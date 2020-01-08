BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
REPUBLICAN CAUCUS: There will be a caucus of all enrolled Republican electors of the Town of Hartland at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 10 at the East Hartland Firehouse; 34 South Road, East Hartland, to endorse candidates for the Republican Town Committee.
FARMERS MARKET: The Litchfield Farmers Market has begun and will be held on Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield. Visit www.litchfieldhillsfarmfreshmarket.org for updates, or subscribe to a weekly newsletter. To donate some time to the Litchfield Farmers Market, apply as a vendor or artist, sign up online, call Market Master, Kay Carroll at 860-567-3890.
DR. KING CELEBRATION: Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 11, 9-10:30 a.m. at Workman Memorial AME Zion Church, 60 Brightwood Ave. Torrington. Light refreshments will be served after program. The celebration is sponsored by the Brotherhood of Diversity; a local men’s group supporting he growth and development of youth and men in themmunity. all 860-489-3287 or 860-921-8041 for more information. he event is free; however, donations of non-perishable good or a free will donation ae welcomed to support local food banks.
LIBRARY READING: Saturday, January 11, at 2:00 p.m. in the Reading Room, the Kent Memorial Library will host the return of the 12-member “Writing Your Life” class, held this fall, at 2 p.m. on Jan. 11. Students will be sharing and reading one of their favorite pieces from the class. This program is free and open to public; to register, call 860-927-3761 or go to kentmemoriallibrary.org.
HONORING SABBATH: “Honoring the Sabbath” 5:30 p.m., Jan. 10-11, Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, 229 East Litchfield Road, Litchfield, Jan. 10-11. Presenting the program is Leslie Valentine. Commuters are also welcome. For rates and further information visit www.wisdomhouse.org, call 860-567-3163 or email programs@wisdomhouse.org
ACOUSTIC CONCERTS: The City of Torrington’s 2020 Winter Acoustic Concert Series, sponsored by Torrington Parks and Recreation in collaboration with On-Deck Sound Studio, will feature live acoustic music at Coe Memorial Park on Fridays, 6:30-8 p.m., free and open to the public. Jan. 10, Meadows Brothers, folk and country with a blues edge; Jan. 17, Grace and Grit, songwriters Kala Farnham and Jeff Przech; Jan. 24, Belle of the Fall, Tracy Walton and Julia Autumn Ford, an indie folk duo.
DRUMMING FOR PEACE: A group of area drummers take part in a program of drumming for peace each month at sunset on the evening of the full moon at the Church of Christ Congregational, Routes 4 and 63, Goshen. For further information, call Susan Strand at 860-482-6940 or email sstrand@snet.net. Dates: Jan. 10, 4:30 p.m.; Feb. 9, 5:15 p.m.; March 9, 6:45 p.m.; April 7, 7:15 p.m.; May 7, 7:45 p.m.; June 5; 7:15 p.m.; July 5, 8:15 p.m.; Aug. 3, 8 p.m.; Sept. 2, 7:15 p.m.; Oct. 1, 6:15 p.m.; Nov. 30, 4:15 p.m.; Dec. 29, 4:15 p.m.
MET IN HD: The 2019-2020 season of The Met: Live in HD continues at the Warner Theatre, 12:55 p.m., Jan. 11, with Berg’s “Wozzeck,” Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, with a free 45-minute pre-opera lecture by Dr. Marguerite Mullee in the Studio Theatre Lobby, two hours before the broadcast. For tickets, call 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.
ART WORKSHOPS: A new series, “20/20 Vision: The Life & Art of Corita Kent,” will be presented at Wisdom House, 229 East Litchfield Road, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Jan. 11, presented by Anna Ramirez, M. Div. The cost is $15 (includes lunch) for each session of the workshop. Scholarships are also available for this program. To register and for further information visit, www.wisdomhouse.org, call 860-567-3163, email, programs@wisdomhouse.org.
GALLERY EXHIBIT: The Marie Louise Trichet Art Gallery at Wisdom House, 229 East Litchfield Road, Litchfield, will open a new exhibit, “Sacrifice and Reason” by Port Chester, NY artist Fernando Martinez, with paintings and mixed media on wood. Exhibit opening and artist talk is at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 11; exhibit runs through March 28. For further information go to www.wisdomhouse.org or call 860- 567-3163 or email programs@wisdomhouse.org
TALK: Saturday, January 11, 4 p.m. “Planet Earth Smothered by Plastic” presented by the Washington Environmental Council. Scoville Memorial Library 38 Main Street Salisbury. 860.435.2838 / 413.229.8316 (home office). www.ScovilleLibrary.org
WINTER DINNER: Warren Congregational Church. Our Annual Winter Dinner Series includes delicious baked ham, pineapple bread pudding, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw and mixed vegetables, homemade brown bread, fabulous deserts, soft drinks, Coffee and Tea. $15 per person, $5 per child 12 years and under. Includes dinner, dessert and beverages. Warren Congregational Church Warren, Corner of Routes 45 & 341 Saturday, January 11, 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM. For more information call 860 868-7106
TEA WITH TED: A Discussion Series, 1-2 p.m., Jan. 12-Feb. 16, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Led by librarian Patricia Moore. Hear two powerful talks, then discuss. Tea and cookies will be served. Jan. 12, All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required; call 860-567-8030 or visit owlibrary.org.
