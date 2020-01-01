BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
FARMERS MARKET: The Litchfield Farmers Market has begun and will be held on Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield. Visit www.litchfieldhillsfarmfreshmarket.org for updates, or subscribe to a weekly newsletter. To donate some time to the Litchfield Farmers Market, apply as a vendor or artist, sign up online, call Market Master, Kay Carroll at 860-567-3890.
TREE PICKUP: Christmas tree pick up for Torrington residents will be held Jan. 13-17. Trees will be picked up with separate trucks on the same day as trash. Trees should not be placed curbside until their collection day to prevent plows from covering them with ice and snow. Trees must have all tree stands, ornaments, lights and tree bags removed. Condo Residents: Trees will be picked up anytime during the week of Jan. 13 starting at 6 a.m.
VETERAN OF THE MONTH: American Legion Post 44 of Bantam will honor the lives of Civil War veterans and cousins, Wilbur Hart of Colebrook and Willard Hart of Winchester, 10 a.m., Jan. 4, Bantam Borough Hall, Route 202, Bantam. Reception follows; all are welcome. For information, contact: post44.bantam@gmail.com
MINDFUL START: “Connect and Reflect: A Mindful Start to 2020” 2:30 p.m., Jan. 4, at Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, Litchfield. Gabriele Davis will present the program. Participants can reflect on the past year, relax with yoga, engage in various intention-setting activities, and develop positive rituals for the New Year. The cost is $60 and includes lunch. For more information or to register visit: www.wisdomhouse.org, email programs@wisdomhouse.org
TWELVE MOONS: Twelve Moons Coffee House welcomes Kala Farnham, Jan. 4, 7-10 p.m., The Center on Main, 103 Main Street, Falls Village. A donation is requested to help cover expenses. Contact: TwelveMoonsCoffee@gmail.com.
WATERCOLOR WORKSHOP: Watercolor Landscape Workshop With Collette Hurst, 10 a.m.-noon, Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25. Cornwall Library, 30 Pine Street, Cornwall. Call the Library to Register 860-672-6874
NEW YEAR’S TEA: Ring in the New Year with an old-fashioned tea at the Gunn Museum, Washington, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Jan. 4. Guests will have the opportunity to view the new exhibit, Washington, Connecticut - An American Story and socialize with friends. Bring a favorite tea cup, and the library provides the tea, sandwiches and cookies. Free and open to the public, but registration is requested as space is limited. Call 860-868-7756 or email curator@gunnhistoricalmuseum.
GROTTO GIFT SHOP: Beginning Jan. 4, the Grotto Gift Shop at Lourdes in Litchfield, 50 Montfort Rd., Rte. 118. Litchfield will be open weekends only, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. A 30 percent discount on selected Christmas items will be offered during this time. Regular hours will resume in March. For further information, call 860-567-1041 or email: lourdesshrinect@gmail.com.
CIDER WITH GOODWIFE: All Fired Up! Cider With the Grounded Goodwife, 1 p.m., Jan. 4, for ages 12 and up, Harwinton Library. Register at harwintonlibrary.org
EPIPHANY PARTY: Epiphany Party, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Church of Christ Congregational, 5 Old Middle Street, Goshen. A fun and educational gathering for youth of all ages with Epiphany related games and activities, and a pasta bar for lunch. Event is free and open to all youth. For information, call 860-491-2793.
READINGS FROM THE ARCHIVES: “Readings from the Archives of the Gunn Historical Museum, 10 a.m., Jan. 6, Washington Senior Center, 6 Bryan Hall Plaza, Washington Depot. Hear a reading of the paper, The History of East Street, by Mrs. Arthur Hollister in 1914. The group meets the first Monday from October-January and April. All are welcome; the program is free. Call the Gunn Museum at 860-868-7756 or view www.gunnmuseum.org for more information.
SPELLING CLUB: Spelling Bee Club for grades 4-6, meets Mondays at 3:30 p.m., Jan. 6-Feb. 10, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Learn the word bank for the Litchfield Bee at the end of February. Study materials and a snack provided. Participation in the Litchfield Bee is not mandatory; registration is required at 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org.
