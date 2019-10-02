NATURE AS HEALER: Experience Nature as Healer With Marlow Shami, 10 a.m, Oct. 4, Harwinton Library, Harwinton. To register, go to www.harwintonlibrary.org
HARWINTON FAIR: The Harwinton Agricultural Society’s 163rd Annual Harwinton Fair will be held Oct. 4, 5, 6, at the fairgrounds on Locust Road. Antique tractor pulls, horse events, wood chopping, animal exhibits, live entertainment, food, vendors, children’s activities, displays, car show, reenactors, and the Matica Circus. For information go to http://harwintonfair.com/
EARTH POTLUCK: Earth Rejoice, a local group concerned with climate change, will hold an Earth Potluck for the Feast of St. Francis, 6 p.m., Oct. 4 at St. Anthony of Padua church hall in Litchfield. Bring a sustainably sourced dish to share, open mic and coffee available.
BOOK FESTIVAL: Haystack Book Festival, Oct. 4, 5, 6, Norfolk Library, 9 Greenwoods Road East. The festival is free and open to the public but requires advance registration for seating at https://www.norfolkfoundation.net/book-talks Seating is limited; More information at: http://www.norfolkfoundation.net/book-talks
FARMERS MARKET: Salisbury Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., every Saturday now through early fall. Produce, flowers and more, from Crooked Oak Farm, Howden Farm, Lone Silo, Frank n Nance’s health and beauty products, Tania’s Teatime herbal teas.
NINE-HOLE SCRAMBLE: A 9-Hole Scramble, 2:30 p.m, Oct. 4, Greenwoods Country Club, presented by First United Methodist Church Torrington, $80 includes golf, a golf cart and a prime rib dinner. Pre-registration deadline was Sept. 21; for pre-registration or more info, call Jay at 860 489-0106.
FLU SHOTS: CVS Pharmacy will give flu shots at The Litchfield Community Center from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Oct. 4. Free with most health insurance; bring an insurance card. Call Community Center at 860-567-8302 to make an appointment.
WINTER BACKPACKING: Enjoy the colder weather and winter backpacking both safely and comfortably, learn the fundamentals, with Mat Jobin, founder, owner, and guide for the adventure travel company “Reach Your Summit” at Flanders Nature Center, Woodbury, 9 a.m., Flanders Nature Center studio, Oct. 5. $10 members, $15 guests. To register go to www.flandersnaturecenter.org or call 203-263-3711, ext. 10.
SALISBURY MARKET: Salisbury Farmers Market, 10 a.m., Oct. 5, Oct. 12,. Vendors have heirloom tomatoes, sweet corn, cut flowers, fruits, wonderful health and beauty aids. Crooked Oak Farm, Howden Farm, Lone Silo, Frank n Nance’s health and beauty products, Tania’s Teatime herbal teas, and more.
COMEDY FUNDRAISER: Community, Cocktails & Comedy fundraiser to benefit the Community Health and Wellness Center, 6:30-10 p.m., Oct. 5, Torrington Country Club, 250 Torrington Road. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com. For information call 860-833-7003, or email dbarrow@chwctorr.org.
VETERAN OF THE MONTH: American Legion Post 44 honors WWI veteran, Robert P. Jefferies, formerly of Bantam, 10 a.m., Oct. 5, Bantam Borough Hall, 890 Bantam Road/Route 202, Bantam. Free, public welcome. Refreshments follow in the hall.
HORSE CARE CLINIC: H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut Horse Care Clinic, rain or shine, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 5, 43 Wilbur Road, Washington. For more info please email horsectinfo@gmail.com, visit www.horseofct.org or call 860-868-1960.
LEGISLATIVE OFFICE HOUR: State Rep. David T. Wilson, R-Litchfield, will hold a Legislative Office Hour in the Meeting Room at Warren Town Hall, 50 Cemetery Road, Warren, 10-11 a.m., Oct. 5. Constituents welcome at any point throughout the hour to ask questions or raise concerns, or suggestions related to state government with Rep. Wilson.
TORRINGTON MARKET: The Torrington Farmers Market is held on Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 837 Charles Street, Torrington. Vendors offer a variety of produce as well as other goods for sale.
12 MOONS COFFEEHOUSE: Twelve Moons Coffee House welcomes singer/songwriter, Rob Benson, Oct. 5, 7-10 p.m., donations welcome. Held at The Center on Main, 103 Main Street, Falls Village.
KONMARI METHOD: Marie Kondo and the KonMari Method, 9:30 a.m., Oct. 5, with Bronze KonMari consultant Christine Thorn discussing the methods’s principles: the importance of tidying by category, not rooms, how to work with a KonMari consultant, and the centrality of keeping things based on the question, ”Does this item spark joy?” Cost is $15 per person. Register at wisdomhouse.org.
