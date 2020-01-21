BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
FARMERS MARKET: The Litchfield Farmers Market has begun and will be held on Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield. Visit www.litchfieldfarmersmarket.org for updates, or subscribe to a weekly newsletter. To donate some time to the Litchfield Farmers Market, apply as a vendor or artist, sign up online, call Market Master, Kay Carroll at 860-567-3890.
FREE MEAL: Winter Community Meal, 6-7 p.m., Jan. 24, North Congregational Church, 17 Church Street North in New Hartford. Dinner is beef goulash (vegetarian option available), noodles, vegetable, bread and dessert. For more information or directions, call 860-379-2466.
ACOUSTIC CONCERT: The City of Torrington’s 2020 Winter Acoustic Concert Series, sponsored by Torrington Parks and Recreation in collaboration with On-Deck Sound Studio, will feature live acoustic music at Coe Memorial Park on Fridays, 6:30-8 p.m., free and open to the public. Jan. 24, Belle of the Fall, Tracy Walton and Julia Autumn Ford, an indie folk duo.
DETECTIVE TRAINING: Detective Training: Ciphers, Codes & Secret Messages, for grades K-3, 3:30 p.m., Jan. 24. Start your detective training with a crash course on ciphers, codes, and secret messages. Trainees will learn the recipe to make invisible ink, will create a cipher wheel, and discover other secret ways to communicate with others. Registration required, harwintonlibrary.org.
SMART DRIVERS: AARP Smart Driver Course, Sullivan Senior Center, shuffleboard room, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Jan. 23, March 12, May 17, June 18, July 23, Sept. 17, Nov. 12. For ages 50 and over, four hour session. Cost $15 members, $20 guests. Bring AARP card to show the instructor; call 1-888-687-2277 for your AARP number if you don’t have a card. Call 860-489-2211 to register. : Parents can register their children for kindergarten at New Hartford Elementary School, 860-379-0713, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., and Bakerville Consolidated School, 860-482-0288, from 1:30-2:30 p.m., on Jan. 24. Children must be 5 on or before Jan. 1, 2021. Registration forms at newhtfd.org
KENT FALLS BREWING: The Roxbury Public Library welcomes Kent Falls Brewing for a special Pop-Up Pub at the Hodge Library, 4 North St. Roxbury, 6-9 p.m., Jan. 24, free.
BOOK TALK: Adelia Moore: Being The Grownup, 1 p.m., Jan. 25, David M. Hunt Library, 63 Main Street, Falls Village. Free; to register call 860-824-7424 or go to www.huntlibrary.org
STORY TIME: Warm & Cozy: Hot Chocolate Storytime, ages 3-8, 11 a.m., Jan. 25. Registration required, harwintonlibrary.org.
HEALTHY EATING: Eating for Health:Choose better, Eat better, Feel better, 1 p.m., Jan. 25, free, snow date Feb. 1. Register at harwintonlibrary.org
SUGAR TALK: David K. Leff, award winning essayist, former deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection and former board member of the Connecticut Maple Syrup Producers Association, will give a slide show and illustrated talk about the many aspects of maple sugaring, 2 p.m., Jan. 25, Flanders Studio, Flanders Nature Center, Church Hill Road, Woobury. $10 members, $15 guests. Register at www.flandersnaturecenter.org or call 203-263-3711, ext. 12.
FAMILY COMEDY: Farmington Valley Stage Company presents “Hilda’s Yard” by Norm Foster, a heartwarming and relatable family comedy, Jan. 25, 31, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. and Jan. 26, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. Farmington Valley Stage Company, 4 Market Street, Collinsville, Ct (Canton Town Hall). Tickets: $19.50-$23, www.fvstage.org
FINDING SHELTER: Washington’s Institute of American Indian Studies museum educator, Griffin Kalin will show how to find shelter, make food, and stay warm when the weather is cold and your resources are diminished, 1 p.m., Jan. 25. An unusual highlight will be a demonstration of how to tan a hide to make leather for clothing. Free with the price of admission – adults $10, seniors $8, and children $6. https://www.iaismuseum.org/
FAMILY BREAKFAST: Family Breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Jan. 26, Church of Christ Congregational, 5 Old Middle St., Goshen. $7 adults, $3.50 children, includes pancakes, bacon, eggs, toast, coffee, orange juice. For information, call 860-491-2793.
Tea With TED: A Discussion Series, 1-2 p.m., Jan. 12-Feb. 16, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Led by librarian Patricia Moore. Hear two powerful talks, then discuss. Tea and cookies will be served. Jan. 12, All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required; call 860-567-8030 or visit owlibrary.org.
