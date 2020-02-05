BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
SOUND OF MUSIC: Torrington Middle School Drama Club’s Production of “The Sound of Music,” 7 p.m., Feb. 6-8, Torrington Middle School auditorium. Tickets $5 students, $10 adults, available at the door. Snow dates are Feb. 13-15.
FARMERS MARKET: The Litchfield Farmers Market has begun and will be held on Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield. Visit www.litchfieldhillsfarmfreshmarket.org for updates, or subscribe to a weekly newsletter. To donate some time to the Litchfield Farmers Market, apply as a vendor or artist, sign up online, call Market Master, Kay Carroll at 860-567-3890.
STORY TIME: Preschool Storytime, ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m., Jan. 9-Feb. 27, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Drop-in. No registration necessary. For information call 860-567-8030 or visit owlibrary.org
LEARNING LETTERS: Letters Are Characters Two, ages 4-8, a pre-reading program, 10:30 a.m., Jan. 8-Feb. 26. Intended to ensure that children acquire the pre-reading and reading skills they need. Registration strongly recommended. Drop-ins are welcome. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
WEEKEND RETREAT: “St. Clare’s Franciscan Contributions” weekend retreat, Feb. 7-9, at Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, Litchfield. Brother Mark Gregory D’Alessio will present a study of St. Clare of Assisi. For fees and to register, or for more information, go to www.wisdomhouse.org, email programs@wisdomhouse.org or call 860-567-3163.
BUBBLES & TRUFFLES: 14th annual Bubbles & Truffles, Wine and Beer Tasting and Chocolate Extravaganza fundraiser, 5:30-8:30 p.m., .Feb. 7, snow date Feb. 8, at Crystal Peak, 164 Torrington Rd, Winsted. Enjoy fine wine, beer, truffles, food, a silent auction, entertainment and friends in support of Friends of Main Street. Ticlets $35, reserve at fomswinsted.org
JUMPFEST: 94th annual JumpFest, Feb. 7-9, Salisbury, a three-day celebration and competition featuring the best junior ski jumpers in the eastern United States, at Satre Hill. Feb. 7, $15, Friday Night Lights, ticket booth opens 6 p.m., target jumping, 7 p.m., human dogsled races follow. Feb. 8, competitions, 11 a.m. on, $15; Snow Ball Dance, 8 p.m., $15, live music, White Hart Inn, Salisbury. Feb. 9, Eastern Ski Jumping Championships, 11 a.m. on, $15. All events free to 12 and under. For event updates and schedule changes, go to jumpfest.org
ONE HIT WONDER: Landmark Community Theatre presents the new jukebox musical, “One Hit Wonder,” Feb. 1, 7-8, 14-15, 8 p.m., Feb. 2, 9, 16, 2 p.m., at the Thomaston Opera House. For more information on tickets call 860-283-6250, visit 158 Main Street Thomaston, or go to www.landmarkcommuntytheatre.org.
BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
GALLERY SHOW: The Fine Arts Connection of Thomaston presents "Renditions” Gallery Show, with a special exhibit of paintings by Don Clark, Jan 9 - Feb 26 at the Crescent Gallery, 158 Main Street, Thomaston. Gallery open Feb. 7-8, 14-15 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 9 and 16, 1-2 p.m. before “One Hit Wonder” at the Thomaston Opera House. Details at www.ten-2-oneartists.com or www.facebook.com/CrescentGallery
SOUND OF MUSIC: Torrington Middle School Drama Club’s Production of “The Sound of Music,” 7 p.m., Feb. 6-8, Torrington Middle School auditorium. Tickets $5 students, $10 adults, available at the door. Snow dates are Feb. 13-15.
FARMERS MARKET: The Litchfield Farmers Market has begun and will be held on Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield. Visit http://www.litchfieldfarmersmarket.org for updates, or subscribe to our weekly newsletter. If you wish to donate some time to the Litchfield Farmers Market, apply as a vendor or artist, sign up online. For more information call Market Master, Kay Carroll at 860-567-3890.
