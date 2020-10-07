Friday, Oct. 9
KENT FARMERS MARKET: The Kent Farmers market, 3-6:30 p.m., Fridays, May 22 until the end of October. It is located on Route 7 in Kent, just south of the monument.
COVID TESTING: Community Health and Wellness Center of Greater Torrington, offers weekly testing for COVID-19 until Oct. 30. Free, results in two to three days. 9:30 a.m.-noon, Oct. 9, 10 Center Street, Winsted; Oct. 16, Coe Memorial Park, Torrington; Oct. 23, 10 Center Street, Winsted; Oct. 30, Coe Memorial Park, Torrington. CHWC is also offering free, confidential HIV testing at these locations. For more information, call 860-489-0931.
MOVEMENT AND BREATH: Therapeutic Movement and Breath Class led by Suzanne Mazzarelli, Yoga Therapist, on Zoom, with the Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, 10:30 a.m., Oct. 2, Oct. 9. A sampler of gentle somatic movement, Yoga, Qi Gong and more. No experience necessary. Details at scovillelibrary.org
GRIEF SUPPORT: A grief support group led by Eileen Epperson is held on Zoom and will meet, when it’s safe, at the Litchfield Community Center. Group meetings run on Fridays through Oct. 30 at 9:30 a.m. Details call 860-567-8302.
ANNEX SHOW: Five Points Annex Gallery, 17 Water St., Torrington, announces its new show, “Lightness of Being” featuring works by four artists: Lori Barker, Ernie Barker, Gail Jacobson and Jeff Jacobson, Oct. 9-18. For information visit fivepointsgallery.org, or call 860-618-2167
FIVE POINTS SHOW: Five Points Gallery, 33 Main St., Torrington, will open a new exhibition, “Strange Names,” a group show in THE East, West and TDP Galleries, Oct 9-Nov. 14. For information visit fivepointsgallery.org, or call 860-618-2167
Saturday, Oct. 10
FARMERS MARKET: The Torrington Farmers Market is open 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church parking lot, at 837 Charles St, under the trees. Because fresh produce is seasonal, the items for sale change weekly depending on what’s ripe.
FARMERS MARKET: Salisbury Farmers Market, Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. starting June 6. Seedlings, plants, vegetables, cut flowers, eggs,beef, pork, maple syrup and more. Details at scovillelibrary.org.
BIRDS ABOUT BIRDS: Behaving Birdly ~ A Photographic Study of Birds Acting Like Birds with Michael Audette, 2 p.m. Oct. 10 on Zoom and Facebook Live with the White Memorial Conservation Center. Free, registration required at https://rb.gy/cobuxs
HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION: Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 10, at Torrington Middle School, 200 Middle School Road (RT 183), Torrington. Residents must have a ticket to participate- no exceptions. Tickets available for pick up at your Town or City Hall or can be emailed. COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Wear a mask, do not exit your vehicle. All waste must be in trunk or rear of vehicle. No waste allowed in passenger area.
FOOD BOX GIVEAWAY: Friendly Hands Food Bank, Torrington, is resuming its Farmers to Families food box distribution, from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 10, 17 and 24 at a new location: 500 Technology Park Drive, Torrington. The food box includes meat, dairy and produce. The distribution is a drive-through format. For information, call Friendly Hands at 860-482-3338.
MUSIC FESTIVAL: H.O.R.S.E. of CT will hold a fall music festival, 12-4 p.m. Oct. 10. Live music performed by the Red Hots, Fred & Ethel, Blonde & Grey and Charm City Exiles. Tickets $20 per person, VIP packages $40 per person; refreshments available from a food truck. For tickets go to www.horseofct.org or call 860-868-1960.
BEIRUT REMEMBRANCE: The Connecticut Beirut Memorial Committee announces the 2020 Beirut, Lebanon Memorial Service, to be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 10, rain or shine at the All Wars Memorial, Route 202 Bantam, Connecticut. The service will celebrate the lives of the 220 Marines, 18 Sailors, and 3 Soldiers who lost their lives Oct. 23, 1983 in the Beirut Barracks bombing. American Legion Post 44 and Post 27, The Marine Corps League and other veteran organizations are taking part. COVID-19 restrictions apply, face masks and social distancing are required, and please respect the space of others. Members of the public and all Veterans are welcome. Folding lawn chairs are suggested. For information email post44.bantam@gmail.com
FOOD BOX PROGRAM: The Town of Winchester, in partnership with volunteers and Friendly Hands Food Bank, will be offering the Farm to Families Food Box Program for those in need, Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24, 9-11 a.m. or until supplies run out, in the former Bank of America parking lot, 44 Elm St., Winsted. Enter the parking lot on the Center St. side and exit on Elm Street. Walk-ins welcome. All are asked to follow all social distancing and mask protocols.