WARM COATS: Through Operation: Warm Hearts, Ocean State Job Lot has donated new winter coats to Connecticut veterans, which will be distributed from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Jan. 26, at Coe Memorial Park Civic Center, 101 Litchfield St., Torrington. DD-214 / Military Retired ID; VA ID Card; CT Driver’s License with Flag are required to receive a coat, or American Legion, VFW, AMVETS, DAV, Marine Corps League, VVA, JWV, MOPH or Seabee Island X-1 - Membership Card with Valid Photo-ID.
SPELLING CLUB: Spelling Bee Club for grades 4-6, meets Mondays at 3:30 p.m., Jan. 6-Feb. 10, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Learn the word bank for the Litchfield Bee at the end of February. Study materials and a snack provided. Participation in the Litchfield Bee is not mandatory; registration is required at 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org.
BOOK GROUP: Evening Book Discussion, 7 p.m., Jan. 27, discussing this month’s book, “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, at the Harwinton Library.
COOKING DEMOS: Cooking Demo, Tasting & Nutrition Talks, 3-4 p.m. Jan. 27, Feb. 24, March 23, April 27, Sullivan Senior Center, Torrington, led by Elizabeth Caruthers, registered dietician. Free, registration required. Call 860-489-2211.
FREE MOVIE: Free Popcorn & Movie, “The Kitchen” 1:30 p.m., Jan. 27, free with popcorn, Sullivan Senior Center, Torrington. R, 1 hr, 40 minutes.
TWAIN, SUPERNATURAL: Twain and the Supernatural, 6:30 p.m., Jan. 27, free, Torrington Library Registration is required; call 860-489-6684 or visit us online at www.torringtonlibrary.org.
LUNCH AND LEARN: Healthy living topics with lunch, Q&A, 11 a.m., Jan. 27, Litchfield Community Center, Route 202, Litchfield, presented by Janet Peterson, social worker/therapist. Learn to manage stress, depression and anxiety during the winter. Free, pre-registration is required for lunch. Call 860-567-8302 or visit www.thecommunitycenter.org
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit https://www.ctalanon.org/meetings
LEARNING LETTERS: Letters Are Characters Two, ages 4-8, a pre-reading program, Jan. 7-Feb. 25, no meeting Feb. 18, 4 p.m. Intended to ensure that children acquire the pre-reading and reading skills they need. Registration strongly recommended. Drop-ins are welcome. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
CALM IN CHAOS: The Lawyer, The Lion & The Laundry: Three Hours To Finding Your Calm In The Chaos With Author Jamie Jackson Spannhake, 7 p.m., Jan. 28, free, with a wine and cheese and book signing reception to follow. Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Registration required; call 860-567-8030 or visit owlibrary.org.
COFFEE WITH A COP: The Winchester Police Department will be hosting "Coffee with a Cop, 7-9 p.m., Jan. 28, at Hunny Bunns, 314 Main St., Winsted. Free.
BINGO: St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church holds weekly bingo games at St. Anthony School, Oak Street, Winsted, on Wednesdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. with refreshments and snacks for sale. Games begin at 6:35 p.m. Progressive jackpots. For information call the church at 860-379-3369.
LEARNING LETTERS: Letters Are Characters Two, ages 4-8, a pre-reading program, 10:30 a.m., Jan. 8-Feb. 26. Intended to ensure that children acquire the pre-reading and reading skills they need. Registration strongly recommended. Drop-ins are welcome. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
SUPPORT FOR FIRST RESPONDERS: First Responders Support Group meeting, Jan. 29, 6:30 p.m., Mountainside main campus, Canaan. Participants can connect with others and gain the knowledge they need to deal with the stress and trauma in a healthy way, with a licensed clinician with specialized trauma training. Details go to mountainside.com/support-groups.
SQUADRON MEETING: The Northwest Hills Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary of the United States Air Force meets Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. at the Torrington Armory, South Main Street. For information, call Cmdr. Tim Ceritello at 860-620-3670 or email timceritello@gmail.com.
CHESS CLUB: The Litchfield County Chess Club meets Thursdays at the Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington, from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursdays. The informal club has held several meetings. Membership is free — just show up and play. Adults, teens and older children with an adult are welcome. There are plenty of boards and pieces, or bring your own. For information, call Alan at 850-430-9317.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Duplicate Bridge at the Sullivan Senior Center, East Albert Street, Torrington, Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information, call John Townsend at 860-567-0671. Leave a message, he will return your call. Bringing a partner is encouraged but not required. Games are now free of charge.
