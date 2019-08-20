BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
ASTRONOMY CLUB: The Litchfield Hills Amateur Astronomy Club to feature Saturn at its August 23 star party with a talk called "Saturn - the real Lord of the rings,” 8 p.m. in the A. B. Ceder Room at White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Stargazing follows, weather permitting. This year Saturn's rings, always a spectacular sight, are particularly visible.Children welcome with an adult. For more details, see the club calendar at lhastro.org or email the club at lhaacsec@gmail.com.
ART SALE, RECEPTION: Third Annual Labor Day Benefit Art Sale, Aug. 23-Sept. 1, opening reception, Aug 23, 5-8 p.m. Proceeds of sales support the Library's programs for children and adults all year long.
SUMMER FESTIVAL: Main Street Torrington summer festival, formerly Main Street Marketplace, will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Coe Memorial Park, Torrington. Vendors, food, music, activities. Free admission. Rain date Aug. 26.
TECH TIME: Beekley Memorial Library’s Teen Advisory Board’s Tech Time, a give back program, meets from 10 a.m.-12 p.m, June 29, July 27, Aug. 24. If you are a teen eager to give back, join us in teaching others. For details go to https://www.beekleylibrary.org/ or call 860-379-7235.
TORRINGTON MARKET: The Torrington Farmer’s Market is now open on Saturdays and Tuesdays at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 837 Charles Street. The market will be held every Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and Tuesdays, 3-6 p.m.
PIG ROAST: Annual Pig Roast at Squire’s Tavern, 100 East River Road, Barkhamsted, Aug. 24, 4-6 p.m. Tickets $25 per person, free under 12. Purchase at the tavern or Winsted Diner ,496 Main St., Winsted and at the door. Enjoy pulled pork with all your favorite sides and ice cream also made by the Winsted Diner for dessert. Lemonade or water or BYOB. For information call Noreen at 860-738-1152
BAKE SALE: The First Congregational Church of Torrington will hold a bake sale Aug. 24, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. featuring homemade pies, breads, cookies, and other baked goods. Hosted by the Four Corner Circle women’s group, the funds made supports Missions outreach and church needs. The church is located at 835 Riverside Avenue in Torrington. For information call 860-238-7141.
OUTING CLUB: The Outing Club will meet at Doyle Finan's home on 77B Old South Road, Litchfield, for the annual pool party and potluck picnic, Aug. 24, 1 p.m. Those who want may take a walk through a section of White Memorial as well. Call Doyle at 860-567-8928 (home) or 860-921-8323 (cell) to let him know what dish you will be bringing to the potluck.
LITTLE POND: An Evening at Little Pond with Gerri Griswold, Aug. 24, 6 p.m. Free, donations welcome. Meet at the White’s Woods Road entrance to Little Pond. Rain or shine.
END OF SUMMER BASH: Saturday Special: End Of Summer Luau Bash featuring Kahana Hula, for ages 4-12, Aug. 24, 11 a.m., Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield. Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
FARMERS MARKET: Salisbury Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., every Saturday now through early fall. Produce, flowers and more, from Crooked Oak Farm, Howden Farm, Lone Silo, Frank n Nance’s health and beauty products, Tania’s Teatime herbal teas.
LIVE BIRDS OF PREY: The Institute for American Indian Studies, 38 Curtis Road, Washington, welcomes staff from the Sharon Audubon Center for a program featuring live birds of prey, Aug. 24, 2-4 p.m., included in the price of admission to the Institute of American Indian Studies. Adults are $10, seniors are $8, and children are $6; IAIS members of the Institute are free. For more information, call 860-309-9215.
PLEASANT VALLEY CAR SHOW: Pleasant Valley Car Show, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 24, donation, Pleasant Valley Drive-in. Parking at Century Woodworking just across the street. Follow this charity fundraiser on Facebook at Pleasant Valley Car Show. Penny auction with donated prizes, 50/50 raffle. All funds donated to Special Wishes Connecticut. Last year, the show was able to raise $6500 for this great organization, and the organizers are hoping to do the same this year.
VESPER SERVICES: The summer series of Sunday evening Vesper Services and hymn sings, 7 p.m. Sundays though Sept. 1 at the Church in the Wildwood on Rte. 183 in North Colebrook. Each service will be led by a different Pastor from area churches.
FREE CONCERT: Free outdoor concert hosted by the Farmington River Coordinating Committee, Aug. 25, 3-5 p.m. at the New Hartford Pavilion (behind Town Hall), Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic and hear the Matchstick Architects, a four-piece Indie Rock/Americana band.
WINSTED FARM STAND: The Winsted Senior Center has received a Farm to Senior Center Table grant from Fit Together, and will hold a farm stand on Tuesdays in July and August. Residents are asked to bring their own bag. Free, while supplies last; registration is requested.
TORRINGTON MARKET: The Torrington Farmer's Market is now open on Saturdays and Tuesdays at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 837 Charles Street. The market will be held every Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and Tuesdays, 3-6 p.m. Vendors will be selling vegetables, fruits, pastry, bread, cheese, honey, plants, soap, teas and coffees and a food truck will be there. The market is held rain or shine. Also, this year periodically though out the season someone from the Connecticut Master Gardeners Association will be there to answer any questions.
SAVING SEEDS: Seed saving can be challenging but also rewarding; learn more at the Gunn Memorial Library, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 27, free. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is requested but not required. Please call the Library for further information at 860-868-2310 or visit www.gunnlibrary.org
BOOK SIGNING: “How to Survive a Brazilian Betrayal,” presentation and book signing, with Velya Jancz-Urban and Ehris Urban, at the Morris Public Library, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 27, free. Register at 860-567-7440 or https://morrispubliclibrary.net/library-calendar-event-registration/
ADDICTION ISSUES SERIES: The McCall Center for Behavioral Health presents “Addiction Issues for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren and other Kin Raising Kin,” starting Aug. 20 and continuing on Tuesday evenings for 8 sessions. Participants will explore their needs, emotions and self- care as they raise a child whose parent(s) are struggling with addiction. Baby-sitting and a light supper are provided. To register or learn more about this program, call Jan Lyon at Brooker Memorial at 860-489-1328 ext 129.
MEDITATION: Mindful Meditation, Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Harwinton Public Library, 80 Bentley Drive, Harwinton. Details, call 860-485-9113
MORRIS CONCERTS: Summer Concert Series, Friday evenings beginning at 6 p.m.; free. Aug. 30; Morris Town Beach: Morris’ Reading Room with Morris Beach & Recreation present MassConnFusion; food trucks.
TEEN MOVIE NIGHTS: The Teen Advisory Board at the Beekley Memorial Library, New Hartford, presents Teen Movie Nights. Aug. 30, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Free, with snacks. For details or registration, go to https://www.beekleylibrary.org/ or call 860-379-7235.
COLEBROOK FAIR: Visit the 75th Annual Colebrook Fair, Aug. 31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in Colebrook, located at the intersections of Route 183 and Route 182A (set your GPS to 562 Colebrook Rd. for directions). Unique crafters, fun vendors, live music, great food, games, and prizes! The kids may enjoy face painting, a petting zoo, games and a Cardboard Boat Regatta. Enjoy the wildly successful 7th Annual Car Show. Free admission, free parking and free shuttle service around the fair. For more information, visit www.colebrookfair.weebly.com, see facebook @ colebrookctfair or email tocfair@gmail.com.
CONTRA DANCE: Contra Dance with O’Wryly, 7-0 p.m., Aug. 31, $15, at White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Bring a picnic or snacks, BYOB. Preregistration and prepayment are required. Call 860-567-0857 or register online: www.whitememorialcc.org .