BRIDAL EVENT: The Warner Theatre will host the Annual Bridal Event, 11 a.m-3 p.m., Jan. 11,in the Carole and Ray Neag Performing Arts Center. Admission is free. For soon-to-be brides, the event will include over 60 vendors and venues to help couples with all of their wedding needs, and a chance to win a door prize, such as wedding limousine service for your wedding. For more information, call event planner Lucille Kelsey at 860-309-8080.
POETRY JAM: Winter Community Poetry Jam, 3 p.m., Jan. 12, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Come and share a favorite poem; keep your choice to under two minutes. To be part of this fun event, sign up in the library or email, scovlibn@biblio.org
HISTORY TALK: A program on the Transcontinental Railroad by popular presenter Hamish Lutris will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 12, at Harwinton Town Hall, 100 Bentley Drive, Harwinton. Harwinton born Collis P. Huntington, one of the railroad’s Big Four, had a vast influence on our country. 2019 marked the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad. Sponsored by the Harwinton Historical Society, the program is free and open to the public. For more information email Harwhistcoc@gmail.com.
SML BOOK CLUB: “Asymmetry” by Lisa Halliday led by Claudia Cayne. Sunday, January 12, 2 p.m. Told in three distinct and uniquely compelling sections, “Asymmetry” explores the imbalances that spark and sustain many of our most dramatic human relations: inequities in age, power, talent, wealth, fame, geography, and justice. Scoville Memorial Library 38 Main Street Salisbury. 860.435.2838 / 413.229.8316 (home office). www.ScovilleLibrary.org
SPELLING CLUB: Spelling Bee Club for grades 4-6, meets Mondays at 3:30 p.m., Jan. 6-Feb. 10, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Learn the word bank for the Litchfield Bee at the end of February. Study materials and a snack provided. Participation in the Litchfield Bee is not mandatory; registration is required at 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org.
TREE PICKUP: Christmas tree pick up for Torrington residents will be held Jan. 13-17. Trees will be picked up with separate trucks on the same day as trash. Trees should not be placed curbside until their collection day to prevent plows from covering them with ice and snow. Trees must have all tree stands, ornaments, lights and tree bags removed. Condo Residents: Trees will be picked up anytime during the week of Jan. 13 starting at 6 a.m.
POPCORN AND MOVIE: Free Popcorn & Movie at The Sullivan Senior Center, 1:30 p.m. on Mondays. Jan. 13, “Stan and Ollie.”
MOVIE: “Downton Abbey” Monday, Jan. 13, at 1pm It’s not every day that royalty makes an appearance. Of course, it’s not long before tensions are running high. The property isn’t even close to ready when it becomes clear that Carson the butler will need to come out of retirement to help run this sinking ship before it’s too late. PG / 2hr 2min. Free and open to the public. Registration is requested. Please call the Library for further information or visit www.gunnlibrary.org. The Gunn Memorial Library is located at 5 Wykeham Road at Route 47 on the Green, in Washington.
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit https://www.ctalanon.org/meetings
LEARNING LETTERS: Letters Are Characters Two, ages 4-8, a pre-reading program, Jan. 7-Feb. 25, no meeting Feb. 18, 4 p.m. Intended to ensure that children acquire the pre-reading and reading skills they need. Registration strongly recommended. Drop-ins are welcome. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
BOOK DISCUSSION: Book Discussion on Ann Patchett’s “The Dutch House” at Gunn Memorial Library, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m., led by language arts teacher Christine Shugrue. Snow date Jan. 21. Free. To register, email gunnprograms@biblio.org or call 860-868-7586.
DIVORCE SUPPORT GROUP: New Beginnings of Northwest CT is now taking reservations for its next Divorce Support Group that begins Tuesday evening, January 14 from 6:30 PM — 8:30 PM and runs for ten weeks. It meets in the Parish House of the First Congregational Church, 6 Kirby Road in Washington. Pre-registration is required. For further information on this group or subsequent groups please call the Church Office of The First Congregational Church in Washington at 860-868-0569 or call Barb at 203-266-4706.
BINGO: St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church holds weekly bingo games at St. Anthony School, Oak Street, Winsted, on Wednesdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. with refreshments and snacks for sale. Games begin at 6:35 p.m. Progressive jackpots. For information call the church at 860-379-3369.
LEARNING LETTERS: Letters Are Characters Two, ages 4-8, a pre-reading program, 10:30 a.m., Jan. 8-Feb. 26. Intended to ensure that children acquire the pre-reading and reading skills they need. Registration strongly recommended. Drop-ins are welcome. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
FAMILY FILM: Family Film Night, 6:30 p.m., Jan. 15, free, all ages welcome, at the Harwinton Library. Outside snacks and PJ’s welcome.
