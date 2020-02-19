BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATION: Our Culture is Beautiful is co-hosting a Black History Celebration, Feb. 21, 5:30 p.m. at New Opportunities’ auditorium, 59 Field St., Torrington. All are invited to celebrate the achievements of black men and women, enjoy entertainment and create cultural awareness, and lear about the history and culture of African kings and queens.
VAN VLECK LECTURE: Flanders Curator Marc Chabot and Flanders Art Committee present a lecture and presentation of the work and life both on screen, and on exhibition of Natalie Van Vleck, 7 p.m., Feb. 21, Flanders Studio. Church Hill Road, Woodbury. Hear about her role in early 20th century American Modernist art, challenges and lost works. Fee is $10 for members, $15 for guests; preregister online at www.flandersnaturecenter.org or call 203-263-3711, ext. 12.
FRIENDSHIP BALL: The KidsPlay Children’s Museum Friendship Ball, 5-8 p.m., Feb. 21, families are welcome to dress up and dance away the winter blues. Live DJ, hot cocoa, games, STEM activities and fun. Dress up and get discounted admission. Family Friday events are held once a month with the museum open for extended hours; 10 a.m -8 pm with themed activities from 5 -8 p.m.
STAR PARTY: Star party with the Litchfield Hills Amateur Astronomy Club and the Mattatuck Astronomical Society, monthly program, topic, Astronomy 101: How the Sky Works. Star gazing after the program, weather permitting, 7 p.m., Feb. 21, A.B. Ceder Room. An adult must accompany children under 16. Bring your own telescope or binoculars. Free, donations welcome.
DETECTIVE PROGRAM: Detective Training: Ciphers, Codes & Secret Messages, for grades K - 3, 3:30 p.m., Feb. 21, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Registration is required, call 860-567-8030 or visit owlibrary.org.
LITCHFIELD CHALLENGE: The Great Litchfield Challenge: Quiz Edition, 6 p.m., Feb. 21, at the Litchfield Historical Society, 7 South Street, Litchfield. Play a classic quiz-stle game. Sign up a team of six, enjoy themed cocktails and cookies. The cost is $50 per team. To register a team, visit www.litchfieldhistoricalsoceity.org, email registration@litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org, or call 860-567-4501.
FARMERS MARKET: The Litchfield Farmers Market has begun and will be held on Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield. Visit http://www.litchfieldfarmersmarket.org for updates, or subscribe to our weekly newsletter. If you wish to donate some time to the Litchfield Farmers Market, apply as a vendor or artist, sign up online. For more information call Market Master, Kay Carroll at 860-567-3890.
WINTER CONCERT: Celtic Winter Concert, Charlie Zahm performance of traditional Celtic songs, 7 p.m., Feb. 22, coffee hour and bake sale, 6 p.m. Tickets $15 plus nonperishable food item. Church of Christ Congregational, 5 Old Middle St. Goshen. Call 860-491-2793 for tickets
ICELAND’S CELEBRATION: Thorrablot: Iceland’s Mid-Winter Celebration with Gerri Griswold, 6 p.m., Feb. 22, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield, in the A.B. Ceder room. Icelandic food dinner, photographs, poetry read by the guests. Tickets $20 members, $35 guests; BYOB and a place setting. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Call 860-567-0857 or register online: www.whitememorialcc.org
GOSHEN FLEA MARKET: St. Thomas Chapel Committee’s 19h Annual Flea Market, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Donahue Hall, 71 North St./Route 63, Goshen. More than 50 tables filled with treasures, hot dogs, chili, baked goods. Proceeds go toward the preservation of our historic chapel.
LIBERATION JOURNALISM: W. E. B. Du Bois, Freedom Writer: W. E. B. Du Bois’s Liberation Journalism, presented by Dr Phillip Luke Sinitiere, 4 p.m., Feb. 22, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Details at scoville.org
FROZEN JR.: The students of the Warner Theatre Center for Arts Education present Disney’s “Frozen Jr.,” on the main stage, Feb. 22, 2 p.m., 7 p.m., Feb. 23, 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.
