ONE HIT WONDER: Landmark Community Theatre presents the new jukebox musical, “One Hit Wonder,” Feb. 1, 7-8, 14-15, 8 p.m., Feb. 2, 9, 16, 2 p.m., at the Thomaston Opera House. For more information on tickets call 860-283-6250, visit 158 Main Street Thomaston, or go to www.landmarkcommuntytheatre.org.
BACKYARD BIRD COUNT: Great Backyard Bird Count 2020 with the Sharon Audubon Center, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Feb. 14-15, 1-5 p.m., Feb. 16. Staff will be available throughout regular business hours all weekend to help visitors identify and count species at the bird feeder to submit for the count. Learn how to identify common feeder species while helping to collect data. For adults, children 8 and up. Free, no pre-registration needed. Details, call Sharon Audubon Center at 860-364-0520.
VALENTINE’S DAY: Celebrate Valentine’s Day, 11 a.m., Feb. 14, for ages, 3-5, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Free; registration required. Call 860-567-8030 or visit owlibrary.org and click on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
GRIEF SUPPORT: A grief support group, led by the Rev. Eileen Epperson, meets Fridays, Feb. 14-April 3, Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield. Free, public welcome, a gift from the Friends of Hospice. more information, call Rev. Eileen Epperson at 860-605-6576.
FRIDAY MOVIE: Movie Matinee Fridays, 1 p.m., second and fourth Fridays, Morris Senior Center. Feb. 14, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, R. Feb. 28, The Peanut Butter Falcon, PG13. Free.
COURTING FLUTES: The Institute of American Indian Studies, 38 Curtis Road, Washington, presents a program on “the magic of courting flutes” and traditional Native American Music, 1:30 p.m., Feb. 15, presented by Ojibway artist, and musician Allan Madahbee. For details, fees and registration go to www.iaismuseum.org/
WILDLIFE TRACKING: Sharon Audubon Center, Wildlife Tracking Workshop with Susan Morse, 9:30 a.m-2 p.m., Feb. 15, four-hour field workshop. Moderate distance, terrain and pace. For ages 12 and up. For registration, details and fees, contact Eileen Fielding at Eileen.Fielding@audubon.org or 860-364-0520 x120; leave your full name, contact information, and number of adults/teens attending.
COOKING CLASS: A cooking demonstration, “Breakfast for a Crowd,” with Chef Margaret Jacobs, 2 p.m., Feb. 15, Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, 229 East Litchfield Road, Litchfield, $30 per person. For more information or to register visit www.wisdomhouse.org, call 860-567-3163, or email programs@wisdomhouse.org
BALD EAGLE LECTURE: The Friends of Topsmead State Forest first Lectures on the Lawn, 1:30 p.m., Feb. 15, presented by Ginny Apple, wildlife rehabiltator and wildlife conservationist. Meet at the carriage shed in front of the main house; dress for the weather; free, no registration needed. If the weather is bad, call Janet Blauvelt at 860-294-2552 or check www.facebook.com/Topsmead/
POSSUM PROGRAM: O-Possumly Adorable and Important to Boot! with Pam and Bill Lefferts, Ferncroft Wildlife Rescue, and Lavender the Virginia possum, 2 p.m., Feb. 15, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield, A.B. Ceder Room. $10 members, $15 guests. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Call 860-567-0857 or register online www.whitememorialcc.org
AWAKEN YOUR HEART: Celia Landman, O.I., M.A. presents “Awaken Your Heart,” at Wisdom House Retreat Center, 229 East Litchfield Road, Litchfield, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Feb. 15, $60, includes lunch. For more information or to register visit www.wisdomhouse.org , call 860-567-3163 or email programs@wisdomhouse.org
STREAMING FILM TV: Digital Technology: Streaming Film and Television for Patrons, presented by Director Claudia Cayne, 10 a.m., Feb. 15, free, Memorial Library, Salisbury. Details at scoville.org
WINTER FEST: Winter Fest At Haight Brown Vineyard, Chestnut Hill Road, Litchfield, 12-6 p.m., Feb. 15-16, $40 per person, includes food and wine tasting, valentines, live music, new release. Details, email Haight vineyard@aol.com
MEDITATION: Meditation with Kathy Volstad, 9 a.m., Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23. Free.Open to anyone, no experience needed. Sitting cushions provided. Meets in Reading Room, main floor Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. scoville.org
GALLERY SHOW: The Fine Arts Connection of Thomaston presents “Renditions” Gallery Show, with a special exhibit of paintings by Don Clark, Jan 9 - Feb 26 at the Crescent Gallery, 158 Main Street, Thomaston. Gallery open Feb. 1, 7-8, 14-15 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 2, 9 and 16, 1-2 p.m. before “One Hit Wonder” at the Thomaston Opera House. Details at www.ten-2-oneartists.com or www.facebook.com/CrescentGallery
FARMERS MARKET: The Litchfield Farmers Market has begun and will be held on Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield. Visit http://www.litchfieldfarmersmarket.org for updates, or subscribe to our weekly newsletter. If you wish to donate some time to the Litchfield Farmers Market, apply as a vendor or artist, sign up online. For more information call Market Master, Kay Carroll at 860-567-3890.
