MOVIE AT THE WARNER: The Warner Theatre will host the CT film premier of “Just One More Kiss,” starring CT native Patrick Zeller in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, 8 p.m. March 6. Zeller and featured actor Stink Fisher will be at the screening. For tickets and information call 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org
SALISBURY FORUM: Salisbury Forum presents “The Role and Power of Elections: by Wendy Schiller, professor of political science at Brown University, 7:30 p.m., March 6, free, at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Route 7, Falls Village.
IAN CAMPBELL CONCERT: A Musical Evening with Ian Campbell, 7 p.m., March 7, $15 per person, with cake and coffee, BYOB, A.B. Ceder Room at White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Call 860-567-0857 or register online: www.whitememorialcc.org
ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES: Ancient America: Fifty Archaeological Sites to See for Yourself, a presentation and book signing with Dr. Kenneth Feder, professor of anthropology at Central Connecticut State University, New Britain, 2 p.m., March 7, $10 members, $15 guests, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield, in the A.B. Ceder Room. Preregistration and pre-payment are required. Call 860-567-0857 or register online: www.whitememorialcc.org
MAKE A COLLAGE: Collage workshop, for ages 12 and up, 1 p.m., March 7, Harwinton Library. Materials provided, Gail Rosin guides the class. No experience needed. Snow date March 21. Register @ harwintonlibrary.org
COUNTRY DANCE: Traditional New England Country Dancing, March 7, Cornwall Town Hall, 24 Pine St., Cornwall. Waltzes 6:45 p.m., Square, circle and contra dances taught and called by National Heritage Fellow Dudley Laufman at 7 p.m. Live music by Betsy’s Band. $5-8/child, $10-15/adult, $25/family. Contact Debra@Motherhouse.us or 860-672-0229. All ages welcome and no partners necessary.
FLANDERS SAP DAYS: Everyone is welcome to visit Flanders Nature Center, Woodbury, for sap boiling, 1-4 p.m., March 1, 7-8, as staff and volunteers demonstrate turning sap into syrup with an entertaining mix of science, stories and humor. $3 per person. Demonstrations held at the Flanders Sugar House located at 5 Church Hill Road in Woodbury. Pancake breakfast, March 1, 8 a.m-noon, Woodbury Emergency Services, Quassuk Road, Woodbury, $7 adults, $5 ages 5-11. For more information call 203-263-3711, ext. 12, visit the Facebook page or go to www.flandersnaturecenter.org
VETERAN OF THE MONTH: American Legion Post 44 of Bantam will honor Richard K. Wilcox, Korean War U.S. Air Force veteran, 10 a.m., March 7, at Bantam Borough Hall, Route 202, Bantam. All veterans and the public are welcome; members are needed for Post 44. A reception follows the ceremony. For information, email post44.bantam@gmail.com
ARTIST WORKSHOP: The third in an offering of workshops focusing on artist Corita Kent, “20/20 Vision: Get with the Action” 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., March 7 at Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, Litchfield. The cost is $15 and includes lunch. For information visit www.wisdomhouse.org, call 860-567-3163, email programs@wisdomhouse.org.
DOWNSIZING AT HOME: Downsizing and Staging Your Home, 1-4 p.m., March 7, presented by Susan Lovallo, will be offered at Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, Litchfield. For information visit www.wisdomhouse.org, call 860-567-3163, email programs@wisdomhouse.org.
FAIR SOCIETY: Annual meeting of the Bethlehem Fair Society, March 7, at Memorial Hall, Main Street, Bethlehem. A pot luck supper at 6 p.m., followed by the annual business meeting. RSVP required by March 2 . The society will provide ham, roast beef, rolls, beverages, and cake for dessert; guests can bring a side dish to feed 6-8 people. Dues are $5 per person and may be paid at the meeting. Members and interested residents are encouraged to attend to be part of this year’s fair.
COFFEE HOUSE: Twelve Moons Coffee House will feature George Potts and his longtime friend Gordon Titcomb, 7-10 p.m., March 7, at the Center on Main, 103 Main St., Falls Village. Donations are requested to help cover expenses. For information, email TwelveMoonsCoffee@gmail.com.
MUSIC, LISTENING: “Music and the Art of Listening” with Marguerite Mullée Ed.D., at Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, Litchfield, 9 a.m-3 p.m., March 7, $60, includes lunch. For information visit www.wisdomhouse.org, call 860-567-3163, email programs@wisdomhouse.org.
DAY OF RECOLLECTION: A Lenten Day of Recollection at the Shrine of Lourdes in Litchfield, Montfort House (top of the hill), 83 Montfort Rd., Litchfield, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., March 7. Reflect on Walking a Lenten Pilgrimage with the Montfort Missionaries. $30, includes lunch. For reservations, call 860-567-1041 by March 3 or email: lourdesshrinect@gmail.com.
