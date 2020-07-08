KENT FARMERS MARKET: The Kent Farmers market, 3-6:30 p.m., Fridays, May 22 until the end of October. It is located on Route 7 in Kent, just south of the monument.
PARKINSON’S WEBINAR: Hartford HealthCare will hold a free webinar on Parkinson’s disease, 11 a.m., July 10, free, led by Dr. Sulada Kanchana, director of program expansion and outreach at the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Institute Chase Family Movement Disorders Center. Registration is required. Call 855-442-4373 or go to HartfordHealthCare.org/Events. After you register, you’ll receive an email with easy instructions on joining the webinar.
FARMERS MARKET: Salisbury Farmers Market, Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. starting June 6. Seedlings, plants, vegetables, cut flowers, eggs,beef, pork, maple syrup and more. Details at scovillelibrary.org.
VIRTUAL CONCERT: Blue Yodels live, from the Activity Shed, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield, 7 p.m., July 11, free. Hosted in Zoom and simulcast on The White Memorial Conservation Center’s Facebook page via Facebook Live. Pre-register: rb.gy/vzorsy or go to whitememorialcc.org.
PANDEMIC PANTRY: The Pandemic Pantry with Gerri Griswold, on Facebook Live and Zoom, noon, July 11, free. Gerri Griswold’s class focuses on healthy eating. Pre-register at rb.gy/glwqe8 or go to whitememorialcc.org.
WEEKLY MEDITATION: Deep Dive into Nature, Weekly Meditation with Marlow Shami, 10 a.m. July 11, free, on Zoom and Facebook Live. Pre-register: rb.gy/ytgl8j or go to whitememorialcc.org.
FARMERS MARKET: The Torrington Farmers Market is open 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church parking lot, at 837 Charles St, under the trees. Because fresh produce is seasonal, the items for sale change weekly depending on what’s ripe. It’s been a very dry growing season so far but the farmers are working hard to bring you the best selection of fruit, berries and vegetables.
TEAL WALK: Tell Every Amazing Lady® is holding its 7th Annual Litchfield T.E.A.L.® Walk Sept. 19, in honor of National Ovarian Cancer Month. The annual event is held every September to celebrate the courage of ovarian cancer survivors and the strength of the families who have been touched by the disease, while spreading awareness to the public and raising money for research. Participants can register as virtual walkers so they can join us from anywhere. Register at www.tealwalk.org/litchfield. Cost to register as a walker is $20. Online registration is open until Sept. 7.
COOKING SERIES: A new cooking series, “Mondays With Margaret” has begun at Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, 10 a.m. July 13, Best Vegetables to Eat in July. More classes, depending on participant attendance, may be added to the schedule. Classes are $15 per person; social distancing and CCD protocol will be observed at all times. For more information or to register visit, www.wisdomhouse.org, email programs@wisdomhouse.org or call 860-567-3163.
STITCH & CHAT: Mondays starting June 29: “Stitch & Chat at the Litchfield Community Center, Route 202, Litchfield, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Open to all who love to knit, crochet, cross stitch, sew, embroider, etc. Bring your own project and share some time with others. Free, light refreshments available. Go to thecommunitycenter.org for details.
BALANCE CLASS: Tuesdays starting June 30: "Connecting With Balance with Pilobolus at the Litchfield Community Center, Route 202, Litchfield, 9:30-10:30 a.m., starting June 30, a series of one-hour workshops to help seniors. All levels welcome. $5 per class. Go to thecommunitycenter.org for details.
PHILOSOPHER’S GUIDE: The Stoic Challenge: A Philosopher’s Guide to Becoming Tougher, Calmer & More Resilient, with author William B. Irvine, Oliver Wolcott Library, 7 p.m., July 14 on Zoom. For links go to www.owlibrary.org and choose the events tab.
ALL ABOUT TICKS: Ticks: It's More Than Just Lyme Disease with Dr. Kirby Stafford III, 2 p.m., July 15, with White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. This free virtual program will be hosted in Zoom and simulcast on the center’s Facebook page via Facebook Live. Pre-register at rb.gy/torwnw
GREAT WHITE FLEET: Battleship Connecticut & the Round-the-World Cruise of the Great White Fleet, with historian and writer Mark Albertson, 1 p.m., July 15, with the Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield. For Zoom links and details go to www.owlibrary.org and choose the events tab.
TODDLER JAM: Toddler Jam with Johnny G, Scoveille Memorial Library, Salisbury, 11 a.m., July 2, continues to early September, on Facebook Live. No RSVP needed. Enjoy music, dance, stories and songs. All ages welcome; parents too. Details at scovillelibrary.org.
TWELFTH NIGHT TALK: Shakespeare in the Litchfield Hills from Gunn Memorial Library, with artistic director Emily Mattina, 6:30 p.m., July 16, free, public welcome, on Zoom. Visit www.gunnlibrary.org for the Zoom link. Call 860-868-7586 for more information.
DOG LICENSE RENEWALS: Torrington’s City Clerk reminds dog owners that all dog licenses should be renewed by June 30, but this year’s license renewal time has been extended to July 31 without the late fee. That fee will be applied if licenss aren’t renewed by July 31. Unlicensed dogs may be subject to a $75 fine. License requests may be made by mail to the City Clerk's Office, 140 Main Street, Torrington, CT 06790. A self-addressed, stamped envelope must be included in your request by mail. They can also be renewed at www.torringtonct.org for a processing fee of $1.75.
VIRTUAL BAT CELEBRATION: 10th Annual Celebration for the Bats, 7 p.m., July 18, a Zoom lecture with a live Big Brown bat, then watch the bat colony come out of the green barn, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Pre-register at rb.gy/v8iomp
NATIVE ANIMALS: Name That Native Animal Riddle Walk with Carrie Szwed, Education Director, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield, 4 p.m. July 23. This free virtual program will be hosted in Zoom and simulcast on The White Memorial Conservation Center’s Facebook page via Facebook Live! Pre-register at rb.gy/aw4ytk