BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
HISTORY OF SLAVERY: “In These Hills: The History of Slavery in Litchfield County,” presented by author Peter Vermilyea, Feb. 1, 4 p.m., Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, presented by the Salisbury Association Historical Society. Details at scoville.org
KIDS AT THE LIBRARY: Take Your Child to the Library Day, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 1, drop in. Kindness rock painting, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. scoville.org
GROOVY GET-TOGETHER: The Burnham Library, Bridgwater hosts Pete the Cat’s Groovy Get-Together, 10 a.m.-noon, Feb. 1 in the library’s new Susan Beris, MD Youth Learning Center. Wear pajamas, hear story, enjoy breakfast from the cereal bar; scavenger hunt, appearance by Pete the Cat. Free; email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-.354-6937 to register. .
TWELVE MOONS COFFEE HOUSE: The Joint Chiefs perform at Twelve Moons Coffee House, Center on Main, Falls Village, 7-10 p.m., Feb. 1. Free, donations welcome. Details, contact: TwelveMoonsCoffee@gmail.com. Information at: https://sites.google.com/site/twelvemoonscoffeehouse/
GALLERY SHOW: The Fine Arts Connection of Thomaston presents “Renditions” Gallery Show, with a special exhibit of paintings by Don Clark, Jan 9 - Feb 26 at the Crescent Gallery, 158 Main Street, Thomaston. Gallery open Feb. 1, 7-8, 14-15 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 2, 9 and 16, 1-2 p.m. before “One Hit Wonder” at the Thomaston Opera House. Details at www.ten-2-oneartists.com or www.facebook.com/CrescentGallery
COMEDY NIGHT: Comdey night with Howie Mason, Feb. 1, at South Farms, 21 Higbie Road, Morris, a fund-raiser for Morris Beach & Recreation. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m., $25 in advance, $30 at the door (subject to availability). Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite. Beer and wine will be available for purchase; no outside alcohol or food permitted. 21 and older only.
FARMERS MARKET: The Litchfield Farmers Market has begun and will be held on Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield. Visit http://www.litchfieldfarmersmarket.org for updates, or subscribe to our weekly newsletter. If you wish to donate some time to the Litchfield Farmers Market, apply as a vendor or artist, sign up online. For more information call Market Master, Kay Carroll at 860-567-3890.
WINTER DINNER SERIES: Warren Congregational Church Annual Winter Dinner Series continues Feb. 1, 4:30-7 p.m., tickets $15 per person, $5 children 12 and under. Enjoy roast pork with homemade applesauce, salad, rolls, potatoes, green beans, desserts, soft and hot drinks. The church is at Routes 45 & 341. For information, call 860-868-7106
VETERAN OF THE MONTH: American Legion Post 44 of Bantam will honor Henry E. Cattey, a Northfield resident who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving with the U.S. Army in France during WW I, a member of the American Expeditionary Forces, 10 a.m. Feb. 1, Bantam Borough Hall, 890 Bantam Road/Route 202, Bantam. A reception follows the program; all are welcome. For details email post44.bantam@gmail.com
WILDLIFE WALK: Wildlife in Winter with WMCC Education Director Carrie Szwed, 11 a.m., Feb. 1, free, donations welcome. White Memorial Conservatio Center, Litchfield, meet at the A.B. Ceder Room.
MEETING, LUNCHEON: Brooks-Greenwoods DAR chapter luncheon, business meeting, noon, Feb. 1, La Cucina Ristorante, 462 East Main St, Torrington. Any woman interested in obtaining information about membership may contact Donna Colavecchio, Chapter Regent at 860-379-4643.
GALLERY SHOW: Litchfield Public Schools’ annual art show, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Center, intermediate school show, Feb. 1-12, middle, high school show, Feb. 13-27. Reception, 5-7 p.m., Feb. 6. Free, public welcome.
SOUPER BOWL SUNDAY: SOUPer Bowl Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Feb. 2, donations welcome, at Church of Christ Congregational, 5 Old Middle St. Goshen. Enjoy hearty soups and sides. Eat in or take to go. For details call 860-491-2793.