JUMPFEST: 94th annual JumpFest, Feb. 7-9, Salisbury, a three-day celebration and competition featuring the best junior ski jumpers in the eastern United States, at Satre Hill. Feb. 8, competitions, 11 a.m. on, $15; Snow Ball Dance, 8 p.m., $15, live music, White Hart Inn, Salisbury. Feb. 9, Eastern Ski Jumping Championships, 11 a.m. on, $15. All events free to 12 and under. For event updates and schedule changes, go to jumpfest.org
WILDLIFE TRACKING: Winter Wildlife Tracking with Andy Dobos: The Forest Wolf, 10 a.m.-noon, Feb. 8, $10 members, $15 guests. Meet at the Museum, White Memorial Conservation center, Litchfield. Children should be accompanied by an adult and all should dress extra warm and wear good boots. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Call 860-567-0857 or register online: www.whitememorialcc.org
ICE HARVESTING: Cut It Out: The Local History and Practice of Ice Harvesting, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Feb. 8, free, donations welcome, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. An ice cutting demonstration, weather permitting, guided walk to ice house ruins. Dress for the weather and for standing outdoors, waterproof boots recommended. Hot drinks/treats provided. Details, call 860-567-0857 or visit www.whitememorialcc.org
JUMPFEST SNOW BALL: The Snow Ball, sponsored by the Salisbury Winter Sports Association, will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the White Hart Inn in Salisbury. Live music by the Steve Dunn Band, silent auction, raffle. $15 per person, free 12 and under. drink specials, food for sale. For more information call or text John at 860-480-7077.
PUBLIC FORUM: A public forum, “Politics and Spirituality: Social Justice and Moral Leadership” 2-4 p.m., Feb. 8, Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, Litchfield. Panelists include Victoria Christgau, the Executive Director, Connecticut Center for Non-Violence, the Rev. James Lane, Pastor, Northend Church of Christ of Hartford, and Rev. Frederick Streets, Associate Professor (Adjunct) of Pastoral Theology, Yale Divinity School. Also included on the panel is Denise Tangney, Former Councilwoman of Long Beach, NY. Wisdom House Program Director, Travis Tucker, Ph. D., will moderate the forum. $15 per person; to register go to www.wisdomhouse.org, call 860-567-3163 or email programs@wisdomhouse.org
JEWELRY MAKING: DIY Series: Fine Jewelry Making Basics: Wire Wrapped Beads with Artist Leslie Watkins, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Feb. 8, free, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. To register go to scoville.org
2020 VISION TALK: Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center will present “2020 Vision: Corita Kent and Civil Rights” presented by Anna Ramirez, M.Div., 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Feb. 8, $15, includes lunch. Scholarships available. To register go to www.wisdomhouse.org, call 860-567-3163 or email programs@wisdomhouse.org
PET BEHAVIOR: “Understanding Your Pet’s Behavior” , 11 a.m.-noon, Feb. 8, presented by Janet Marlow, at Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, Litchfield. $20 per person. To register go to www.wisdomhouse.org, call 860-567-3163 or email programs@wisdomhouse.org
WATERCOLOR WORKSHOP: Watercolor Landscape Workshop With Collette Hurst, 1-3 p.m., Feb. 8, 15, 22, 29, David M. Hunt Library, 63 Main Street, Falls Village. Register at 860-824-7424.
CAPTURING ELEGANCE: Era of Elegance: Capturing the Age of Elegance in the Northwest Corner: Photographs of Marie H. Kendall, 4 p.m., Feb. 8, Scoville Memorial Library, co-sponsored by the Community Events Committee of the Salisbury Association. Free. Details, go to scoville.org.
SWEETHEART RUN: 18th annual Bob and Peg Andrulis Memorial “Sweetheart” 5-mile run, 3-mile walk, 11 a.m., Feb. 8, start and finish at the Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield. Registration $30, $10 age 10 and under, free for 80 and older; $35 after Feb. 6 and race day. Pre-register at www.lightboxreg.com/18th-annual-bob-and-peg-andrulis-sweetheart-run; details call 860-567-8302.
ART SHOW: Standard Space gallery, Sharon, presents the return of its first exhibited artist, Lisa Warren, Feb. 7-March 8, opening reception, 5:30-8 p.m., Feb. 8, Public welcome.
HEALTH SCREENINGS: Free health screenings, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Feb. 8, Winsted Stop & Shop, 200 New Hartford Road. Pharmacists will administer free blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol screenings, which can identify possible cases of high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes. They will also review a customer’s immunization history and help identify what immunizations may not be up to date. Customers who desire to receive flu shots, shingles vaccine, pneumonia, tetanus and chickenpox or other immunizations which are often covered by their insurance programs will be able to do so.
FREE COMMUNITY EVENT: Free event , 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m,. Feb. 8, Workman Memorial Amez Church, 60 Brightwood Ave Torrington. Activities: Homebuyers education; Hip Hop gospel; Black history storytelling and more. Details, call 860-489-3287.
