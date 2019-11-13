SALISURY FORUM: James Forman, Professor of Law at Yale Law School and author of “Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America,” which won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for non-fiction, will be the speaker at the next Salisbury Forum at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. The program will be held at the Hotchkiss School, Route 112, Lakeville. A Q&A session with the speaker follows the talk. All Salisbury Forum programs are free and everyone is invited. For more information, visit www.salisburyforum.org.
LITCHFIELD SYMPOSIUM: By the Force of its Own Merits: Examining the Life and Legacy of the Litchfield Female Academy, will be held from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Nov. 15, at the Litchfield Historical Society, rounding out a two-year celebration of the Litchfield Female Academy, a progressive educational institution that instructed over 3,000 young women between 1792 and 1833, with a slate of presenters. For more information and to register, visit litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org/symposium
MAKE A BIRD FEEDER: Bird feeder workshop for grades k - 3, 3:30-4:15 p.m., Nov. 15, free, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Registration is required; call 860-567-8030 or go to owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
STAR PARTY: An astronomy program, Star Party, organized by members of the Litchfield Hills Amateur Astronomy Club and the Mattatuck Astronomical Society, 7 p.m., Nov. 15, White Memorial Conservation Center, A.B. Ceder Room, Litchfield. Weather permitting, there will be star gazing after the program. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. You are invited to bring your own telescope or binoculars. Free, donations welcome.
FARMERS MARKET: The Litchfield Farmers Market has begun and will be held on Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield. Visit www.litchfieldhillsfarmfreshmarket.org for updates, or subscribe to a weekly newsletter. To donate some time to the Litchfield Farmers Market, apply as a vendor or artist, sign up online, call Market Master, Kay Carroll at 860-567-3890.
HOLIDAY ART FAIR: The Congregational Church of Burlington will hold its Holiday Artist and Artisan Fair, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Nov. 16, Burlington Town Hall 200 Spielman Highway, with 26 artists and artisans in the auditorium, hallway, and senior center room, selling paintings, mixed media, photography, knitted goods, soaps, candles and other items. Teacup auction, dropoff box for Prime Time House.
TORT LAW SPEAKER: Pulitzer Prize author Eric Foner discusses his new book, “The Second Founding: How the Civil War and Reconstruction Remade the Constitution” 11 a.m., Nov. 16, $10 includes museum admission. American Museum of Tort Law, 654 Main St., Winsted. Purchase tickets at www.tortmuseum.org
ART SALE: Art-2-Go Sale by the Ten-2-One Artists, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 16, Crescent Gallery, 158 Main Street, Thomaston. Small paintings, note cards, prints, gifts. For more information, contact Pat Piscopo 860-283-2155 or visit ten-2-oneartists.com
COMMUNITY TALK: Salisbury Community Talk, Dialogue and Discussion: Identity, Bias and Systemic Racism presented by Gwendolyn VanSant, Director Multicultural BRIDGE, 4 p.m., Nov. 16, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Details at scoville.org.
BUSINESS SERIES: Business Mastery Series: Blogging for Business with Diane Ferreira, a seminar for new bloggers who want to start either a blog or online business, 10 a.m., Nov. 16, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Details at scoville.org.
TREE ID WALK: Tree Identification Walk with WMF Forest Manager Lukas Hyder, 10 a.m., Nov. 16, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Meet in the museum parking lot. Free, donations welcome.
CONTRA DANCE: Contra Dance with O’Wryly, 7-9 p.m., Nov. 16, White Memorial Conservation Center, Carriage House, Litchfield, $15 for all tickets. BYOB, dinner or snack. Preregistration and prepayment are required. Call 860-567-0857 or register online: www.whitememorialcc.org .
NATURE TALK: Spirit Animals With Ginny Apple, 4 p.m., Nov. 16, David M. Hunt Library, 63 Main Street, Falls Village. Register at 860-824-7424, www.huntlibrary.org
SAVING PRIVATE RYAN: ‘Saving Private Ryan” on the big screen at the Warner Theatre, Main Street, Torrington during “A Night of Stars and Stripes.” Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are free, donations welcome. Veterans receive VIP seating and complimentary popcorn and beverages. Corporate sponsorships are also available. A ticket is required; call 860-489-7180, go to warnertheatre.org or by stopping at Goff’s Equipment Service Inc., 620 Torrington Road/Route 202, Litchfield.