TEA WITH TED: A Discussion Series, 1-2 p.m., Jan. 12-Feb. 16, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Led by librarian Patricia Moore. Hear two powerful talks, then discuss. Tea and cookies will be served. All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required; call 860-567-8030 or visit owlibrary.org.
MEDITATION: Meditation with Kathy Volstad, 9 a.m., Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23. Free.Open to anyone, no experience needed. Sitting cushions provided. Meets in Reading Room, main floor Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. scoville.org
AUDITIONS: Warner Stage Company will hold open auditions for “The Producers,” Mel Brooks musical, Feb. 3-4. By appointment only. To schedule an appointment and for full details, visit www.warnertheatre.org/auditions and fill out the online appointment request form or email auditions@warnertheatre.org.
FINDING HAPPINESS: Happiness: What is it and how can we find it in our lives?, 4 p.m., Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. scoville.org
SPELLING CLUB: Spelling Bee Club for grades 4-6, meets Mondays at 3:30 p.m., Jan. 6-Feb. 10, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Learn the word bank for the Litchfield Bee at the end of February. Study materials and a snack provided. Participation in the Litchfield Bee is not mandatory; registration is required at 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org.
DATE CHANGE, PAINTING FROM PHOTOS: Instructor Souby Boski leads “Painting Creatively from Photos” workshop, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., changed from Feb. 3, to Feb. 10, $135 per person, Litchfield Community Center, Route 202, Litchfield. Register at 860-567-8302 or visit www.thecommunitycenter.org
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit https://www.ctalanon.org/meetings
AUTHOR TALK, SIGNING: Author and journalist, Ramin Ganeshram will lead a discussion and signing on her recent historical fiction novel “The General’s Cook,” 6:30 p.m., Feb. 4, Gunn Memorial Library, Washington. Snow date Feb. 6. Register at gunnprograms@biblio.org or 860-868-7586
LEARNING LETTERS: Letters Are Characters Two, ages 4-8, a pre-reading program, Jan. 7-Feb. 25, no meeting Feb. 18, 4 p.m. Intended to ensure that children acquire the pre-reading and reading skills they need. Registration strongly recommended. Drop-ins are welcome. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
BINGO: St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church holds weekly bingo games at St. Anthony School, Oak Street, Winsted, on Wednesdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. with refreshments and snacks for sale. Games begin at 6:35 p.m. Progressive jackpots. For information call the church at 860-379-3369.
CREDIT UNION MEETING: Annual meeting, Torrington Municipal & Teachers Federal Credit Union, 7 p.m., Feb. 5, Credit Union office, 777 East Main St., Torrington. All members are encouraged to attend. Election for the Board of Directors will be held. Refreshments will be served. Snow date is March 4 at 7 p.m.
HALF-DAY CLUB: Half-Day Animal Explorer’s Club featuring The Children’s Museum, grades K - 3, 1:30 p.m., Feb. 5, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Free. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
SQUADRON MEETING: The Northwest Hills Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary of the United States Air Force meets Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. at the Torrington Armory, South Main Street. For information, call Cmdr. Tim Ceritello at 860-620-3670 or email timceritello@gmail.com.
CHESS CLUB: The Litchfield County Chess Club meets Thursdays at the Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington, from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursdays. The informal club has held several meetings. Membership is free — just show up and play. Adults, teens and older children with an adult are welcome. There are plenty of boards and pieces, or bring your own. For information, call Alan at 850-430-9317.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Duplicate Bridge at the Sullivan Senior Center, East Albert Street, Torrington, Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information, call John Townsend at 860-567-0671. Leave a message, he will return your call. Bringing a partner is encouraged but not required. Games are now free of charge.
VALENTINE WORKSHOP: Victorian Valentine Workshop, 4-6 p.m., Feb. 6, Litchfield Historical Society, 7 South Street, Litchfield. Adults and children welcome. $5 members, $10 non-members, $20 family. Register at litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org or email registration@litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org
MOVEMENT AND BREATH: Therapeutic Movement and Breath Class led by Suzanne Mazzarelli,Yoga Therapist, 10 a.m., Feb. 6, 13. No experience necessary, easily adaptable for people of all ages and ability levels. Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. scoville.org
MINDFUL MEDITATION: Mindful Meditation, 3 p.m., Thursdays, Harwinton Library. New members welcome.
