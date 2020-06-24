KENT FARMERS MARKET: The Kent Farmers market, 3-6:30 p.m., Fridays, May 22 until the end of October. It is located on Route 7 in Kent, just south of the monument.
ARTISTS PANEL: A Virtual Artists Panel Discussion moderated by Jessica Fallis at 7 p.m., June 26, at Five Points Gallery, Main Street, Torrington The gallery is following the state’s COVID-19 reopening guidelines. Virtual tours are available on the Five Points website.
MORRIS LAND TRUST: Morris Land Trust will hold its June 26, 2020 Annual Meeting by telephone. All are still welcome to participate. At 6:55 p.m., call 515-604-9000 and at the prompt enter 836 438#. That will connect you to a free conference call. The meeting will include an overview of activities over the last year and election of directors and officers. Professor Al Avitabile, guest speaker, will present his discussion about bees.
GARDENERS’ YOGA: Yoga for Gardeners” will be presented at Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, 10 a.m. June 27. Barbara Putnam will present the class. Learn yoga poses to help them avoid injuries and develop strength and flexibility,alleviating sore muscles, and aching backs The cost is $15 per person and plans are to hold the class on site on the grounds. Social distancing will be observed. For more information visit www.wisdomhouse.org, call 860-567-3163 or email: programs@wisdomhouse.org.
5K WALK/RUN: Little Britches Virtual 5K Walk/Run, 8 a.m. June 27-8 a.m. June 29. This year’s 5K Walk/Run will be a virtual event due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Registration is available at http://www.lightboxreg.com/little-britches-5k-run-and-walk_2020?func=&mobile=0. The first 100 registered participants will receive a registration packet with a race t-shirt & a race bib. Share pictures from wherever you are walking/running the day of the event and tag Little Britches in your social media posts. Participants are encouraged to create a fundraising page on https://littlebritchesct.myevent.com/ For information, email littlebritchesct@gmail.com
FARMERS MARKET: Salisbury Farmers Market, Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. starting June 6. Seedlings, plants, vegetables, cut flowers, eggs,beef, pork, maple syrup and more. Details at scovillelibrary.org.
WEEKLY MEDITATION: Deep Dive into Nature ~ Weekly Meditation with Marlow Shami, 10 a.m. Saturdays on White Memorial’s Facebook Live, www.facebook.com/The-White-Memorial-Conservation-Center-169764963176166/
EDIBLE PLANTS: Wild Edible Plants with Andy Dobos, noon, June 27, free. The Forest Wolf, Andy Dobos, will help you learn some common, easily identifiable edible wild plants and how to responsibly harvest and prepare them. Facebook Live! https://www.facebook.com/The-White-Memorial-Conservation-Center-169764963176166/ Please consider becoming a member or making a donation online: https://whitememorialcc.org/donations/
JESUS, BUDDHA’S TEACHINGS: Wisdom House Retreat and Conference center will offer an on-line Zoom day program on “The Parallel Teachings of Jesus and Buddha,” 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. June 27. Br. Mark D’Alessio will present the program. Cost for the program is $15. Registration can be done by visiting: www.wisdomhouse.org, calling 860-567-3163, or emailing: programs@wisdomhouse.org
GARDENS DAY: Connecticut’s Historic Gardens Day is set for June 28, noon-4 p.m. Some of the 15 member sites will be open with reserved and timed tickets, others accessible for purely strolling and many can be viewed through virtual online tours. Connecticut’s Historic Gardens is made up of fifteen historic gardens dotted throughout the state and offer visitors an opportunity to explore a variety of garden styles and time periods. Go to www.cthistoricgardens.org or individual sites to see what each garden is offering. Bellamy-Ferriday House and Garden, Bethlehem, Glebe House Museum & the Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Woodbury, and Promisek at Three Rivers Farm, Bridgewater, are among the sites to visit.
DOG LICENSE RENEWAL: Barkhamsted Town Clerk Holly Krouse reminds residents that dog license renewals are due in June. She encourages residents to mail their renewals or applications to the town hall office. Those who want to license their dogs in person can make an appointment, which will be kept in a popup tent outside the lower level door, by appointment only; call 860-379-8665 during office hours. The $1 late fee has been waived for July, but will be resumed in August.
EMT CLASS: A free EMT course for new members of New Hartford Ambulance is being offered, Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., June 29-Aug. 3. The first class began June 23. To register, email recruitment@newhartfordambulance.org or stop at the ambulance barn.
TEAL WALK: Tell Every Amazing Lady® is holding its 7th Annual Litchfield T.E.A.L.® Walk Sept. 19, in honor of National Ovarian Cancer Month. The annual event is held every September to celebrate the courage of ovarian cancer survivors and the strength of the families who have been touched by the disease, while spreading awareness to the public and raising money for research. Participants can register as virtual walkers so they can join us from anywhere. Register at www.tealwalk.org/litchfield. Cost to register as a walker is $20. Online registration is open until Sept. 7.
BIBLIOTHERAPY: Oliver Wolcott Library Friendly Bibliotherapy Program with Dr. Caroline, 7 p.m. Tuesdays through July 7. To register for these events, subscribe to the library’s e-news or visit their website at www.owlibrary.org and click on the “Events” tab.
BEARDSLEY LIBRARY OPENING: The Beardsley Library will re-open June 30 to the public, with limited access. The library’s programs will continue as “virtual” for the foreseeable future. The availability of contactless curbside pickup of library materials will continue. Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, contact Karin Taylor at 860-379-6043 or director@beardsleylibrary.org.
DOG LICENSE RENEWALS: Torrington’s City Clerk reminds dog owners that all dog licenses should be renewed by June 30, but this year’s license renewal time has been extended to July 31 without the late fee. That fee will be applied if licenss aren’t renewed by July 31. Unlicensed dogs may be subject to a $75 fine. License requests may be made by mail to the City Clerk’s Office, 140 Main Street, Torrington, CT 06790. A self-addressed, stamped envelope must be included in your request by mail. They can also be renewed at www.torringtonct.org for a processing fee of $1.75.
PANDEMIC PLANET: Postcards from a Pandemic Planet. Spend some time throughout the day visiting live with people from around the world as they share their stories about life in their country during this unprecedented time. The talks begin at 10 a.m., This free virtual program will be hosted in Zoom and simulcast on The White Memorial Conservation Center’s Facebook page via Facebook Live. Pre-registration is required; go to the Facebook page.
GRAPHIC NOVEL WORKSHOP: You Can Do A Graphic Novel Workshop with Barbara Slate, for ages 9-18, with the Scoville Memorial Library Salisbury. For ages 9-18. Space is limited, and RSVP is required; email msalisbury@biblio.org. This workshop will meet from 1-2 p.m., July 6, 13, 20, 27. Attendance at all workshops is strongly encouraged.
RADICAL RAPTORS: Radical Raptors with Carrie Szwed, Education Director, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield, on Facebook Live on White Memorial’s Facebook page, 4 p.m., July 9, free. Pre-register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GscnLg1HTEy3aEgTmzxo4Q or go to whitememorialcc.org.