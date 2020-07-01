KENT FARMERS MARKET: The Kent Farmers market, 3-6:30 p.m., Fridays, May 22 until the end of October. It is located on Route 7 in Kent, just south of the monument.
STORY TIME: Story time with Darcy, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, 11 a.m., for ages 5-55. Email msalisbury@biblio.org for the Zoom link.
PUBLIC OPENING: Art show opening, 5:30-8 p.m., July 3, Standard Space Gallery, Sharon. Social distancing measures will be followed. Only 6 individuals will be allowed into the gallery at a time and masks are required. Refreshments will be served in the parking area directly behind the gallery. rb.gy/a4rzwe or call 917-627-3261.
FARMERS MARKET: Salisbury Farmers Market, Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. starting June 6. Seedlings, plants, vegetables, cut flowers, eggs,beef, pork, maple syrup and more. Details at scovillelibrary.org.
DOG LICENSE RENEWAL: Barkhamsted Town Clerk Holly Krouse reminds residents that dog license renewals were due in June. She encourages residents to mail their renewals or applications to the town hall office. Those who want to license their dogs in person can make an appointment, which will be kept in a popup tent outside the lower level door, by appointment only; call 860-379-8665 during office hours. The $1 late fee has been waived for July, but will be resumed in August.
TEAL WALK: Tell Every Amazing Lady® is holding its 7th Annual Litchfield T.E.A.L.® Walk Sept. 19, in honor of National Ovarian Cancer Month. The annual event is held every September to celebrate the courage of ovarian cancer survivors and the strength of the families who have been touched by the disease, while spreading awareness to the public and raising money for research. Participants can register as virtual walkers so they can join us from anywhere. Register at rb.gy/3btcwb Cost to register as a walker is $20. Online registration is open until Sept. 7.
GRAPHIC NOVEL WORKSHOP: You Can Do A Graphic Novel Workshop with Barbara Slate, for ages 9-18, with the Scoville Memorial Library Salisbury. For ages 9-18. Space is limited, and RSVP is required; email msalisbury@biblio.org. This workshop will meet from 1-2 p.m., July 6, 13, 20, 27. Attendance at all workshops is strongly encouraged.
STITCH & CHAT: Mondays starting June 29: “Stitch & Chat at the Litchfield Community Center, Route 202, Litchfield, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Open to all who love to knit, crochet, cross stitch, sew, embroider, etc. Bring your own project and share some time with others. Free, light refreshments available. Go to thecommunitycenter.org for details.
BIBLIOTHERAPY: Oliver Wolcott Library Friendly Bibliotherapy Program with Dr. Caroline, 7 p.m. Tuesdays through July 7. To register for these events, subscribe to the library's e-news or visit www.owlibrary.org and click on the “Events” tab.
BALANCE CLASS: Connecting With Balance with Pilobolus at the Litchfield Community Center, Route 202, Litchfield, 9:30-10:30 a.m., a series of one-hour workshops to help seniors. All levels welcome. $5 per class. Go to thecommunitycenter.org for details.
WRITING WORKSHOP: Youth writing workshop with Hudson Valley poet, writer Abbey Gallagher, 2:30-4 p.m, starts July 7, with the Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. For ages 10-17. Weekly prompts provided in various forms, including photographs, physical objects, songs.Writers can share and workshop their pieces with one another. For new and regular writers of any genre. RSVP to emailing msalisbury@biblio.org
SUMMER STARTER: Kickstart Summer: Fun, free online Karate Series into classes, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, starts July 8, 3 p.m. The virtual class is for ages 6-11 on Zoom. Go to scovillelibary.org for details and login information.
PROTECTING LOVED ONES: Financial Exploitation: Protect Yourself or Your Loved Ones, with Kathleen Titsworth, 1 p.m., July 8, with the Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield. Learn how to protect yourself or your loved ones by understanding why seniors are targets and the difference between financial fraud and exploitation. Details go to www.owlibrary.org and choose events.