FLANDERS SAP DAYS: Everyone is welcome to visit Flanders Nature Center, Woodbury, for sap boiling, 1-4 p.m., Feb. 22-23, 29, March 1, 7-8, as staff and volunteers demonstrate turning sap into syrup with an entertaining mix of science, stories and humor. $3 per person. Demonstrations held at the Flanders Sugar House located at 5 Church Hill Road in Woodbury. Pancake breakfast, March 1, 8 a.m-noon, Woodbury Emergency Services, Quassuk Road, Woodbury, $7 adults, $5 ages 5-11. For more information call 203-263-3711, ext. 12, visit the Facebook page or go to www.flandersnaturecenter.org
MEDITATION: Meditation with Kathy Volstad, 9 a.m., Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23. Free.Open to anyone, no experience needed. Sitting cushions provided. Meets in Reading Room, main floor Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. scoville.org
FOLK MUSIC SERIES: The Band Of Steady Habits Series “Handed Down In Song,” folk music series, begins at 2 p.m., Feb., 23, Litchfield Community Center, Route 202, Litchfield, $10 per person, all 3 concert, $25. Series continues March 15, The Irish in Connecticut, and April 25, What Makes Connecticut, Connecticut. Register at www.thecommunitycenter.org or call The Litchfield Community Center at 860-567-8302.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Women’s Auxiliary of the Warren Volunteer Fire Company, Pancake Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Feb. 23, Warren Community Center, Sackett Hill Road. Proceeds from benefit the Auxiliary Scholarship Fund. All you can eat: O.J., pancakes — plan or blueberry, sausage, coffee or tea. Adults, $5, children $2. Children under 3 are free. For more information, call 860-868-2187.
FINDING HAPPINESS: Happiness: What is it and how can we find it in our lives?, 4 p.m., Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. scoville.org
BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
COOKING DEMOS: Cooking Demo, Tasting & Nutrition Talks, 3-4 p.m. Jan. 27, Feb. 24, March 23, April 27, Sullivan Senior Center, Torrington, led by Elizabeth Caruthers, registered dietician. Free, registration required. Call 860-489-2211.
SPELLING CLUB: Spelling Bee Club for grades 4-6, meets Mondays at 3:30 p.m., Jan. 6-Feb. 10, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Learn the word bank for the Litchfield Bee at the end of February. Study materials and a snack provided. Participation in the Litchfield Bee is not mandatory; registration is required at 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org.
BOOK DISCUSSION: Evening Book Discussion, 7 p.m., Feb. 24, Harwinton Library, discussing “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean. Copies of the book are available at the library.
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit https://www.ctalanon.org/meetings
LEARNING LETTERS: Letters Are Characters Two, ages 4-8, a pre-reading program, Jan. 7-Feb. 25, 4 p.m. Intended to ensure that children acquire the pre-reading and reading skills they need. Registration strongly recommended. Drop-ins are welcome. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
POTLUCK, TRIVIA: Potluck & Trivia, noon, Feb. 25, Morris Community Center. Bring a dish to share or pay $5. Guess what’s for dinner and what the answer is to your trivia question, with prizes. Registration required, call 860-567-7437.
BOOK CLUB: The Popular Book Club will meet at the Morris Public Library, 7 p.m., Feb. 25, to discuss the international bestseller “The Little Paris Bookshop” by Nina George. To register for the Club and reserve a copy of the book: 860-567-7440 or morrispubliclibrary.net
BINGO: St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church holds weekly bingo games at St. Anthony School, Oak Street, Winsted, on Wednesdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. with refreshments and snacks for sale. Games begin at 6:35 p.m. Progressive jackpots. For information call the church at 860-379-3369.
WEEKLY YOGA: Yoga is offered every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. in the Marie Louise building at Wisdom House, 299 East Litchfield Road, Litchfield. Barbara Putnam leads classes that are slow and deliberate, offering students time to focus on refining the postures and coordinating them with their breath. $15/class or $100 for a series of 8 classes. For more information, visit eastlitchfieldyoga.com or contact Barbara at bdputnam@alum.mit.edu or 860 567 4465.
ENVIRONMENTAL BOOK CLUB: Flanders Nature Center & Land Trust first Flanders Environmental Book Club, led by Sar Kovack, first meeting, 5:30 p.m., Feb. 26, future dates, March 25, April 22, at Flanders Studio, 5 Church Hill Road, Woodbury, Free. To attend, preregister online at www.flandersnaturecenter.org or call 203-263-3711, ext. 12.
HEART HEALTH LUNCH: Heart Health Luncheon, program, noon, Feb. 26, Sharon Hospital Board Conference Room 2, 50 Hospital Hill Road, Sharon. Presenter is Cardiologist Dr. Donald Soucier of The Heart Center, a division of Hudson Valley Cardiovascular Practice, P.C. To register, call 845-554-1734 with name and phone number.