MEDITATION: Meditation with Kathy Volstad, 9 a.m., Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23. Free.Open to anyone, no experience needed. Sitting cushions provided. Meets in Reading Room, main floor Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. scoville.org
GALLERY SHOW: The Fine Arts Connection of Thomaston presents "Renditions” Gallery Show, with a special exhibit of paintings by Don Clark, Jan 9 - Feb 26 at the Crescent Gallery, 158 Main Street, Thomaston. Gallery open Feb. 1, 7-8, 14-15 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 2, 9 and 16, 1-2 p.m. before “One Hit Wonder” at the Thomaston Opera House. Details at www.ten-2-oneartists.com or www.facebook.com/CrescentGallery
ONE HIT WONDER: Landmark Community Theatre presents the new jukebox musical, “One Hit Wonder,” Feb. 1, 7-8, 14-15, 8 p.m., Feb. 2, 9, 16, 2 p.m., at the Thomaston Opera House. For more information on tickets call 860-283-6250, visit 158 Main Street Thomaston, or go to www.landmarkcommuntytheatre.org.
LLAMA WALKS: Llama Walk with Debbie Labbe from Country Quilt Llama Farm, 2 p.m. Feb. 9, Feb. 29, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield, $20 per person. Meet in the Museum parking lot. Call Debbie at 860-248-0355 to pre-register or to schedule a private llama walk.
BOOK CLUB: Scoville Memorial Library Book Club meets, discussing “Friday Black” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, led by Claudia Cayne, 2 p.m., Feb. 9, free. scoville.org
TEA WITH TED: A Discussion Series, 1-2 p.m., Feb. 9, Feb. 16, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Led by librarian Patricia Moore. Hear two powerful talks, then discuss. Tea and cookies will be served. All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required; call 860-567-8030 or visit owlibrary.org.
DRUMMING FOR PEACE: A group of area drummers take part in a program of drumming for peace each month at sunset on the evening of the full moon at the Church of Christ Congregational, Routes 4 and 63, Goshen. For further information, call Susan Strand at 860-482-6940 or email sstrand@snet.net. Dates: Feb. 9, 5:15 p.m.; March 9, 6:45 p.m.; April 7, 7:15 p.m.; May 7, 7:45 p.m.; June 5; 7:15 p.m.; July 5, 8:15 p.m.; Aug. 3, 8 p.m.; Sept. 2, 7:15 p.m.; Oct. 1, 6:15 p.m.; Nov. 30, 4:15 p.m.; Dec. 29, 4:15 p.m.
MARY TODD LINCOLN: A reenactor’s portrayal of Mary Todd Lincoln, 2 p.m., Feb. 9, snow date Feb. 16, at Harwinton Town Hall, 100 Bentley Drive, Harwinton. Sponsored by the Harwinton Historical Society, the program is free and open to the public. For more information, email harwhistsoc@gmail.com.
JUMPFEST: 94th annual JumpFest, Feb. 7-9, Salisbury, a three-day celebration and competition featuring the best junior ski jumpers in the eastern United States, at Satre Hill. Feb. 9, Eastern Ski Jumping Championships, 11 a.m. on, $15. All events free to 12 and under. For event updates and schedule changes, go to jumpfest.org
FINDING HAPPINESS: Happiness: What is it and how can we find it in our lives?, 4 p.m., Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. scoville.org
WATERCOLOR WORKSHOP: Watercolor Landscape Workshop With Collette Hurst, 1-3 p.m., Feb. 10, 17, 24, March 2. Colebrook Community and Senior Center, 2 School House Rd., Colebrook. To register call 860-738-9521.
PAINTING FROM PHOTOS: Instructor Souby Boski leads “Painting Creatively from Photos” workshop, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Feb. 10, $135 per person, Litchfield Community Center, Route 202, Litchfield. Register at 860-567-8302 or visit www.thecommunitycenter.org
FRENCH CUISINE: Fall in love with French Cuisine a date night cooking class, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 10, Litchfield Community Center. $85 per person, includes all ingredients and recipes. Wine will be served or B.Y.O.B. Instructor: Chef Ziria McNulty. Pre-registration and pre-payment is required; go to thecommunitycenter.org or call 860-567-8302.
SPELLING CLUB: Spelling Bee Club for grades 4-6, meets Mondays at 3:30 p.m., Jan. 6-Feb. 10, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Learn the word bank for the Litchfield Bee at the end of February. Study materials and a snack provided. Participation in the Litchfield Bee is not mandatory; registration is required at 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org.
