Friday, Oct. 16
KENT FARMERS MARKET: The Kent Farmers market, 3-6:30 p.m., Fridays, May 22 until the end of October. It is located on Route 7 in Kent, just south of the monument.
OKTOBERFEST FRIDAY: Enjoy brats, kraut, potatoes and polkas at The Litchfield Community Center, 12-2 p.m., Oct. 16, at Oktoberfest Friday lunch and music by Lew & the Good Time Band. $8 per person, pre-registration and pre-payment is required; call 860-567-8302 or visit www.thecommunitycenter.org.
CLAYWAY STUDIO TOUR: Alison Palmer & Missy Stevens at The Alison Palmer Studio, for the Clayway Artist Studio Tour, preview 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 16; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 17-18, 48 Stone Fences Lane, South Kent. Details, visit https://rb.gy/hjyayh or clayway.net; artists, visit www.alisonpalmerstudio.com or www.missystevens.com; or call 860-927-4680
Saturday, Oct. 17
FARMERS MARKET: Salisbury Farmers Market, Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. starting June 6. Seedlings, plants, vegetables, cut flowers, eggs,beef, pork, maple syrup and more. Details at scovillelibrary.org.
FARMERS MARKET: The Torrington Farmers Market is open 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church parking lot, at 837 Charles St, under the trees. Because fresh produce is seasonal, the items for sale change weekly depending on what’s ripe.
FOOD BOX GIVEAWAY: Friendly Hands Food Bank, Torrington, is resuming its Farmers to Families food box distribution, from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 17 and 24 at a new location: 500 Technology Park Drive, Torrington. The food box includes meat, dairy and produce. The distribution is a drive-through format. For information, call Friendly Hands at 860-482-3338.
BEAUTIFUL CLOUDS: The Beauty of Clouds with Tom Alena, with a history of cloud observation, weathe rforecasting and precipitation, 3 p.m. Oct. 16 on Zoom, with the White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. $10 guests, members free. Pre-register www.whitememorialcc.org and receive an email with the Zoom link to the program.
MEDICARE PROGRAM: Understanding Medicare presented by Margaret Ackley, 10 a.m. Oct. 17, on Zoom with the Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Get information about the basics of Medicare, including the different parts of the program, eligibility requirements and enrollment windows. Questions allowed. Details at scovillelibrary.org.
REVOLUTIONARY RUSSIA: Citizen Countess: Sofia Panina and the Fate of Revolutionary Russia, Adele Lindenmeyr, Villanova University, 4 p.m. Oct. 17 on Zoom, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Details at scovillelibrary.org.
FOOD BOX PROGRAM: The Town of Winchester, in partnership with volunteers and Friendly Hands Food Bank, will be offering the Farm to Families Food Box Program for those in need, Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24, 9-11 a.m. or until supplies run out, in the former Bank of America parking lot, 44 Elm St., Winsted. Enter the parking lot on the Center St. side and exit on Elm Street. Walk-ins welcome. All are asked to follow all social distancing and mask protocols.
THINGS THAT GO BUMP: Things that Go Bump in the Night with Ginny Apple, Master Conservationist, 3 p.m. Oct. 17, David M. Hunt Library, 63 Main Street, Falls Village, on Zoom. Register at HuntLibrary.org or on the library’s Facebook page.
PUMPKIN CARVING: Flanders Nature Center & Land Trust, Woodbury, Pumpkin Patch & Carving Day, 1-4 p.m. Oct. 17. BYO tools. See demonstrations from CT Woodcarvers Association members. North Barn will be open; visit the animals. Family friendly and free. Pumpkins available for sale. For information call the office at 203-263-3711.
SCARECROWS DISPLAY: Scarecrows in the Meadow, Oct. 17-31 in the Tapping Reeve Meadow, South Stret, Litchfield. Free. Families, businesses and groups are invited to participate. Framing materials provided. Visitors invited to walk through the display and vote for their favorite. Fall crafts and games provided. To decorate your own for for information go to litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org/
ORIGAMI CRANES: Display of 1,000 origami cranes, 1-3 p.m. Oct. 17, free. Hotchkiss-Fyler Gardens on the grounds of the Torrington Historical Society, 192 Main Street in Torrington. Rain datey Oct. 18. The cranes, folded by a member of the Historical Society staff, will be displayed in 40 strings made up of 25 individual cranes.
CANDY DONATIONS: The Sullivan Senior Center is accepting donations of candy for Trunk or Treat 2020, set for 4-6 p.m. Oct. 25, with the Torrington Parks & Recreation Dept. Drive-through event. To contribute, bring candy to the Sullivan Senior Center by Oct. 21.