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit https://www.ctalanon.org/meetings
BOUNCING BABIES: Bouncing Babies, birth-24 months, Jan. 7-Feb. 25, 10:30 a.m., no session Feb. 18, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Drop-in. No registration necessary. *No meeting Feb. 18
A RIGHT TO VOTE: The Oliver Wolcott Library presents A Right To Vote With Historian John Cilio, 2 p.m., Jan. 7, 160 South St., Litchfield. Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
LEARNING LETTERS: Letters Are Characters Two, ages 4-8, a pre-reading program, Jan. 7-Feb. 25, no meeting Feb. 18, 4 p.m. Intended to ensure that children acquire the pre-reading and reading skills they need. Registration strongly recommended. Drop-ins are welcome. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
BINGO: St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church holds weekly bingo games at St. Anthony School, Oak Street, Winsted, on Wednesdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. with refreshments and snacks for sale. Games begin at 6:35 p.m. Progressive jackpots. For information call the church at 860-379-3369.
ART RECEPTION: Art exhibit, featuring works by the students of the Litchfield Montessori School, “Embracing the Elements: Earth, Water, Fire & Air” Jan. 1-28, reception from 5-7 p.m., Jan. 8, free, public welcome.
EXPLORERS CLUB: Animal Explorer’s Club Featuring Animal Embassy, 1:30 p.m., Jan. 8, for grades K-3, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Meet animal ambassadors, and learn about a family of chinchillas. Registration required, call 860-567-8030 or visit owlibrary.org.
MYSTERY CLUB: The Mystery Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 8, Morris Public Library, to discuss “Paradise Lost” by Judith A. Jance. To register and borrow a copy of the book: 860-567-7440 or https://morrispubliclibrary.net/library-calendar-event-reg…/
NEW YEAR’S LUNCHEON: Enjoy a New Year’s Luncheon at the Sullivan Senior Center, 11 a.m., Jan. 8, $5, reservations required. Special menu of Shrimp Scampi, Tossed Salad, Broccoli, Garlic Bread, and a White Chocolate Raspberry Layer Cake for dessert. To sign up visit the center or call 860-489-2211.
LEARNING LETTERS: Letters Are Characters Two, ages 4-8, a pre-reading program, 10:30 a.m., Jan. 8-Feb. 26. Intended to ensure that children acquire the pre-reading and reading skills they need. Registration strongly recommended. Drop-ins are welcome. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
SQUADRON MEETING: The Northwest Hills Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary of the United States Air Force meets Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. at the Torrington Armory, South Main Street. For information, call Cmdr. Tim Ceritello at 860-620-3670 or email timceritello@gmail.com.
CHESS CLUB: The Litchfield County Chess Club meets Thursdays at the Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington, from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursdays. The informal club has held several meetings. Membership is free — just show up and play. Adults, teens and older children with an adult are welcome. There are plenty of boards and pieces, or bring your own. For information, call Alan at 850-430-9317.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Duplicate Bridge at the Sullivan Senior Center, East Albert Street, Torrington, Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information, call John Townsend at 860-567-0671. Leave a message, he will return your call. Bringing a partner is encouraged but not required. Games are now free of charge.
CROP CIRCLES: Burlington Garden Club welcomes John Root, whose presentation will cover the lore and beauty of crop circles and designs that have been appearing with increasing sophistication during the past three decades in farm fields and other locations all over the world, 7 p.m., Jan. 9, guests and new members welcome, at the Burlington Public Library, Library Lane in Burlington. A business meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m.
STORY TIME: Preschool Storytime, ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m., Jan. 9-Feb. 27, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Drop-in. No registration necessary. For information call 860-567-8030 or visit owlibrary.org
INDOOR PLAYGROUP: “TIPS” Tykes Indoor Playgroup & Social Time begins Jan. 9, 10:30 a.m., Litchfield Community Center, Route 202, Litchfield. Bring a bike/trike/walker, meet other parents and caregivers while babies, toddlers or preschoolers play. Bring a creative toy and snacks to share if you wish. Free, Open to all. Call The Litchfield Community Center at 860-567-8302, visit www.thecommunitycenter.org
WYKEHAM CONSORT: Wykeham Consort returns to Gunn Memorial Library, 6:30 p.m., Jan. 9, Wykeham Room, presenting “Song and Stories for a Winter’s Night from Spain and the Sephardim.” Snow date is Jan. 16. Free; register at gunnprograms@biblio.org or 860-868-7586
FRANK PEPE STORY: Tomato Pie: The Frank Pepe Story, an author talk with Joanna Kelly, 6:30 p.m., Jan. 9, Torrington Library, Torrington. All programs are free, registration is required. Please call the library at 860-489-6684 or visit us online at www.torringtonlibrary.org.
PBS FILM: PBS Film: “Carla’s Pasta: An American Success Story,” 6:30 p.m., Jan. 9, free, registration required, Torrington Library. To register, call the library at 860-489-6684 or visit www.torringtonlibrary.org