ART RECEPTION: Burnham Library presents a new art exhibit, “Commonality of Women” is a collection of women’s faces from around the world featuring watercolor and acrylic art by Bridgewater resident, Cheryl Nelson. Show runs March 1-28, opening reception, 2-4 p.m. March 8. at the library, 62 Main Street South, Bridgewater. Details, call the library at 860-354-6937.
OWL PROWL: Crack O’ Dawn Owl Prowl with Fran Zygmont, 5 a.m., March 8, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield, meet at the A.B. Ceder Room. Dress for the weather; coffee and treats before the walk, breakfast at Patty’s after the program, optional. Pre-register by calling 860-567-0857 or register online: www.whitememorialcc.org, Free, donations welcome.
YEAR WITHOUT A SUMMER: The Year Without a Summer, presented by Harwinton Historian Roger Plaskett, 2 p.m., March 8, Harwinton Congregational Church, 1 Litchfield Road, Harwinton. Six inches of snow fell in June 1816 and every month of the year had a hard frost. Impacts on New England included crop failures, price increases, farm animal deaths, and western migration of farmers. Admission is free. For information, email harwintonchurchucc@gmail.com.
BRASS QUINTET: Come to The Litchfield Community Center on Sunday March 8, 2020 for The Quintessential Brass Quintet concert, March 8, doors open at 3:30 p.m., concert at 4 p.m. Free, donations welcome at the door, Litchfield Community Center, Route 202, Litchfield. Families and youth interested in music encouraged to attend. Pre-registration is encouraged by calling The Litchfield Community Center at 860-567-8302 or visit www.thecommunitycenter.org
LAUREL FEST INFO: There will be an informational session on the annual Laurel Festival in Winsted, 2-4 p.m., March 8 at the Winsted Town Hall, in the Blue Room. Students that would like to ask questions are welcome. Contct Melissa Bird if you have any further questions or would like a registration packet, at melissa.oiseau@gmail.com
80 GARDENS: Around The World In 80 Gardens With Dr. Richard Benfield, 1-2 p.m., March 8, Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield. Dr. Richard Benfield, will show garden enthusiasts and laymen alike the different and unique gardens and floral kingdoms of the world. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
DRUMMING FOR PEACE: A group of area drummers take part in a program of drumming for peace each month at sunset on the evening of the full moon at the Church of Christ Congregational, Routes 4 and 63, Goshen. For further information, call Susan Strand at 860-482-6940 or email sstrand@snet.net. Dates: March 9, 6:45 p.m.; April 7, 7:15 p.m.; May 7, 7:45 p.m.; June 5; 7:15 p.m.; July 5, 8:15 p.m.; Aug. 3, 8 p.m.; Sept. 2, 7:15 p.m.; Oct. 1, 6:15 p.m.; Nov. 30, 4:15 p.m.; Dec. 29, 4:15 p.m.
CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: Crime & Punishment in Early Litchfield County, 4 p.m., March 9, presented by Peter Vermilyea, author and historian, Goshen Public Library, 42 North St. The program is free; registration is required; call 860-491-3234.
VIRTUAL PURIM: Royal Jewish heroes come to life on a new jam-packed mega site, www.chabadNW.org/purim unveiled at the Chabad of Northwest CT for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim, March 9-10. The site gives detailed instructions on how to celebrate, give, say, pray, listen, learn and eat on the holiday, plus actual meal menu suggestions, entertainment and games.
STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW: In the month of March, gather at the Sullivan Senior Center dining room for “Stuff You Should Know”, a podcast out of Vancouver, Canada, providing the perfect combination of education and entertainment, 9:30 a.m. March 9, Why Does Time Speed Up As You Age,” March 23, How Currency Works. Register by calling the Front Office at 860.489.2211
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit https://www.ctalanon.org/meetings
CHANT WORKSHOP: Dr. Marguerite Mullee, Music Director at St. John’s Episcopal Church and Professor of Liturgical Music and Sacred Art, leads five-week chant workshop, Tuesdays starting March 10, 7 p.m., at St. John’s Parish Hall, 78 Green Hill Road, Washington. For more information, or to register by e-mail or phone: musicdirector@stjohnswashington.org and 860-927-5265.
INSTINCTIVE BIRDING: Instinctive Birding with Kristi Dranginis, 9 a.m., March 10, second Tuesday monthly, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Meet in the A.B. Ceder Room. Dress for the weather; visit www.birdmentor.com/birdwalk to add yourself to the email list and receive updates for each month. Free, donations will be accepted.
AIN’T I A WOMAN!: Northwestern Connecticut Community College (NCCC) presents production of Ain’t I a Woman!, 7 p.m., March 10, free, Founders Hall Auditorium, 4 Park Place, Winsted. The event is free and open to the public.