YOUNG ACTORS SERIES: The students of the Warner Theatre Center for Arts Education will present the first production of the 2019-2020 Young Actors Series, “The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe,” Nov. 16, 2 p.m., 7 p.m., Nov. 17, 2 p.m., Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Reserve at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.
MEDITATION: Meditation with Kathy Volstad, 9 a.m., Nov. 3, 10, 17 ,24, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Open to anyone, no experience needed. Sitting cushions provided. Meets in Reading Room, main floor. scoville.org.
THANKSGIVING CONCERT: Chorus Angelicus and its companion adult chamber chorus, Gaudeamus, perform a Thanksgiving concert, 2 p.m., Nov. 17, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, New Hartford. Tickets $20. For reservations, call 860-379-3062.
BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
MONDAY SCHOLARS: Oliver Wolcott Library’s Monday Scholars study The Agency – A History of the CIA, 12:30-2 p.m., through Dec. 16, no meeting Dec. 2. Monday Scholars is a weekly series that combines the best of online learning with engaging discussion. Each week a new lecture topic is watched together and then discussed by the group. Registration is required; call 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org.
THIRD ACT: Third Act: Reflections on Aging presented by Kathy Voldstad, at the Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, 4 p.m., Nov. 4, 11, 18, 25. An ongoing exploration of the benefits and challenges of aging, using readings, guided reflections.For more details or to register, please contact Kathleen Voldstad at kathleenvoldstad@gmail.com or sign up at the library desk.
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit
BINGO: St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church holds weekly bingo games at St. Anthony School, Oak Street, Winsted, on Wednesdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. with refreshments and snacks for sale. Games begin at 6:35 p.m. Progressive jackpots. For information call the church at 860-379-3369.
SEMINAR: Business Model Canvas. Bank is partnering with Scoville Memorial Library and the Entrepreneurial Center of Northwest Connecticut to bring you the seminar Business Model Canvas. Use the Business Model Canvas (BMC), a one-page document that allows you to test and validate the key parts of your business in a manageable format. November 20, 2019 and Thursday, November 21, 2019. 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Scoville Memorial Library, 38 Main Street, Salisbury. Reservations are suggested, but not required. To reserve a spot sign-up at salisburybank.com/seminar. You may also contact Genia Wilson by calling 860.453.3496, or email at evwilson@salisburybank.com (please type “Business” in the subject line).
YOGA: A series of three one hour yoga classes designed to help manage the stress of the holidays will take place every other Wednesday at 6 p.m. starting on November 20 at the Marie Louise building at Wisdom House, 229 East Litchfield Road, Litchfield. Barbara Putnam will lead gentle, contemplative classes where each student is encouraged to practice at their own level, building strength, flexibility, and self-awareness. Classes are $15 each or $40 for the series. Dress in order to move comfortably. Mats, straps, block, eye pillows, and blankets are available to use during class. Please register with Barbara at 860 567 4465 or bdputnam@alum.mit.edu. Go to https://eastlitchfieldyoga.com for more information.
SQUADRON MEETING: The Northwest Hills Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary of the United States Air Force meets Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. at the Torrington Armory South Main Street. For information, call Cmdr. Tim Ceritello at 860-620-3670 or email timceritello@gmail.com.
CHESS CLUB: The Litchfield County Chess Club meets Thursdays at the Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington, from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursdays. The informal club has held several meetings. Membership is free — just show up and play. Adults, teens and older children with an adult are welcome. There are plenty of boards and pieces, or bring your own. For information, call Alan at 850-430-9317.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Duplicate Bridge at the Sullivan Senior Center, East Albert Street, Torrington, Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information, call John Townsend at 860-567-0671. Leave a message, he will return your call. Bringing a partner is encouraged but not required. Games are now free of charge.