STORY TIME: Preschool Storytime, ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m., Jan. 9-Feb. 27, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Drop-in. No registration necessary. For information call 860-567-8030 or visit owlibrary.org
IMMIGRATION POLICY DEBATE: Better Angels Debate on U.S. Immigration Policy at Gunn Memorial Library, 6 p.m., Jan. 30, free, with Gunnery School history chairman Bart McCann and his scholars. Snow date Jan. 30. Register at gunnprograms@biblio.org or 860-868-7586
LETTERS OF LITCHFIELD: “Letters of Litchfield: A Historic Reading,” a by the Theater Company of the United States, 6:30 p.m., Jan. 30, free, Litchfield Community Center. Route 202, Litchfield. discover the history of Litchfield in a fun and captivating way. A reception follows. Pre-registration is required; call 860-567-8302 or visit www.thecommunitycenter.org. Snow date Feb 6.
NEEDLE FELTING: Rachel Gerowe of Redbarn Originals at Flanders Nature Center, Woodbury, for winter needle felting nights. Participants can attend for $10 and or bring their own project to be given guidance and support on or purchase a kit for an additional fee. Assorted kits will be available, ranging from $10-$35. On Jan. 30, gnomes and tiger kits will be featured; on Feb. 27, sleepy foxes. Participants save $5 if they bring their own needles and foam. Beginners welcome. Classes start at 7 p.m. in the Flanders’ Studio, 5 Church Hill Road, Woodbury. To learn more or register for the programs call 203-263-3711 Ext. 12.
HISTORY OF SLAVERY: “In These Hills: The History of Slavery in Litchfield County,” presented by author Peter Vermilyea, Feb. 1, 4 p.m., Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, presented by the Salisbury Association Historical Society. Details at scoville.org
KIDS AT THE LIBRARY: Take Your Child to the Library Day, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 1, drop in. Kindness rock painting, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. scoville.org
GROOVY GET-TOGETHER: The Burnham Library, Bridgwater hosts Pete the Cat's Groovy Get-Together, 10 a.m.-noon, Feb. 1 in the library’s new Susan Beris, MD Youth Learning Center. Wear pajamas, hear story, enjoy breakfast from the cereal bar; scavenger hunt, appearance by Pete the Cat. Free; email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-.354-6937 to register. .
TWELVE MOONS COFFEE HOUSE: The Joint Chiefs perform at Twelve Moons Coffee House, Center on Main, Falls Village, 7-10 p.m., Feb. 1. Free, donations welcome. Details, contact: TwelveMoonsCoffee@gmail.com. Information at: https://sites.google.com/site/twelvemoonscoffeehouse/
GALLERY SHOW: The Fine Arts Connection of Thomaston presents "Renditions” Gallery Show, with a special exhibit of paintings by Don Clark, Jan 9 - Feb 26 at the Crescent Gallery, 158 Main Street, Thomaston. Gallery open Feb. 1, 7-8, 14-15 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 2, 9 and 16, 1-2 p.m. before “One Hit Wonder” at the Thomaston Opera House. Details at www.ten-2-oneartists.com or www.facebook.com/CrescentGallery
COMEDY NIGHT: Comdey night with Howie Mason, Feb. 1, at South Farms, 21 Higbie Road, Morris, a fund-raiser for Morris Beach & Recreation. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m., $25 in advance, $30 at the door (subject to availability). Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite. Beer and wine will be available for purchase; no outside alcohol or food permitted. 21 and older only.
WINTER DINNER SERIES: Warren Congregational Church Annual Winter Dinner Series continues Feb. 1, 4:30-7 p.m., tickets $15 per person, $5 children 12 and under. Enjoy roast pork with homemade applesauce, salad, rolls, potatoes, green beans, desserts, soft and hot drinks. The church is at Routes 45 & 341. For information, call 860-868-7106
VETERAN OF THE MONTH: American Legion Post 44 of Bantam will honor Henry E. Cattey, a Northfield resident who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving with the U.S. Army in France during WW I, a member of the American Expeditionary Forces, 10 a.m. Feb. 1, Bantam Borough Hall, 890 Bantam Road/Route 202, Bantam. A reception follows the program; all are welcome. For details email post44.bantam@gmail.com
SOUPER BOWL SUNDAY: SOUPer Bowl Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Feb. 2, donations welcome, at Church of Christ Congregational, 5 Old Middle St. Goshen. Enjoy hearty soups and sides. Eat in or take to go. For details call 860-491-2793.
MEDITATION: Meditation with Kathy Volstad, 9 a.m., Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23. Free. Open to anyone, no experience needed. Sitting cushions provided. Meets in Reading Room, main floor Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. scoville.org