WISDOM’S TABLE: “From Wisdom’s Table: Delectable Side Dishes” with Wisdom House Chef, Margaret Jacobs, 2 p.m., Oct. 5., $30. Learn to make Lemon Dill Rice Noodles, Honey Garlic Beans, Caramelized Artichokes with Quinoa, at Wisdom House, Litchfield. No experience necessary. Recipes provided. Register at wisdomhouse.org.
MONEY MATTERS: “Money Matters: Incarnation and the Spirituality of Everyday Life” with Fairfield University’s Elizabeth Dreyer, Ph.D., 3 p.m., Oct. 5, $60, includes lunch, Wisdom House, Litchfield. Register at wisdomhouse.org.
WISDOM FOR CAREGIVERS: “Equanimity and Buddhist Wisdom for Caregivers” with Celia Landman, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26, $60, includes lunch. For those who wish to be a compassionate presence for themselves and others in acute of long-term conditions. Register at wisdomhouse.org.
COUNTRY DANCE: Traditional New England Country Dancing, 7 p.m., Oct. 5, admission fee, at the Cornwall Town Hall. Square, circle and contra dances taught and called by Jacqueline Laufman. Live music by Betsy’s Band. Contact Debra@Motherhouse.us or 860-672-0229. All ages welcome and no partner necessary.
GRANGE PIG ROAST: Pig roast at Eureka Grange, 5-6:30 p.m., Oct. 5, Eureka Grange Hall, 777 Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202), Nepaug section of New Hartford. Adults $17, ages 6-10, $8, free up to age 5. Tickets available at the door, or by calling Earl Phillips at 860-482-1111.
BEAN HOLE SUPPER: A bean hole baked beans and ham supper with homemade potato salad, cole slaw, and desserts, also rolls and beverages, seatings at 5 p.m., 6 p.m, 7 p.m., Oct. 5, at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, 93 River Road (Rt. 181), Pleasant Valley (Barkhamsted). Reservations requested; call 860-379-9398.
TORT LAW DAY: Sexual Assault in the Me Too Era — A Tort Whose Time has Come. Sexual Assault is a tort, as well as a crime, will be presented along with 8 other speakers at Tort Law Day, Oct. 5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the American Museum of Tort Law, Main Street, Winsted.
AUCTON IN THE VILLAGE: 18th Annual Auction In The Village: A Benefit for the David M. Hunt Library, 5-8 p.m., Oct. 5, at the Center on Main — 103 Main St., Falls Village. Tickets $40 in advance; $50 at the door . Call 860-824-7424 or visit huntlibrary.org/auctioninthevillage
BREWFEST: 13th Annual Harvest Bounty BrewFest, 2-6 p.m., Oct. 5, Litchfield Community Center, Route 202, Litchfield. More than 20 breweries, food trucks, live music. Leashed pets welcome; families too. Tickets $30 in advvance, $35 at the door, $15 DD tickets. To register, go to www.thecommunitycenter.org.
ENERGY AND JOY: “How To Create More Energy and Joy in Our Lives Using Simple Techniques” presented by Janet Newman, 10 a.m., Oct. 5, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Details at scoville.org.
AUTHOR TALK: “Living the Good Life”, new novel by Betty Krasne in conversation with Jill Drew, 4 p.m., Oct. 5, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Details at scoville.org.
ANIMAL BLESSINGS: Annual Blessing of Animals, 4 p.m., Oct. 5, Grotto Plaza, Lourdes in Litchfield, Rte. 118, 50 Montfort Rd., Litchfield. All pets, large and small are welcome, rain or shine.
LIVING ROSARY: Living Rosary, celebrating the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, hosted by the CT Knights of Columbus, 2 p.m., Oct. 6, Grotto Plaza, Lourdes in Litchfield, Rte. 118, 50 Montfort Rd., Litchfield. In the event of rain, the event will take place in Pilgrim Hall.
GOAT YOGA: Goat Yoga classes, Oct. 6, Oct. 13, 9:30 a.m, Flanders Nature Center, Woodbury. Dress comfortably and for some degree of messiness. Bring a mat or towel; class is outdoors. Adults, $20 for members, $25 for non-members for adults and $10 for ages 15 and under with an adult. Rain cancels. Register online at www.flandersnaturecenter.org or call 203-263-3711, ext. 12.
BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS: Animal blessing service, 12 p.m., Oct. 6, North Congregational Church, New Hartford, behind the post office. Bring animals on leashes or in cages, or photos if pets don’t do well with others. All are welcome.
CARTOBERFEST: Cartobertfest, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Hurley Park, 37 Greenwoods Road, New Hartford. Live music, dash plaques, door prizes, food including firehouse clam chowder.
