Association is located at 21 South Main Street in Kent, CT. For additional information, please go to kentart.org or call 860-927-3989.
AUTHOR TALK: Kent Memorial Library hosts the return of New Milford author, Nan Rossiter, 2 p.m., Feb. 29. Nan will talk about her new book, “Promises of the Heart: Savannah Skies Series, Book 1.” Books will be available for purchasing and signing. Free, registration required.Call 860-927-3761 or go to kentmemoriallibrary.org.
LEAP YEAR EVENT: Leap Year Luncheon and Winter Pursuits at Ongley Pond, 1-3 p.m., Feb. 29, $5 members, $10 guests, at White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield, on Ongley Pond. Bring your skates or a sled. Lunch provided. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Call 860-567-0857 or register online: www.whitememorialcc.org
CHICKEN BARBECUE: The 58th Annual Harwinton Congregational Church Chicken Barbecue, Feb. 29 at the church, 1 Litchfield Road, Harwinton. Seatings at 4:45 and 6 p.m. Take out available from 4 to 6:30 p.m.The cost is $15, $8 for children under 12. Donations of meals for delivery to local seniors, shut-ins and homeless are $15. For reservations, call 860-485-1318.
BLUEBIRD BOXES: Build a bluebird nesting box a Flanders Nature Center, Woodbury, Feb. 29, $20 per box. Preregistration is required, space is limited and fills quickly so early registration is recommended. Those interested may register online at www.flandersnaturecenter.org or call 203-263-3711, ext. 12, for more information.
MASKS OF IDENTITY: A 2-day workshop, “Masks of Identity,” will be offered by Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 29, and 1-3 p.m. March 1. Marion Williams will present the workshop. The cost is $90 in includes lunch on Saturday. Wisdom House is located at: 229 East Litchfield Rd, Litchfield, CT 06759 For more information or to register visit, www.wisdomhouse.org , call 860-567-3163 or email; programs@wisdomhouse.org
OUTING CLUB: Outing Club member Doyle Finan will lead the club on a walk around the Litchfield Historic District, followed by a pot luck supper, cards and board games at his home; meet at 77B Old South Road at 1 p.m, Feb. 29. Let Doyle know at 860-921-8323 if you are coming and what you’re bringing to share; casseroles, salads or desserts are welcome. Soft drinks provided. Those not up to walking are welcome for the supper and games. Outing Club activities are no alcohol, no smoking and no pets
SPEAKER SERIES: The Railroad Museum of New England’s 2020 Speaker Series kicks off at 4 p.m.with a presentation on the Central New England Railway by historian Joe Mato, at Thomaston Station, 242 East Main Street, Thomaston, Feb. 29. Free and open to the public.
ST. JUDE TELETHON: 41st Annual ‘Tim Driscoll’ St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Telethon, 9 a.m.-10 p.m., March 1 at Torrington High School. Live entertainment all day, food sale, great prize table. Call in number is 860-489-0612 or visit www.stjude.org/torrington to see the telethon live online. WZBG will broadcast from the event.
ART EXHIBIT: Burnham Library presents a new art exhibit, “Commonality of Women” is a collection of women’s faces from around the world featuring watercolor and acrylic art by Bridgewater resident, Cheryl Nelson. Show runs March 1-28, opening reception, 2-4 p.m. March 8. at the library, 62 Main Street South, Bridgewater. Details, call the library at 860-354-6937.
FLANDERS SAP DAYS: Everyone is welcome to visit Flanders Nature Center, Woodbury, for sap boiling, 1-4 p.m., March 1, 7-8, as staff and volunteers demonstrate turning sap into syrup with an entertaining mix of science, stories and humor. $3 per person. Demonstrations held at the Flanders Sugar House located at 5 Church Hill Road in Woodbury. Pancake breakfast, March 1, 8 a.m-noon, Woodbury Emergency Services, Quassuk Road, Woodbury, $7 adults, $5 ages 5-11. For more information call 203-263-3711, ext. 12, visit the Facebook page or go to www.flandersnaturecenter.org
SPEAKEASY SERIES: The monthly poetry/spoken word series SpeakEasy welcomes Margaret Gibson, CT Poet Laurate, 7 p.m., March 1, at the Noelke Gallery, Water Street, Torrington. SpeakEasy is hosted by writer Patricia Martin, and is held the first Sunday of every month. Sign up to read at 6:30 p.m.
BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit https://www.ctalanon.org/meetings
AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM: After School Adventures: Grades 1 —3, 3:45-5 p.m., March 3, 10, 17, 24, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield, meet in the A.B. Ceder Room. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Please call 860-567-0857 or visit whitememorialcc.org to register. Space is limited. Members: $9/child per session or $30/whole series, Non-Members: $13/child per session or $48/whole series
GENEALOGISTS TO VISIT: Alessandro Bovino, Owner of Bella Italia Genealogy in Benevento, Italy, will visit the Torrington Historical Society, 192 Main St., 4-8 p.m. March 3. Alessandro, along with two other genealogists with experience in researching Italian records, will be available for initial one-on-one consultations for those people working on their family histories or genealogies and need some help; consultations will be held in 30 minute intervals in the Torrington Historical Society’s carriage house. For an appointment or more information, contact Rita Barredo at 860-482-1578 or rbarredo01@snet.net.
