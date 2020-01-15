BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
ACOUSTIC CONCERTS: The City of Torrington’s 2020 Winter Acoustic Concert Series, sponsored by Torrington Parks and Recreation in collaboration with On-Deck Sound Studio, will feature live acoustic music at Coe Memorial Park on Fridays, 6:30-8 p.m., free and open to the public Jan. 17, Grace and Grit, songwriters Kala Farnham and Jeff Przech; Jan. 24, Belle of the Fall, Tracy Walton and Julia Autumn Ford, an indie folk duo.
PAINT A PIGGY: Piggy Bank Painting, 10:30 a.m., Jan. 18, Harwinton Library, for ages 4-11, all materials provided. Free. Register @harwintonlibrary.org
FARMERS MARKET: The Litchfield Farmers Market has begun and will be held on Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield. Visit www.litchfieldhillsfarmfreshmarket.org for updates, or subscribe to our weekly newsletter. If you wish to donate some time to the Litchfield Farmers Market, apply as a vendor or artist, sign up online. For more information call Market Master, Kay Carroll at 860-567-3890.
MOMIX ANNIVERSARY: The Warner Theatre will welcome MOMIX to the Main Stage, 8 p.m., Jan. 18, 2 p.m, Jan. 19. To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.
COOKING DEMONSTRATION: A cooking demonstration, “Chicken Dinners” will be presented at Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, 2 p.m, Jan. 18, with Chef Margaret Jacobs. Tastings will follow and the recipes will be given to each member of the class. Wisdom House is located at 229 East Litchfield Rd, Litchfield, CT, 06759. The cost for the class is $30 per person. For more information or to register go to www.wisdomhouse.org or call 860 567-3163.
PARKINSON’S SUPPORT: Torrington Area Parkinson’s Support Group meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Jan. 18, at the Sullivan Senior Center, Torrington. Speaker to be announced. All are welcome. For information, call Sue at 860-489-1677 or Carol at 860-482-4610
BENEFIT BRUNCH: The Interlaken Inn in Lakeville is hosting a benefit brunch for the Housatonic Valley Regional students’ trip to the Galapagos in April, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Jan. 19. Cost $19.95, $10 for ages 10 and under, free under 4. People wishing to make a donation may also send checks to Letitia Garcia-Tripp or Danielle Melino at HVRHS, 246 Warren Turnpike, Falls Village.
TEA WITH TED: A Discussion Series, 1-2 p.m., Jan. 12-Feb. 16, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Led by librarian Patricia Moore. Hear two powerful talks, then discuss. Tea and cookies will be served. Jan. 12, All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required; call 860-567-8030 or visit owlibrary.org.
OPEN MILL TOURS: Sunday, January 19, 1:00 to 3:00 pm the American Mural Project (AMP) will host Open Mill tours on Sunday, Jan. 19, to see the current mural installation progress. Tours will be held at 1 and 2 p.m.
SPELLING CLUB: Spelling Bee Club for grades 4-6, meets Mondays at 3:30 p.m., Jan. 6-Feb. 10, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Learn the word bank for the Litchfield Bee at the end of February. Study materials and a snack provided. Participation in the Litchfield Bee is not mandatory; registration is required at 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org.
BOOK DISCUSSION SERIES: Moral Leadership For A Divided Age: Fourteen People Who Dared To Change Our World, A Book Discussion Series Moderated By Reverend Paul D. Sinnott, MOndays, 12 p.m., Jan. 20-March 9, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield, Free, space is limited. To register, call 860-567-8030 or visit owlibrary.org.
DEAN MARTIN SINGER: Jack Lynn performs all the tunes of Dean Martin, and many of his Rat Pack era buddies, including Frank Sinatra, Nat Cole, Perry Como, Elvis Presley and more, 6:30 p.m., Jan. 20, Torrington Library..All programs are free, but registration is required; call 860-489-6684 or visit www.torringtonlibrary.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit https://www.ctalanon.org/meetings
LEARNING LETTERS: Letters Are Characters Two, ages 4-8, a pre-reading program, Jan. 7-Feb. 25, no meeting Feb. 18, 4 p.m. Intended to ensure that children acquire the pre-reading and reading skills they need. Registration strongly recommended. Drop-ins are welcome. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
STORYTIMES BEGIN: The Harwinton Library’s winter storytime sessions begin Jan. 21. To register or for more information, go to www.harwintonlibrary.org
INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT: Litchfield Investing Group, led by Charlie Enz, is held on the third Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Community Center, Route 202, Litchfield. Bring questions and learn how to manage your own investments using publicly available computerized investing methods. Free, open to the public. Walk-ins encouraged.
PINTS AND POLITICS: State Rep. David T. Wilson and State Sen. Eric Berthel will host ‘Pints and Politics’ at The Painted Pony, 74 Main Street South, Bethlehem, 6-7 p.m., Jan. 21, to discuss issues and priorities for the upcoming 2020 legislative session. Residents welcome at any point throughout the hour to raise questions, concerns, or suggestions related to state government with the legislators.