ASH WEDNESDAY: Ash Wednesday Service, 7 p.m., Feb. 26, Congregational Church of Burlington, 268 Spielman Highway, Burlington.
AUTHOR TALK: “Drove: A NASCAR novel,” with Susan Strecker, discussion and signing, Morris Public Library, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 26. Free. Snow dates Feb. 27, or March 3. To register call 860-567-7440 or https://morrispubliclibrary.net/library-calendar-event-registration/
LOST CIVILIZATIONS: Archaeological Oddities: A Field Guide To Forty Claims Of Lost Civilizations, Ancient Visitors & Other Strange Sites In North America With Author Kenneth L. Feder, 7 p.m., Feb. 26, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 SOuth St., Litchfield. Free, registration required, call 860-567-8030 or go to owlibrary.org.
LEARNING LETTERS: Letters Are Characters Two, ages 4-8, a pre-reading program, 10:30 a.m., Jan. 8-Feb. 26. Intended to ensure that children acquire the pre-reading and reading skills they need. Registration strongly recommended. Drop-ins are welcome. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
YOUTH MEETING: YAC Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 26, Harwinton Library.
MINDFUL MEDITATION: Mindful Meditation, 3 p.m., Thursdays, Harwinton Library. New members welcome.
NEEDLE FELTING: Rachel Gerowe of Redbarn Originals at Flanders Nature Center, Woodbury, for winter needle felting nights. Participants can attend for $10 and or bring their own project to be given guidance and support on or purchase a kit for an additional fee. Assorted kits will be available, ranging from $10-$35. On Feb. 27, sleepy foxes. Participants save $5 if they bring their own needles and foam. Beginners welcome. Classes start at 7 p.m. in the Flanders’ Studio, 5 Church Hill Road, Woodbury. To learn more or register for the programs call 203-263-3711 Ext. 12.
SQUADRON MEETING: The Northwest Hills Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary of the United States Air Force meets Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. at the Torrington Armory, South Main Street. For information, call Cmdr. Tim Ceritello at 860-620-3670 or email timceritello@gmail.com.
CHESS CLUB: The Litchfield County Chess Club meets Thursdays at the Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington, from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursdays. The informal club has held several meetings. Membership is free — just show up and play. Adults, teens and older children with an adult are welcome. There are plenty of boards and pieces, or bring your own. For information, call Alan at 850-430-9317.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Duplicate Bridge at the Sullivan Senior Center, East Albert Street, Torrington, Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information, call John Townsend at 860-567-0671. Leave a message, he will return your call. Bringing a partner is encouraged but not required. Games are now free of charge.
SUPPORT GROUP: The Depression Bipolar Support Group Of NW Connecticut, which meets every Thursday except holidays, 6-7 p.m., has changed its meeting room at Charlotte Hungerford in Torrington. The meetings are now in the ear nose and throat practice waiting room on the first floor all the way at the end of the hall on the right. The meetings are open to all those with depression and bipolar illnesses and family members and friends. For information, call Doyle 860-567-8928 or Ann at 860-567-8165 or 860-632-7501.
STORY TIME: Preschool Storytime, ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m., Jan. 9-Feb. 27, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Drop-in. No registration necessary. For information call 860-567-8030 or visit owlibrary.org
DINNER MOVIE: BYOD and a Movie: “Harriet” telling the story of Harriet Tubman, 6 p.m., Feb. 27, free, public welcome, Torrington Library. Registration is required; call the library at 860.489.6684 or visit www.torringtonlibrary.org
SEED STARTING: Seed Starting with Michelle Winkler, noon, Feb. 27, Torrington Library, free, noon, Feb. 27. Bring a brown-bag lunch. Learn tips and tricks to start your own seeds for vegetable or flower gardens. Registration is required; call the library at 860.489.6684 or visit www.torringtonlibrary.org
BOOK SIGNING: Historian, author Tom Shachtmans will offer a visual presentation and signing on his most recent publication, “The Founding Fortunes: How the Wealthy Paid for and Profited from America’s Revolution,” 6:30 p.m., Feb. 27, Gunn Memorial Library, Wykeham Road, Washington. Snow date March 2. To register, email gunnprograms@biblio.org or 860-868-7586
THE IMPACT OF SLAVERY: Mark Albertson, historical research editor at Army Aviation magazine and historian for the Army Aviation Association of America, presents “The Impact of Slavery on America, 2 p.m., Feb. 27, Litchfield Community Center, Route 202, Litchfield. $5 donation. Register online at www.thecommunitycenter.org or call The Litchfield Community Center or call 860-567-8403