TRANSPORTATION SEMINAR: Charlotte Hungerford Hospital presents “Know How to Go,” a free seminar on transportation options in Northwest Connecticut, 12-1 p.m., Feb. 10, Hungerford Center Conference Room, 780 Litchfield Street, Torrington, presented by April Chaplin, Northwest CT regional mobility manager/ombudswoman. Light refreshments will be served. To RSVP, call Jennifer Labrie, Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging, at 860-496-6240.
BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
GROUP ART SHOW: Group exhibition, “Winter’s Garden,” Feb. 11-March 6, opening reception, 5-7 p.m., .Feb. 14, free, David M. Hunt Library, 63 Main Street, Falls Village. Details, call 860-824-7424, or go to www.huntlibrary.org
PF SUPPORT: CHH Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group meeting, 3 p.m., Feb. 11, free, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital (CHH) Hungerford Center Conference Room, 780 Litchfield Street, Torrington. For more information about Pulmonary Fibrosis, visit www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org. To RSVP, contact Susan Murphy at susan.murphy@hhchealth.org or call 860-496-9381. Families and caregivers welcome.
AUTHOR TALK: Washington author Jamie Jackson Spannhake will lead a discussion and signing on her recent book, “The Lawyer, The Lion & The Laundry: Three Hours to Finding Your Calm in Chaos,” 6:30 p.m., Feb. 11, Gunn Memorial Library, Wykeham Road, Washington. Snow date Feb. 25. RSVP gunnprograms@biblio.org or 860-868-7586
LANTERN TOUR: Lantern Tour of Litchfield History, 6 p.m., Feb. 11, Litchfield Historical Society, 7 South St., Litchfield. Dress for the weather; reception follows tour, cocktails for 21 and older. $15 members, $20 guests. Register online at litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org/calendar or email registration@litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org
LEARNING LETTERS: Letters Are Characters Two, ages 4-8, a pre-reading program, Jan. 7-Feb. 25, no meeting Feb. 18, 4 p.m. Intended to ensure that children acquire the pre-reading and reading skills they need. Registration strongly recommended. Drop-ins are welcome. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
DATING VIOLENCE AWARENESS: Susan B. Anthony Project (SBAP) in Torrington will partner with Torrington High School’s (THS) Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball teams to raise awareness of teen dating violence with “Box Out Teen Dating Violence.” THS boys game, 7 p.m., Feb. 11; girls game, 7 p.m., Feb. 13, at the THS gym, 50 Major Besse Drive. Attendees at both games are encouraged to wear orange to show their support.
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit https://www.ctalanon.org/meetings
WOMEN, HEART DISEASE: Charlotte Hungerford Hospital health talk, “Women and Heart Disease” by Carrie Wolfberg, MD, of CHH Cardiovascular Associates in Torrington, 5:30 p.m., Feb. 12, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Memorial Conference Room, 540 Litchfield St.,Torrington. Dr. Wolfberg will present the latest information on cardiovascular disease and what you need to know to stay healthy and active. Q&A, raffle follows the talk. RSVP to 855-442-4373. Seating is limited.
LUNCHEON, DANCE: Valentine’s Day Luncheon, Sweetheart Dance, 11 a.m., Feb. 12, Sullivan Senior Center, Torrington. Lunch includes Chicken Saltimbocca, mashed potatoes, spinach, a Snowflake dinner roll, Black Forest layer cake. Stay after lunch for the Sweetheart Dance and enjoy music, dancing, and an afternoon treat. Tickets, information, call the senior center at 860-489-2211.
ADVOCACY WORKSHOP: Life Advocacy Workshop, 6 p.m., Feb. 12, at LARC, 314 Main St., Torrington. Find ways to advocate for a loved one with intellectual and developmental disabilities. RSVP at www.thearcct.org/events
BEER LECTURE: “World Of Beer Styles” lecture and book presentation with Emily Sauter, Advanced Cicerone & Brewtoonist, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 12, $20 per person, includes beer tasting, 21 and older only, seating limited. Payment reserves a seat; Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield. 567-8302, thecommunitycenter.org
SAFE DRIVER COURSE: AARP Safe Drivers Course, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., $15 members, $20 non-members, pre-registration required, Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield. 567-8302, thecommunitycenter.org.
MEDICARE HELP: Casework on Your Corner 1-4 p.m., Feb. 12, free, Harwinton Library. Caseworkers from the office of 5th District Rep. Jahana Hayes will be on hand to help, inquire on your behalf to get answers, cut out red tape and resolve situations. This is a free, public, non-partisan service open to all residents of Connecticut’s 5th District. No registration needed.