ELDERLY CARE: To Your Good Health: Caring for our Elderly Loved Ones, 6 p.m., Feb. 6, Torrington Library, presented by Joann Orsatti, NP-C. Explore some community resources and share your own experiences. Questions are welcome. Free, but registration is required; call the library at 860-489-6684 or visit us online at www.torringtonlibrary.org
CT WINE TRAIL: Exploring the CT Wine Trail, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 6, Torrington Library. Get insider tips for exploring the CT Wine Trail with Michelle Griffis, a former writer for ctwine.com and an advocate of the CT Wine Trail. Free, registration is required; call the library at 860-489-6684 or visit us online at www.torringtonlibrary.org
GARDEN CLUB: Goshen Garden Club’s first meeting of the new year, Feb. 6, Church of Christ Congregational, 5 Old Middle St. Goshen. Lunch, 11:30 a.m, business meeting, 12:30 p.m., program follows, with Tanya Dowd of Lily & Vine Floral Design in Torrington, demonstrating a vase arrangement and a dish garden. Guests welcome for $5. For more information call 860-567-5389 or go to goshengarden club.org
NATURE’S NURSERY: Nature’s Nursery Series, for ages 3-6, first Thursdays monthly, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield, 4-5 p.m. To register, call 860-567-0857 or visit whitememorialcc.org. Members: $8/child per session, Non-Members: $12/child per session
WOMEN’S FORUM: The Women’s Forum of Litchfield welcomes Cameron Bove, a horticulturist, organic farmer and assistant store manager at White Flower Farm, speaking on the challenges and enjoyment of creating gardens, with advice about harvesting vegetables and dealing with gardening pests, 2:30 p.m., Feb. 6, Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road in Litchfield. Guests welcome for $10, includes high tea reception. For information call 860-567-3966 and womensforumoflitchfield.org.
VETERANS COFFEE TALK: Veterans from all branches of service are invited to a free “coffee talk,” 10:30 a.m., first Thursdays, Feb. 6 at Brandywine Living at Litchfield, 19 Constitution Way. Sherri Vogt, Hartford HealthCare’s Veterans liaison, leads the group. All veterans, their spouses and caregivers are welcome. To register, call Brandywine Living, 860.567.9500.
STORY TIME: Preschool Storytime, ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m., Jan. 9-Feb. 27, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Drop-in. No registration necessary. For information call 860-567-8030 or visit owlibrary.org
LEARNING LETTERS: Letters Are Characters Two, ages 4-8, a pre-reading program, 10:30 a.m., Jan. 8-Feb. 26. Intended to ensure that children acquire the pre-reading and reading skills they need. Registration strongly recommended. Drop-ins are welcome. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
WEEKEND RETREAT: “St. Clare’s Franciscan Contributions” weekend retreat, Feb. 7-9, at Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, Litchfield. Brother Mark Gregory D’Alessio will present a study of St. Clare of Assisi. For fees and to register, or for more information, go to www.wisdomhouse.org, email programs@wisdomhouse.org or call 860-567-3163.
BUBBLES & TRUFFLES: 14th annual Bubbles & Truffles, Wine and Beer Tasting and Chocolate Extravaganza fundraiser, 5:30-8:30 p.m., .Feb. 7, snow date Feb. 8, at Crystal Peak, 164 Torrington Rd, Winsted. Enjoy fine wine, beer, truffles, food, a silent auction, entertainment and friends in support of Friends of Main Street. Ticlets $35, reserve at fomswinsted.org
JUMPFEST: 94th annual JumpFest, Feb. 7-9, Salisbury, a three-day celebration and competition featuring the best junior ski jumpers in the eastern United States, at Satre Hill. Feb. 7, $15, Friday Night Lights, ticket booth opens 6 p.m., target jumping, 7 p.m., human dogsled races follow. Feb. 8, competitions, 11 a.m. on, $15; Snow Ball Dance, 8 p.m., $15, live music, White Hart Inn, Salisbury. Feb. 9, Eastern Ski Jumping Championships, 11 a.m. on, $15. All events free to 12 and under. For event updates and schedule changes, go to jumpfest.org