Sunday, Oct. 11
GIFT SHOP OPEN: The Grotto Gift Shop at the Shrine of Lourdes in Litchfield, 50 Montfort Rd., Rte. 118, Litchfield is now open from 12:30-4 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. New merchandise has arrived with a selection of outdoor statuary, rosaries, medals, and inspirational jewelry. Plus, wedding, anniversary and Baptism and baby gifts are available for these special occasions. For further information, call 860-567-0891. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Visit www.shrinect.org
MEDITATION SESSIONS: Meditation, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays at 9 a.m., Mondays at 4:30 p.m. on Zoom. Open to all, no experience required. Each session starts with a guided meditation, followed by a period of silence, and then an opportunity to reflect on the practice. Mondays, Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26, Tuesdays, Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27, Thursdays, Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22, Sundays, Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Details at scovillelibrary.org
BOOK CLUB: SML Book Club: “Revisioners” by Margaret Willkerson Sexton led by Claudia Cayne, 2 p.m. Oct. 11 on Zoom with the Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. scovillelibrary.org
BEET FESTIVAL: The White Silo Farm & Winery is hosting their 5th annual Beet Festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 11. Reservations are required. Tickets are $25 per person for a two-hour reservation. A tent will be set up in case of rain. Every guest must purchase a ticket. Reservations are limited and can be made on whitesilowinery.com. Music with Don Lowe starts at 2 p.m. This is a pet friendly event.
Monday, Oct. 12
Tuesday, Oct. 13
YOGA CLASSES: Yoga is offered on Zoom with the Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, 8:30 a.m. Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27. Have a yoga mat or something similar; class is appropriate for beginners. Wear comfortable clothing. Meditation begins at 9 a.m. in the same Zoom room and you can join or not. Details at scovillelibrary.org
GIFT SHOP OPEN: The Grotto Gift Shop at the Shrine of Lourdes in Litchfield, 50 Montfort Rd., Rte. 118, Litchfield is now open from 12:30-4 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. New merchandise has arrived with a selection of outdoor statuary, rosaries, medals, and inspirational jewelry. Plus, wedding, anniversary and Baptism and baby gifts are available for these special occasions. For further information, call 860-567-0891. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Visit www.shrinect.org
ZUMBA GOLD: Zumba Gold with Joan, 11 a.m., Tuesdays on Zoom, Sullivan Senior Center. Sign up by calling Joan at 860-496-9637.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
THE SUPREME COURT: The Supreme Court & the Electoral College with Historian Mark Albertson, 1 p.m. on Zoom with the Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield. Details at owllibrary.org.
STORY TIME: Zoom Story time with Miss Molly on Zoom, Wednesdays, 10:45 a.m. Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Register at scovillelibrary.org.
VIRTUAL MUSIC LECTURE: Jeffrey Engel will conduct a virual music lecture of Verdi’s “Aida”, 1 p.m. Oct. 14 with the Litchfield Community Center. $10 per person; pre-registration and pre-payment is required for ZOOM link to virtual lecture. Go to www.thecommunitycenter.org to register and pay online.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Thursday, Oct. 15
NATURE’S MUSIC: The Sound of (Nature’s) Music, with Education Director Carrie Szwed, 2 p.m. Oct. 15, free on Zoom and Facebook Live, with the White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Preregister at https://rb.gy/kno7fj
AUTHOR TALK: Last Mission to Tokyo with Author Michel Paradis, 7 p.m., Oct. 15, on Zoom with the Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield. Details at owllibrary.org
COVID TESTING: Community Health and Wellness Center of Greater Torrington, offers weekly testing for COVID-19 until Oct. 30. Free, results in two to three days. 9:30 a.m.-noon, Oct. 16, Coe Memorial Park, Torrington; Oct. 23, 10 Center Street, Winsted; Oct. 30, Coe Memorial Park, Torrington. CHWC is also offering free, confidential HIV testing at these locations. For more information, call 860-489-0931.