MINDFUL MEDITATION: Mindful Meditation, 3 p.m., Thursdays, Harwinton Library. New members welcome.
DATING VIOLENCE AWARENESS: Susan B. Anthony Project (SBAP) in Torrington will partner with Torrington High School’s (THS) Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball teams to raise awareness of teen dating violence with “Box Out Teen Dating Violence.” THS boys game, 7 p.m., Feb. 11; girls game, 7 p.m., Feb. 13, at the THS gym, 50 Major Besse Drive. Attendees at both games are encouraged to wear orange to show their support.
GALLERY SHOW: Litchfield Public Schools’ annual art show, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Middle, high school show, Feb. 13-27., public welcome.
STARTING THE GARDEN: “Starting the Garden Indoors,” led by Cathy Zbuska, Harwinton Garden Club meeting, 7 p.m., Feb. 13, $5 guests, Harwinton Senior Center. Bring a soup can and an old newspaper. Call 860-485-1108 fur further information.
AMADEUS TALK: Vincent P. de Luise, M.D., Cultural Ambassador for the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra, presents Amadeus in Retrospect, a musically enhanced lecture, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 13, Gunn Memorial Library, Wykeham Road, Washington. Snow date Feb. 20. Register at gunnprograms@biblio.org or 860-868-7586.
AUTHOR TALK: City Parzych, author of “Connecticut Made,” 6:30 p.m., Feb. 13, Torrington Library. Take a look at items made in Connecticut, and use her book to plan and take a road trip to visit new businesses, learn a bit about Connecticut history, and ultimately shop local. Free; registration required, call 860-489-6684 or go to www.torringtonlibrary.org
STORY TIME: Preschool Storytime, ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m., Jan. 9-Feb. 27, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Drop-in. No registration necessary. For information call 860-567-8030 or visit owlibrary.org
LEARNING LETTERS: Letters Are Characters Two, ages 4-8, a pre-reading program, 10:30 a.m., Jan. 8-Feb. 26. Intended to ensure that children acquire the pre-reading and reading skills they need. Registration strongly recommended. Drop-ins are welcome. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
BOOK GROUPS: Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield, offers book discussion groups monthly. Non-fiction group, 2 p.m., Feb. 13, “Hunger: A Memoir of my Body” by Roxane Gay; Fiction group, 3:30 p.m., “The Magus” by John Fowles. Free, public welcome, books available a month before the meeting.
SQUADRON MEETING: The Northwest Hills Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary of the United States Air Force meets Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. at the Torrington Armory, South Main Street. For information, call Cmdr. Tim Ceritello at 860-620-3670 or email timceritello@gmail.com.
CHESS CLUB: The Litchfield County Chess Club meets Thursdays at the Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington, from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursdays. The informal club has held several meetings. Membership is free — just show up and play. Adults, teens and older children with an adult are welcome. There are plenty of boards and pieces, or bring your own. For information, call Alan at 850-430-9317.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Duplicate Bridge at the Sullivan Senior Center, East Albert Street, Torrington, Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information, call John Townsend at 860-567-0671. Leave a message, he will return your call. Bringing a partner is encouraged but not required. Games are now free of charge.
ONE HIT WONDER: Landmark Community Theatre presents the new jukebox musical, “One Hit Wonder,” Feb. 1, 7-8, 14-15, 8 p.m., Feb. 2, 9, 16, 2 p.m., at the Thomaston Opera House. For more information on tickets call 860-283-6250, visit 158 Main Street Thomaston, or go to www.landmarkcommuntytheatre.org.
BACKYARD BIRD COUNT: Great Backyard Bird Count 2020 with the Sharon Audubon Center, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Feb. 14-15, 1-5 p.m., Feb. 16. Staff will be available throughout regular business hours all weekend to help visitors identify and count species at the bird feeder to submit for the count. Learn how to identify common feeder species while helping to collect data. For adults, children 8 and up. Free, no pre-registration needed. Details, call Sharon Audubon Center at 860-364-0520.
VALENTINE’S DAY: Celebrate Valentine’s Day, 11 a.m., Feb. 14, for ages, 3-5, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Free; registration required. Call 860-567-8030 or visit owlibrary.org and click on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
GRIEF SUPPORT: A grief support group, led by the Rev. Eileen Epperson, meets Fridays, Feb. 14-April 3, Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield. Free, public welcome, a gift from the Friends of Hospice. more information, call Rev. Eileen Epperson at 860-605-6576.