CAMERA CLUB: HCC Goes on Safari to Africa, 7 p.m., Jan. 21, Noble Horizons, Salisbury. Member John Landon will lead a photo safari through Southern and East Africa, with an emphasis on birds and other wildlife, and a talk on the issues, conditions and challenges of getting photos worth keeping, as well as an overview of his equipment and techniques.
BINGO: St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church holds weekly bingo games at St. Anthony School, Oak Street, Winsted, on Wednesdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. with refreshments and snacks for sale. Games begin at 6:35 p.m. Progressive jackpots. For information call the church at 860-379-3369.
LEARNING LETTERS: Letters Are Characters Two, ages 4-8, a pre-reading program, 10:30 a.m., Jan. 8-Feb. 26. Intended to ensure that children acquire the pre-reading and reading skills they need. Registration strongly recommended. Drop-ins are welcome. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
BLOOD DRIVE: Praise Christian Fellowship 52 New Hartford Road, Barkhamsted, will hold a blood drive, 12:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Schedule an appointment by calling 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
SQUADRON MEETING: The Northwest Hills Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary of the United States Air Force meets Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. at the Torrington Armory, South Main Street. For information, call Cmdr. Tim Ceritello at 860-620-3670 or email timceritello@gmail.com.
STORY TIME: Preschool Storytime, ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m., Jan. 9-Feb. 27, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Drop-in. No registration necessary. For information call 860-567-8030 or visit owlibrary.org
CHESS CLUB: The Litchfield County Chess Club meets Thursdays at the Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington, from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursdays. The informal club has held several meetings. Membership is free — just show up and play. Adults, teens and older children with an adult are welcome. There are plenty of boards and pieces, or bring your own. For information, call Alan at 850-430-9317.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Duplicate Bridge at the Sullivan Senior Center, East Albert Street, Torrington, Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information, call John Townsend at 860-567-0671. Leave a message, he will return your call. Bringing a partner is encouraged but not required. Games are now free of charge.
AUTHOR TALK: Formation: A Woman’s Memoir Of Stepping Out Of Line With Author Ryan Leigh Dostie, 7 p.m., Jan. 23, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Free, space limited, register at 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org.
PAINT & SIP: Instructor Jennifer Sabella of HUE Studio returns to the Litchfield Community Center, Route 202, Litchfield, 7 p.m., Jan.23, $55 per person, includes all paint materials, wine and a sweet dessert. Registration is required by calling 860-567-8302 or visit www.thecommunitycenter.org. Participants may BYOB as well.
TWAIN TALK: Twain and the Supernatural, 6:30 p.m., Jan. 23, Torrington Library, presented by Jason Scappaticci; free, registration required, call 860-489-6684 or visit us at www.torringtonlibrary.org
SMART DRIVERS: AARP Smart Driver Course, Sullivan Senior Center, shuffleboard room, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Jan. 23, March 12, May 17, June 18, July 23, Sept. 17, Nov. 12. For ages 50 and over, four hour session. Cost $15 members, $20 guests. Bring AARP card to show the instructor; call 1-888-687-2277 for your AARP number if you don’t have a card. Call 860-489-2211 to register.
AUTHOR TALK: Meet & Greet with Published Author and Torrington Native David Lopardo, 11:15 a.m., Jan. 23, Sullivan Senior Center, Torrington, in the dining room. If staying for lunch, reserve with Flo at 860-482-4151.
FREE MEAL: Winter Community Meal, 6-7 p.m., Jan. 24, North Congregational Church, 17 Church Street North in New Hartford. Dinner is beef goulash (vegetarian option available), noodles, vegetable, bread and dessert. For more information or directions, call 860-379-2466.
DETECTIVE TRAINING: Detective Training: Ciphers, Codes & Secret Messages, for grades K-3, 3:30 p.m., Jan. 24. Start your detective training with a crash course on ciphers, codes, and secret messages. Trainees will learn the recipe to make invisible ink, will create a cipher wheel, and discover other secret ways to communicate with others. Registration required, harwintonlibrary.org.
SMART DRIVERS: AARP Smart Driver Course, Sullivan Senior Center, shuffleboard room, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Jan. 23, March 12, May 17, June 18, July 23, Sept. 17, Nov. 12. For ages 50 and over, four hour session. Cost $15 members, $20 guests. Bring AARP card to show the instructor; call 1-888-687-2277 for your AARP number if you don't have a card. Call 860-489-2211 to register. : Parents can register their children for kindergarten at New Hartford Elementary School, 860-379-0713, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., and Bakerville Consolidated School, 860-482-0288, from 1:30-2:30 p.m., on Jan. 24. Children must be 5 on or before Jan. 1, 2021. Registration forms at newhtfd.org
KENT FALLS BREWING:The Roxbury Public Library welcomes Kent Falls Brewing for a special Pop-Up Pub at the Hodge Library, 4 North St. Roxbury, 6-9 p.m., Jan. 24, free.