GROTTO GIFT SHOP: The Grotto Gift Shop at the Shrine of Lourdes in Litchfield, 50 Montfort Rd., Rte. 118, Litchfield, will resume daily hours beginning March 3: Tuesday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sunday, after Mass, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lenten and Easter items and a varied selection of First Communion & Confirmation gifts are available, as well as St. Patrick’s Day offerings with more items arriving weekly. For further information, call 860-567-0891.
NARCAN TRAINING: Narcan Training at the Goshen Public Library, 7 p.m., March 3. The program on Opioid Education and Narcan Training will be held in the conference room at Goshen Town Hall. Open to the public, this training is provided in partnership with the Western Connecticut Coalition. Refreshments will be served courtesy of the Friends of the Goshen Public Library. Call to register at 860-491-3234 or email frontdesk@goshenpublib.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: Preschool story hour, 11:45 a.m., March 3-April 15, Goshen Public Library, 42 North St., Goshen, with stories, crafts, music, and fun.
BINGO: St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church holds weekly bingo games at St. Anthony School, Oak Street, Winsted, on Wednesdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. with refreshments and snacks for sale. Games begin at 6:35 p.m. Progressive jackpots. For information call the church at 860-379-3369.
WEEKLY YOGA: Yoga is offered every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. in the Marie Louise building at Wisdom House, 299 East Litchfield Road, Litchfield. Barbara Putnam leads classes that are slow and deliberate, offering students time to focus on refining the postures and coordinating them with their breath. $15/class or $100 for a series of 8 classes. For more information, visit eastlitchfieldyoga.com or contact Barbara at bdputnam@alum.mit.edu or 860 567 4465.
GRATITUDE JOURNALING: A gratitude journal allows us to contemplate and articulate gratitude on a daily basis. Lara Tupper of Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health will lead a workshop to learn about the health benefits of journaling, 4-6 p.m., March 4, at Noble Horizons, 17 Cobble Road, Salisbury. Free. Bring your own notebook and pen. RSVP to: Joanna Geiger at (860) 435-0816 or jgeiger@salisburyvna.org.
AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM: After School Adventures: Grades 4 — 6, March 4, 11, 18, 25, 3:45-5 p.m., at White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield, meet in the A.B. Ceder Room. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Please call 860-567-0857 or visit whitememorialcc.org to register. Space is limited. Members: $9/child per session or $30/whole series, Non-Members: $13/child per session or $48/whole series
SQUADRON MEETING: The Northwest Hills Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary of the United States Air Force meets Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. at the Torrington Armory, South Main Street. For information, call Cmdr. Tim Ceritello at 860-620-3670 or email timceritello@gmail.com.
CHESS CLUB: The Litchfield County Chess Club meets Thursdays at the Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington, from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursdays. The informal club has held several meetings. Membership is free — just show up and play. Adults, teens and older children with an adult are welcome. There are plenty of boards and pieces, or bring your own. For information, call Alan at 850-430-9317.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Duplicate Bridge at the Sullivan Senior Center, East Albert Street, Torrington, Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information, call John Townsend at 860-567-0671. Leave a message, he will return your call. Bringing a partner is encouraged but not required. Games are now free of charge.
SUPPORT GROUP: The Depression Bipolar Support Group Of NW Connecticut, which meets every Thursday except holidays, 6-7 p.m., has changed its meeting room at Charlotte Hungerford in Torrington. The meetings are now in the ear nose and throat practice waiting room on the first floor all the way at the end of the hall on the right. The meetings are open to all those with depression and bipolar illnesses and family members and friends. For information, call Doyle 860-567-8928 or Ann at 860-567-8165 or 860-632-7501.
NATURE’S NURSERY: Nature’s Nursery Series, for ages 3-6, 4-5 p.m., March 5, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield, meet in the A.B. Ceder Room. Parents are asked to stay for the program. Advanced registration is required. To register, please call 860-567-0857 or visit whitememorialcc.org. Members: $8/child per session or $25/whole series, Non-Members: $12/child per session or $45/whole series
FAMIILY TREE: DNA & Your Family Tree Lecture, 6:30 p.m., March 5, Gunn Memorial Library , Wykeham Road, Washington. Professional genealogist Jennifer Zinck, president of the Connecticut Professional Genealogists Council, presents. Snow date March 12. To register, email gunnprograms@biblio.org or call 860-868-7586.
FACULTY JOB FAIR: Regional community colleges will hold part-time faculty job fair, 6-8 p.m., March 5, at Tunxis Community College, in the 600 Building, Tunxis Room. Regional community colleges are hiring for fall 2020. Visit tunxis.edu for closing announcements; snow date is March 12. Academic deans, department chairs, and program coordinators will be on hand to provide information and answer questions. Those attending are asked to bring unofficial transcripts and resumes.
WOMEN’S FORUM: The Women’s Forum of Litchfield welcomes Dr. Vincent DeLuise, Cultural Ambassador of the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra and Assistant Professor at the Yale School of Medicine, presenting” Beethoven Unvarnished,” 2:30 p.m., March 5, at the Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road in Litchfield. Non-members welcome for $10, includes a reception. For information call 860-567-3966 or visit womensforumoflitchfield.org.
MOVIE AT THE WARNER: The Warner Theatre will host the CT film premier of “Just One More Kiss,” starring CT native Patrick Zeller in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, 8 p.m. March 6. Zeller and featured actor Stink Fisher will be at the screening. For tickets and information call 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org
SALISBURY FORUM: Salisbury Forum presents “The Role and Power of Elections: by Wendy Schiller, professor of political science at Brown University, 7:30 p.m., March 6, free, at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Route 7, Falls Village.