FINDING HAPPINESS: Happiness: What is it and how can we find it in our lives?, 4 p.m., Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. scoville.org
BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
CHOIR REHEARSALS: The Crossroads Ecumenical Choir and Orchestra, sponsored by the First Congregational Church of Torrington, is rehearsing for a Palm Sunday cantata performance. Rehearsals started Feb. 9 and continue on Sundays at 2 p.m. New singers are accepted up to Feb. 16. For information, contact director Ken Beyer at 860-482-8366 or 860-496-1289.
ART SUPPLY SALE: Art supply tag sale, 10 a.m.-4 pm., Feb. 16, Whiting Mills, 100 Whiting St., Winsted. Tables for non-residents are available for $5. Art sales in tenant artists’ studios. For more info and to register, contact GaySchempp@gmail.com.
OPEN MILL: American Mural Project Open Mill event, Feb. 15, tours at noon, 1 and 2 p.m., 45 minutes each. 90 Whiting St., Winsted. Get a sneak peek into the mural’s installation process. Free, donations welcome.
TEA WITH TED: A Discussion Series, 1-2 p.m., Jan. 12-Feb. 16, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Led by librarian Patricia Moore. Hear two powerful talks, then discuss. Tea and cookies will be served. Jan. 12, All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required; call 860-567-8030 or visit owlibrary.org.
PLANET PARTY: Party For The Planet, 11:30 a.m., Feb. 16, free, inclues food, fellowship and fun. Church of Christ Congregational, 5 Old Middle St Goshen. Details, call 860-491-2794.
FILM ON SLAVERY: St. Michael’s Church, 23 South St., Litchfield, presents the documentary, Traces of the Trade, 2 p.m., Feb. 16, in the Community House. Katrina Browne, an Episcopalian and filmmaker, produced and directed the Emmy-nominated Traces of the Trade: A Story from the Deep North about her discovery that her ancestors, the DeWolfs of Rhode Island, were the largest slave-trading family in U.S. history. A discussion and refreshments will follow; all are welcome and there will be a freewill offering.For details call 860-567-9465.
SPELLING CLUB: Spelling Bee Club for grades 4-6, meets Mondays at 3:30 p.m., Jan. 6-Feb. 10, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Learn the word bank for the Litchfield Bee at the end of February. Study materials and a snack provided. Participation in the Litchfield Bee is not mandatory; registration is required at 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org.
BLOOD DRIVE: Charlotte Hungerford Hospital is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Feb. 17, 540 Litchfield Street, Torrington, in the CHH Memorial Building, Conference Hall, first Floor. To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.RedCrossBlood.org. Use sponsor code CHHCT.
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit https://www.ctalanon.org/meetings
LUNCH & LEARN: Morris Senior Center’s Lunch & Learn: the Solar System, noon, Feb. 18, with local astronomer, Denis Williamson. BYO lunch; beverage and dessert provided. Registration required, call Morris Senior Center at 860-567-7437.
FIRST LADIES: First Ladies: An Adventure In Glamour, Guts & Gumption With Mariann Millard, 2 p.m., Feb. 18, free, Oliver Wolcott Library 160 South St., Litchfield. Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. To register call 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org