TWELVE MOONS: On Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 6:00 pm Twelve Moons Coffee House is hosting a special event featuring the acclaimed musician, Peter Calo, 6 p.m., Oct. 6, donations at the door. Opening act, George Potts, fingerstyle guitarist. Center on Main, 103 Main Street, Falls Village. Contact: TwelveMoonsCoffee@gmail.com.
BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
AGING SERIES: The Third Act: Exploring Transitions of Aging at the Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, presented by Kathy Voldstad. 4 p.m., Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28. For more details or to register, please contact Kathleen Voldstad at kathleenvoldstad@gmail.com
PASTEL ARTIST: Watertown Art League hosts pastel artist Karen Israel, 7 p.m., Oct. 7, First Congregational Church Hall, Watertown. Demo is free and open to the public. Subject will be reflections into water using a watercolor under-painting, with soft pastel.
FLU SHOTS: Flu Shot Clinics, 1:30 p.m., Oct, 7, Oct. 28, Sullivan Senior Center, Torrington, sponsored by the Torrington Area Health District. Bring insurance card; uninsured. Inquire about cost when making your appointment, cash or check accepted. Appointments required. Call 860-489-2211
MONDAY SCHOLARS: Monday Scholars: The Agency — A History Of The CIA, 12-2 p.m., Mondays, Sept. 9-Dec. 16, no meeting Oct. 14 or Dec. 2. Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit https://www.ctalanon.org/meetings
CLIMATE CHANGE TALK: Daniel C. Esty, Environmental Law Professor at Yale University, presents “Climate Change Progress: Global, National, State, and Local Perspectives,” 6:30 p.m., Oct. 8, Gunn Memorial Library, Wykeham Road, Washington. Registration required; email gunnprograms@biblio.org or call 860-868-7586
ART DISCUSSION: Community Art Discussion With The Mattatuck Museum’s Valerie Rogers, lead museum educator, 1 p.m., Oct. 8, free, at the Litchfield Community Center, Route 202, Litchfield. Pre-registration is appreciated, walk-ins welcome. Call The Litchfield Community Center at 860-567-8302 or visit www.thecommunitycenter.org
YOM KIPPUR SERVICES: Temple Beth Israel, 74 Park Place, Winsted announces its schedule for High Holiday Services. Yom Kippur: Kol Nidre, Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m.; Morning service, Oct. 9, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Study session, 6:30 p.m., Neilah, 6:30 p.m., Break-fast, 7:30 p.m. Services are led by Rabbi Carol Glass and Cantorial Soloist, student, Josh Schreiber Shalam. All services are open to the public. $100 donation requested from non-members. For more information, call the Synagogue at 860 379-8923.
AUTHOR CONVERSATION: Three Women: A Conversation With Lisa Taddeo, 7 p.m., Oct. 8, free, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
BINGO: St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church holds weekly bingo games at St. Anthony School, Oak Street, Winsted, on Wednesdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. with refreshments and snacks for sale. Games begin at 6:35 p.m. Progressive jackpots. For information call the church at 860-379-3369.
PENNY AUCTION: Veneta Auxiliary Penny Auction, Oct, 9, 108 Central Avenue, Torrington. Doors open at 6 p.m., drawings at 7 p.m., $1 equals 100 chances to win. Bring three non-perishable food items and get an envelope free with purchase. Limit one per person. Refreshments available during intermission
TASTE OF TORRINGTON: The Torrington LibraryTaste of Torrington, a fundraiser for the Torrington Library, 5-8 p.m., Oct. 9, at the library, with tastings from local restaurants and food providers, wind and beer from wineries and breweries, and a silent auction. Tickets $50, reserve at www.torringtonlibrary.org or stop by the library, 12 Daycoeton Place. For more information call 860-489-6684.
DINNER WITH A DOC: Charlotte Hungerford Hospital (CHH)’s Dinner with the Doc talk, “Advancements in Spine Surgery” by Orthopedist Dr. Mitchell Garden of Litchfield County Orthopedics and Spine, P.C., 5:30-7 p.m., Oct. 9, free, light dinner ahead of talk. RSVP to 855.442.4373. Seating is limited.
SQUADRON MEETING: The Northwest Hills Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary of the United States Air Force meets Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. at the Torrington Armory South Main Street. For information, call Cmdr. Tim Ceritello at 860-620-3670 or email timceritello@gmail.com.
CHESS CLUB: The Litchfield County Chess Club meets Thursdays at the Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington, from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursdays. The informal club has held several meetings. Membership is free — just show up and play. Adults, teens and older children with an adult are welcome. There are plenty of boards and pieces, or bring your own. For information, call Alan at 850-430-9317.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Duplicate Bridge at the Sullivan Senior Center, East Albert Street, Torrington, Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information, call John Townsend at 860-567-0671. Leave a message, he will return your call. Bringing a partner is encouraged but not required. Games are now free of charge.