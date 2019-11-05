FREE CAR WASHES: Free Car Wash for Veterans & Military Personnel will be offered for the 11th year at Swell’s Car Wash, Winsted. Washes will be available free of charge from Nov. 4-11, weather permitting. Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Veterans Day, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
PAINTING CLUB: Shades of Northwest Hills Decorative Painting Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Nov. 8, South End Firehouse, Antolini Road, New Hartford. Club member Carol Zordan will show painters how to make a Christmas Mandala Ornament. Bring paper towels, stylus, white plastic palette, crochet hooks and their regular painting supplies. Club will supply the ornament and paints. Guess pay $10. For more information contact Mary at 860-482-7416
PREVIEW PARTY: Preview Party & Opening Reception for Small Works Art Exhibit at the Harwinton Library, 6 p.m., Nov. 8, $10, open reception, 7 p.m. Details go to harwintonlibrary.org.
WALL ART: Melted Crayon Wall Art, for grades 4 - 6, 3:30 p.m., Nov. 8, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. All materials will be provided. Registration required. All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required; call 860-567-8030 or visit owlibrary.org.
WINE TASTING: Wine tasting benefit for St. Anthony School, Winsted, 6-9 p.m., Nov. 8, $25, Knights of Columbus Hall, 122 Marshall St. Tickets available at Ledgebrook Spirit Shop and St. Joseph Parish and $30 at the door. For more information call SAS Advancement at 860-379-5410.
PLAY: The Hotchkiss Dramatic Association is pleased to present the musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” November 8- 9 at 7:30 p.m. and November 10 at 2:30 p.m. in Walker Auditorium. All performances take place in Walker Auditorium. Tickets are $10; $5 for students and seniors. Cash or check is accepted and patrons may buy tickets at the door; reservations are not necessary. The Sunday matinee performance will benefit a charity or non-profit to be announced. 11 Interlaken Road in Lakeville, Connecticut. Walker Auditorium is located on the lower level of the Main Building. For more information on this and other arts events at The Hotchkiss School visit www.hotchkiss.org/arts or call 860-435-4423.
FARMERS MARKET: The Litchfield Farmers Market has begun and will be held on Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield. Visit www.litchfieldhillsfarmfreshmarket.org for updates, or subscribe to a weekly newsletter. To donate some time to the Litchfield Farmers Market, apply as a vendor or artist, sign up online, call Market Master, Kay Carroll at 860-567-3890.
PLAY: The Hotchkiss Dramatic Association presents the musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” November 9 at 7:30 p.m. and November 10 at 2:30 p.m. in Walker Auditorium. All performances take place in Walker Auditorium. Tickets are $10; $5 for students and seniors. Cash or check is accepted and patrons may buy tickets at the door; reservations are not necessary. The Sunday matinee performance will benefit a charity or non-profit to be announced. 11 Interlaken Road in Lakeville, Connecticut. Walker Auditorium is located on the lower level of the Main Building. For more information on this and other arts events at The Hotchkiss School visit www.hotchkiss.org/arts or call 860-435-4423.
WINTER BOOK SALE: Winter Book Sale,New Stock and Extended Hours. Saturday, November 9. 9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Harwinton Public Library, 80 Bentley Drive, Harwinton.
KISSINGER BOOK SIGNING: Saturday, November 9 from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. Book Signing with Henry Kissinger. Purchase Henry Kissinger’s book “Kissinger on Kissinger” which he co-authored with Winston Lord. Kent Memorial Library, 32 North Main Street, Kent. www.kentmemoriallibrary.org
HORSE VOLUNTEER DAY: The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines (H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut), will hold its last Volunteer Day for 2019 on Saturday, November 9, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Rain Date is Sunday, November 10. Dress comfortably, wear waterproof shoes, and bring your own tools if you have them. Lunch will be provided. 43 Wilbur Road, Washington, CT. For more info visit www.horseofct.org or call 860-868-1960.
PLAY: The Hotchkiss Dramatic Association presents the musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” November 10 at 2:30 p.m. in Walker Auditorium. All performances take place in Walker Auditorium. Tickets are $10; $5 for students and seniors. Cash or check is accepted and patrons may buy tickets at the door; reservations are not necessary. The Sunday matinee performance will benefit a charity or non-profit to be announced. 11 Interlaken Road in Lakeville, Connecticut. Walker Auditorium is located on the lower level of the Main Building. For more information on this and other arts events at The Hotchkiss School visit www.hotchkiss.org/arts or call 860-435-4423.
ELECTION TALK: Western CT Civic Action group to host a Community Conversation. The 2020 Presidential Election. What’s at Stake? At the Federal Level? Here in Connecticut? What Matters to You? Sunday, November 10, ,3pm – 5pm. Bridgewater Congregational Church, 10 Clapboard Road, Bridgewater. Guest speakers: State Senator Julie Kushner, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal. Space is limited. RSVP is required: westernctcivicaction@gmail.com or on Facebook @WestCTCivicAction
MONUMENT DEDICATION: dedication of the Cornwall Civil War Veteran’s Monument designed by Spencer Markow. The dedication ceremony will be held on Sunday, November 10 at 2pm at the corner of Cornwall Hollow Road (Route 43) and Hautboy Hill Road, Cornwall, next to the Major General John Sedgwick Monument.
BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
DRUMMING FOR PEACE: Drumming For Peace is continuing its participation in the Drums Around the World, drumming for an hour each month at sunset on the evening of the full moon, at Church of Christ Congregational, Routes 4/63, Goshen. Bring your own drums or use the drums/ rhythm instruments provided. No experience is needed. For further information, call Susan Strand at 860-482-6940 or send an email message to sstrand@snet.net. Nov. 12, 4:15 p.m., Dec. 12, 4:15 p.m.
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit https://www.ctalanon.org/meetings
BINGO: St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church holds weekly bingo games at St. Anthony School, Oak Street, Winsted, on Wednesdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. with refreshments and snacks for sale. Games begin at 6:35 p.m. Progressive jackpots. For information call the church at 860-379-3369.
BREAST HEALTH TALK: Charlotte Hungerford Hospital (CHH) is presenting a free program, “Breast Health for Women Over 55,” on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 1 to 2 p.m., at the Winsted Senior Center, 80 Holabird Avenue, Winsted. Seating is limited and registration is required. To RSVP, call the Winsted Senior Center at 860-379-4252.
SQUADRON MEETING: The Northwest Hills Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary of the United States Air Force meets Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. at the Torrington Armory South Main Street. For information, call Cmdr. Tim Ceritello at 860-620-3670 or email timceritello@gmail.com.
CHESS CLUB: The Litchfield County Chess Club meets Thursdays at the Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington, from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursdays. The informal club has held several meetings. Membership is free — just show up and play. Adults, teens and older children with an adult are welcome. There are plenty of boards and pieces, or bring your own. For information, call Alan at 850-430-9317.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Duplicate Bridge at the Sullivan Senior Center, East Albert Street, Torrington, Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information, call John Townsend at 860-567-0671. Leave a message, he will return your call. Bringing a partner is encouraged but not required. Games are now free of charge.
LEGO CLUB: Robbyn’s Nest next Monthly Lego Club is November 14 from 4-5:15. Make a turkey, pilgrim or create on your own for only 10$. Sibling discounts also! December 5th will be a fun art lego class. We will create our own holiday lego cards. This club is open to 2nd grade -HS. It promotes STEM problem solving skills, team work, creativity and is a great place to unwind and meet new friends. To find out more info about our Lego Club, our aftercare/homework club call (860) 354 0099. We are located at 1 Rte 37 E in Sherman. The Sherman School bus will drop off directly at our center.