HALLOWEEN LUNCHEON: Halloween Luncheon, Sullivan Senior Center, Oct. 30, $4 per person. Drive-through, with tricks and treats. Orders due by 11:30 a.m. Oct. 29. 860-489-2211.
Sunday, Oct. 18
GIFT SHOP OPEN: The Grotto Gift Shop at the Shrine of Lourdes in Litchfield, 50 Montfort Rd., Rte. 118, Litchfield is now open from 12:30-4 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. New merchandise has arrived with a selection of outdoor statuary, rosaries, medals, and inspirational jewelry. Plus, wedding, anniversary and Baptism and baby gifts are available for these special occasions. For further information, call 860-567-0891. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Visit www.shrinect.org
MEDITATION SESSIONS: Meditation, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays at 9 a.m., Mondays at 4:30 p.m. on Zoom. Open to all, no experience required. Each session starts with a guided meditation, followed by a period of silence, and then an opportunity to reflect on the practice. Mondays, Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26, Tuesdays, Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27, Thursdays, Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22, Sundays, Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Details at scovillelibrary.org
BEACH CAR SHOW: Car Show on the Beach, presented by Morris Beach and Recreation and the Morris Fire Company, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 18, gates open at 9:30 a.m., at the Morris Town Beach ~ 83 East Shore Road, Morris. Rain date Oct. 25. Admission for cars, $10 and a food pantry donation; free for spectators. Tractors and motorcycles also welcome. Pre-registration appreciated, go to https://rb.gy/d32pzi
CAR SHOW: Car show at RBC Aircraft Products, presented by Torringford Volunteer Fire Department and Gary Delmonte, owner of Gary’s Hilltop Auto Repair, Winsted Road, Torrington. Proceeds benefit the department. Members will park cars and manage traffic on Winsted Road.
Monday, Oct. 19
MEDITATION SESSIONS: Meditation, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays at 9 a.m., Mondays at 4:30 p.m. on Zoom. Open to all, no experience required. Each session starts with a guided meditation, followed by a period of silence, and then an opportunity to reflect on the practice. Mondays, Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26, Tuesdays, Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27, Thursdays, Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22, Sundays, Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Details at scovillelibrary.org
ANIMAL EXPLORERS: Animal Explorer’s Club: What’s That Wild Neighbor? Presented by the Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield, on Zoom, 4 p.m .Oct. 19, free, for grades K-6. Details and registration at owllibrary.org
EXERCISE CLASS: Strength, Balance & Flexibility with Robyn on Zoom, with the Sullivan Senior Center, Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. Sign up by calling 860-489-2211.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
YOGA CLASSES: Yoga is offered on Zoom with the Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, 8:30 a.m. Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27. Have a yoga mat or something similar; class is appropriate for beginners. Wear comfortable clothing. Meditation begins at 9 a.m. in the same Zoom room and you can join or not. Details at scovillelibrary.org
ZUMBA GOLD: Zumba Gold with Joan, 11 a.m., Tuesdays on Zoom, Sullivan Senior Center. Sign up by calling Joan at 860-496-9637.
AUTHOR CONVERSATIONS: Kent Memorial Library presents a conversation between two authors discussing their recent books, Jacob Soboroff’s “Separate: Inside an American Tragedy” and John Washington’s “The Dispossessed: A Story of Asylum and the US-Mexican Border and Beyond.” 7 p.m .Oct. 20 on Zoom. Visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org for more information.
YOGA CLASS: Yoga with Wendy, 2 p.m. Tuesdays with the Sullivan Senior Center. To register, contact Wendy directly bendywendy100@gmail.com
Wednesday, Oct. 21
SHARE A MEAL: Come for a shared meal at The Litchfield Community Center, 5:30-7 p.m., Oct. 21. Have dinner under our outdoor tent and games on the lawn. Free, donations welcome. Pre-registration is required for food by calling The Litchfield Community Center at 860-567-8302 or visit www.thecommunitycenter.org
STORY TIME: Zoom Story time with Miss Molly on Zoom, Wednesdays, 10:45 a.m. Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Register at scovillelibrary.org.
Thursday, Oct. 22
BOOK TALK: A book discussion on “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates with Dr. Dann J. Broyld, 4 p.m., Oct. 22, free, with the Oliver Wolcott Library on Zoom. Details at owllibrary.org
PLAY BINGO: Bingo at the Sullivan Senior Center, Torrington, or Zoom Bingo with Kerry, 1:3o p.m. on Thursdays. Sign up by calling 860-489-2211
HAUNTED OPERA HOUSE TOURS: Thomaston Opera House haunted tours by Landmark Community Theatre, Oct. 22-Nov. 7, small groups and masks required. Tickets $15 for all ages; groups limited to 2-8 people. Make reservations early. For more information call 860-283-6250 or visit www.landmarkcommunitytheatre.org