DOG LICENSE RENEWALS: Torrington’s City Clerk reminds dog owners that all dog licenses should be renewed by June 30, but this year’s license renewal time has been extended to July 31 without the late fee. That fee will be applied if licenss aren’t renewed by July 31. Unlicensed dogs may be subject to a $75 fine. License requests may be made by mail to the City Clerk's Office, 140 Main Street, Torrington, CT 06790. A self-addressed, stamped envelope must be included in your request by mail. They can also be renewed at www.torringtonct.org for a processing fee of $1.75.
RADICAL RAPTORS: Radical Raptors with Carrie Szwed, Education Director, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield, on Facebook Live on White Memorial’s Facebook page, 4 p.m., July 9, free. Pre-register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GscnLg1HTEy3aEgTmzxo4Q or go to whitememorialcc.org.
BOOK CLUBS: Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield, Monthly Book Club, July 9. 2 p.m. Nonfiction, An American Sickness: How Health Care Became Big Business & How You Can Take it Back; 3:30 p.m., Fiction, The Last Neanderthal by Claire Camerson. For Zoom links go to www.owlibrary.org and choose the events tab.
TODDLER JAM: Toddler Jam with Johnny G, Scoveille Memorial Library, Salisbury, 11 a.m., July 2, continues to early September, on Facebook Live. No RSVP needed. Enjoy music, dance, stories and songs. All ages welcome; parents too. Details at scovillelibrary.org.
KENT FARMERS MARKET: The Kent Farmers market, 3-6:30 p.m., Fridays, May 22 until the end of October. It is located on Route 7 in Kent, just south of the monument.
PARKINSON’S WEBINAR: Hartford HealthCare will hold a free webinar on Parkinson’s disease, 11 a.m., July 10, free, led by Dr. Sulada Kanchana, director of program expansion and outreach at the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Institute Chase Family Movement Disorders Center. Registration is required. Call 855-442-4373 or go to HartfordHealthCare.org/Events. After you register, you’ll receive an email with easy instructions on joining the webinar.
FARMERS MARKET: Salisbury Farmers Market, Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. starting June 6. Seedlings, plants, vegetables, cut flowers, eggs,beef, pork, maple syrup and more. Details at scovillelibrary.org.
VIRTUAL CONCERT: Blue Yodels live, from the Activity Shed, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield, 7 p.m., July 11, free. Hosted in Zoom and simulcast on The White Memorial Conservation Center’s Facebook page via Facebook Live. Pre-register: rb.gy/vzorsy or go to whitememorialcc.org.
PANDEMIC PANTRY: The Pandemic Pantry with Gerri Griswold, on Facebook Live and Zoom, noon, July 11, free. Gerri Griswold’s calss focuses on healthy eating. Pre-register at rb.gy/glwqe8 or go to whitememorialcc.org.
WEEKLY MEDITATION: Deep Dive into Nature, Weekly Meditation with Marlow Shami, 10 a.m. July 11, free, on Zoom and Facebook Live. Pre-register: rb.gy/ytgl8j or go to whitememorialcc.org.
TEAL WALK: Tell Every Amazing Lady® is holding its 7th Annual Litchfield T.E.A.L.® Walk Sept. 19, in honor of National Ovarian Cancer Month. The annual event is held every September to celebrate the courage of ovarian cancer survivors and the strength of the families who have been touched by the disease, while spreading awareness to the public and raising money for research. Participants can register as virtual walkers so they can join us from anywhere. Register at rb.gy/3btcwb Cost to register as a walker is $20. Online registration is open until Sept. 7.
COOKING SERIES: A new cooking series, “Mondays With Margaret” has begun at Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, 10 a.m. July 13, Best Vegetables to Eat in July. More classes, depending on participant attendance, may be added to the schedule. Classes are $15 per person; social distancing and CCD protocol will be observed at all times. For more information or to register visit, www.wisdomhouse.org, email programs@wisdomhouse.org or call 860-567-3163.