UFOS IN CT: “UFO Sightings in Connecticut” with Michael Panicello, the State Director of the Mutual UFO Network, 6:30 p.m., Jan. 15, at the Morris Public Library. Snow date, Jan. 16. Register at morrispubliclibrary.net or call 860-567-7440.
FIRE POLICE PROGRAM: The Torringford Fire Police Need You!, presented by Patrick Elias and Bob Vogt, 11:15 a.m., Jan. 15, Sullivan Senior Center dining room. The Torrington Fire Police are looking for more officers to join its ranks. Volunteers work side by side with local fire and police Departments to assist in shutting down roads during emergencies for the entire city of Torrington. Gear and training will be available and paid for by the department. Volunteers will be asked to take one 8-hour course with the Connecticut Fire Police Association for certification which will also be paid for by the department. No registration needed, but sign up for lunch with Flo, call 860-482-4151.
EARTH FILM, SOUP: Earth, Film & Soup, Featuring the film “The Biggest Little Farm” 6:30 p.m., Jan. 15, free, at Church of Christ Congregational, 5 Old Middle St. Goshen. For information, call 860-491-2793 or go to goshenchurch.com.
CASEWORK ON YOUR CORNER: with the Office of Congresswoman Jahana Hayes. Wednesday, January 15, 1-4 p.m. Need assistance obtaining a passport, locating a tax refund, or getting documentation from the VA? Wondering how to apply for health insurance, Social Security Disability, or another federal program? Come learn what the casework department of a congressional office can do for you. Scoville Memorial Library 38 Main Street Salisbury. 860.435.2838 / 413.229.8316 (home office). www.ScovilleLibrary.org
TAX WORKSHOPS: This seminar will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 2020* (Part 1) and Wednesday, January 22, 2020* (Part 2), 6:00 p.m. — 7:30 p.m. Scoville Memorial Library, 38 Main Street, Salisbury *Snow Dates: Thursday, 1/16/20 & 1/23/20. Reservations are suggested, but not required. To reserve a spot sign-up at www.salisburybank.com/seminar. You may also contact Genia Wilson by calling 860.453.3496, or email at evwilson@salisburybank.com (please type “Taxation” in the subject line).
YOGA: A new series of yoga classes has begun on Wednesdays, in the Marie Louise building at Wisdom House, 229 East Litchfield Road, Litchfield. Start 2020 with a gentle, mindful yoga practice to build strength, flexibility and self awareness. Barbara Putnam leads the class which meets from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. $15 per class, or $100 for a series of eight classes. To learn more, visit www.eastlitchfieldyoga.com or contact Barbara at 860 567 4465 or bdputnam@alum.mit.edu.
SQUADRON MEETING: The Northwest Hills Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary of the United States Air Force meets Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. at the Torrington Armory, South Main Street. For information, call Cmdr. Tim Ceritello at 860-620-3670 or email timceritello@gmail.com.
STORY TIME: Preschool Storytime, ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m., Jan. 9-Feb. 27, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Drop-in. No registration necessary. For information call 860-567-8030 or visit owlibrary.org
WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD: Screen Tested: Renegade Women In Hollywood With Author & Critic Elizabeth Weitzman, 7 p.m., Jan. 16, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Discussion and rare film clips, then a Q&A. Free, registration required. Call 860-567-8030 or visit owlibrary.org. and
BOOK DISCUSSION: Afternoon Book Discussion, 1:30 p.m., Jan. 16, Harwinton Library. This month’s book is “The Whistling Season” by Ivn Doig.
DEAN MARTIN SINGER: Dino’s Back, with Jack Lynn performing the tunes of Dean Martin and his Rat Pack buddies, 6:30 p.m., Jan. 16, Torrington Library. Free, public welcome. Registration is required; call the library at 860-489-6684 or visit us www.torringtonlibrary.org
CHESS CLUB: The Litchfield County Chess Club meets Thursdays at the Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington, from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursdays. The informal club has held several meetings. Membership is free — just show up and play. Adults, teens and older children with an adult are welcome. There are plenty of boards and pieces, or bring your own. For information, call Alan at 850-430-9317.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Duplicate Bridge at the Sullivan Senior Center, East Albert Street, Torrington, Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information, call John Townsend at 860-567-0671. Leave a message, he will return your call. Bringing a partner is encouraged but not required. Games are now free of charge.
ACOUSTIC CONCERTS: The City of Torrington's 2020 Winter Acoustic Concert Series, sponsored by Torrington Parks and Recreation in collaboration with On-Deck Sound Studio, will feature live acoustic music at Coe Memorial Park on Fridays, 6:30-8 p.m., free and open to the public Jan. 17, Grace and Grit, songwriters Kala Farnham and Jeff Przech; Jan. 24, Belle of the Fall, Tracy Walton and Julia Autumn Ford, an indie folk duo.