AFTER SCHOOL ADVENTURE: After School Adventures: Grades 1 —3, 3:45-5 p.m., March 10, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Please call 860-567-0857 or visit whitememorialcc.org to register. Space is limited. Members: $9/child per session or $30/whole series, Non-Members: $13/child per session or $48/whole series.
BINGO: St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church holds weekly bingo games at St. Anthony School, Oak Street, Winsted, on Wednesdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. with refreshments and snacks for sale. Games begin at 6:35 p.m. Progressive jackpots. For information call the church at 860-379-3369.
MYSTERY CLUB: The Mystery Book Club will meet at the Morris Public Library, 6:30 p.m., March 11 discussing The Rembrandt Affair by Daniel Silva. To register for the club and reserve a copy of the book: 860-567-7440 or https://morrispubliclibrary.net/library-calendar-event-registration/
IMPROVEMENT SOCIETY: The East Litchfield Village Improvement Society will gather at the East Litchfield Chapel 62 East Litchfield Road South, 6:30 p.m., March 11. social time before the late winter membership meeting at 7:15 p.m. All interested people are welcome. Membership dues are $10 per person per year. For more information, contact elvis.1868.inc@gmail.com or call Barbara Putnam at 860 567 4465
AFTER SCHOOL ADVENTURE: After School Adventures: Grades 4-6, 3:45-5 p.m., March 10, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Call 860-567-0857 or visit whitememorialcc.org to register. Space is limited. Members: $9/child per session or $30/whole series, Non-Members: $13/child per session or $48/whole series.
VETERANS OUTREACH: Veterans Benefits Outreach, 12:30-4 p.m., March 11, free, 12:30-4 p.m., Harwinton Library. A veterans advocate will be available to answer general questions regarding various programs and services for Veterans; referrals to specific agencies provided as needed. All Veterans are welcome regardless of branch of service or character of discharge. Drop In program, no registration. Sponsored by Veterans Strong Community Center, Bristol.
WEEKLY YOGA: Yoga is offered every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. in the Marie Louise building at Wisdom House, 299 East Litchfield Road, Litchfield. Barbara Putnam leads classes that are slow and deliberate, offering students time to focus on refining the postures and coordinating them with their breath. $15/class or $100 for a series of 8 classes. For more information, visit eastlitchfieldyoga.com or contact Barbara at bdputnam@alum.mit.edu or 860 567 4465.
DANBURY RAID: The Danbury Raid & The Battle Of Ridgefield With Edward Hynes, 1-2 p.m., March 11, Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
SQUADRON MEETING: The Northwest Hills Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary of the United States Air Force meets Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. at the Torrington Armory, South Main Street. For information, call Cmdr. Tim Ceritello at 860-620-3670 or email timceritello@gmail.com.
CHESS CLUB: The Litchfield County Chess Club meets Thursdays at the Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington, from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursdays. The informal club has held several meetings. Membership is free — just show up and play. Adults, teens and older children with an adult are welcome. There are plenty of boards and pieces, or bring your own. For information, call Alan at 850-430-9317.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Duplicate Bridge at the Sullivan Senior Center, East Albert Street, Torrington, Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information, call John Townsend at 860-567-0671. Leave a message, he will return your call. Bringing a partner is encouraged but not required. Games are now free of charge.
SUPPORT GROUP: The Depression Bipolar Support Group Of NW Connecticut, which meets every Thursday except holidays, 6-7 p.m., has changed its meeting room at Charlotte Hungerford in Torrington. The meetings are now in the ear nose and throat practice waiting room on the first floor all the way at the end of the hall on the right. The meetings are open to all those with depression and bipolar illnesses and family members and friends. For information, call Doyle 860-567-8928 or Ann at 860-567-8165 or 860-632-7501.
SENIOR BANKING: Safe Banking for Seniors, Avoiding and Identifying Scams, 11:15 a.m., March 12, Sullivan Senior Center, Torrington, presented by Todd Bailey of People’s United Bank. No registration required. If you’re staying for lunch, let the center know, reservations due by noon March 11.
GARDEN CLUB MEETING: “Spring Wildflowers” presented by Peter and Barbara Rzasa is the topic for the March 12 meeting of the Harwinton Garden Club, 7 p.m. at the Harwinton Senior Center. Guests are welcome for $5. Call 860-485-1108 for further information.
SMART DRIVERS: AARP Smart Driver Course, Sullivan Senior Center, shuffleboard room, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Jan. 23, March 12, May 17, June 18, July 23, Sept. 17, Nov. 12. For ages 50 and over, four hour session. Cost $15 members, $20 guests. Bring AARP card to show the instructor; call 1-888-687-2277 for your AARP number if you don’t have a card. Call 860-489-2211 to register.