MEDICARE BASICS: The basics of Medicare will be explained, discussing the different Medicare plan choices and hear about Aetna’s new Advantage plans for 2021, with Steve Ardussi, 10 a.m. Oct. 15; 10 a.m. Oct. 30; and 2 p.m. Nov. 11. Free, pre-registration encouraged. Go to www.thecommunity center.org
Friday, Oct. 16
Friday, Oct. 16
OKTOBERFEST FRIDAY: Enjoy brats, kraut, potatoes and polkas at The Litchfield Community Center, 12-2 p.m., Oct. 16, at Oktoberfest Friday lunch and music by Lew & the Good Time Band. $8 per person, pre-registration and pre-payment is required; call 860-567-8302 or visit www.thecommunitycenter.org.
CLAYWAY STUDIO TOUR: Alison Palmer & Missy Stevens at The Alison Palmer Studio, for the Clayway Artist Studio Tour, preview 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 16; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 17-18, 48 Stone Fences Lane, South Kent. Details, visit https://rb.gy/hjyayh or clayway.net; artists, visit www.alisonpalmerstudio.com or www.missystevens.com; or call 860-927-4680
Saturday, Oct. 17
Saturday, Oct. 17

FARMERS MARKET: Salisbury Farmers Market, Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. starting June 6. Seedlings, plants, vegetables, cut flowers, eggs,beef, pork, maple syrup and more. Details at scovillelibrary.org.
FARMERS MARKET: The Torrington Farmers Market is open 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church parking lot, at 837 Charles St, under the trees. Because fresh produce is seasonal, the items for sale change weekly depending on what's ripe.
FOOD BOX GIVEAWAY: Friendly Hands Food Bank, Torrington, is resuming its Farmers to Families food box distribution, from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 17 and 24 at a new location: 500 Technology Park Drive, Torrington. The food box includes meat, dairy and produce. The distribution is a drive-through format. For information, call Friendly Hands at 860-482-3338.
CLAYWAY STUDIO TOUR: Alison Palmer & Missy Stevens at The Alison Palmer Studio, for the Clayway Artist Studio Tour, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 17-18, 48 Stone Fences Lane, South Kent. Details, visit https://rb.gy/hjyayh or clayway.net; artists, visit www.alisonpalmerstudio.com or www.missystevens.com; or call 860-927-4680
BEAUTIFUL CLOUDS: The Beauty of Clouds with Tom Alena, with a history of cloud observation, weathe rforecasting and precipitation, 3 p.m. Oct. 16 on Zoom, with the White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. $10 guests, members free. Pre-register www.whitememorialcc.org and receive an email with the Zoom link to the program.
MEDICARE PROGRAM: Understanding Medicare presented by Margaret Ackley, 10 a.m. Oct. 17, on Zoom with the Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Get information about the basics of Medicare, including the different parts of the program, eligibility requirements and enrollment windows. Questions allowed. Details at scovillelibrary.org.
REVOLUTIONARY RUSSIA: Citizen Countess: Sofia Panina and the Fate of Revolutionary Russia, Adele Lindenmeyr, Villanova University, 4 p.m. Oct. 17 on Zoom, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Details at scovillelibrary.org.
FOOD BOX PROGRAM: The Town of Winchester, in partnership with volunteers and Friendly Hands Food Bank, will be offering the Farm to Families Food Box Program for those in need, Oct. 17 and 24, 9-11 a.m. or until supplies run out, in the former Bank of America parking lot, 44 Elm St., Winsted. Enter the parking lot on the Center St. side and exit on Elm Street. Walk-ins welcome. All are asked to follow all social distancing and mask protocols.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Sunday, Oct. 18
CLAYWAY STUDIO TOUR: Alison Palmer & Missy Stevens at The Alison Palmer Studio, for the Clayway Artist Studio Tour, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 17-18, 48 Stone Fences Lane, South Kent. Details, visit https://rb.gy/hjyayh or clayway.net; artists, visit www.alisonpalmerstudio.com or www.missystevens.com; or call 860-927-4680
BEACH CAR SHOW: Car Show on the Beach, presented by Morris Beach and Recreation and the Morris Fire Company, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 18, gates open at 9:30 a.m., at the Morris Town Beach ~ 83 East Shore Road, Morris. Rain date Oct. 25. Admission for cars, $10 and a food pantry donation; free for spectators. Tractors and motorcycles also welcome. Pre-registration appreciated, go to https://rb.gy/d32pzi