AA WEEKEND: “Trust God, Clean House, Help Others: A Retreat for Women in AA and Al-Anon” will be offered at Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, Litchfield, Nov. 22-24. Shane Phelan, CMA, will present the weekend. Saturday evening will feature a speaker meeting with speakers from both programs. There will also be time for rest, conversations, and meditation and prayer. For more information or to register for the program, visit www.wisdomhouse.org, e-mail, programs@wisdomhouse.org, or call 860-567-3163.
OPERATION OVERFLOW: Operation Overflow provides a warm and safe overnight shelter to homeless adults during the winter months, and is looking for volunteers, especially women, to sleep overnight, 8:45 p.m. to 6 a.m. in a Torrington church so that no one has to sleep outside in the winter. The new season begins right after Thanksgiving. One-hour training offered to interested volunteers at Trinity Church, 220 Prospect St., Torrington, at 10 a.m., Nov. 23. For more details, contact Conrad Sienkiewicz at conradsank@gmail.com.
ARTISAN MARKETPLACE: Van Vleck House at Flanders annual“Artisan Marketplace” opens Nov. 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and continues on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22 at Flanders Nature Center, corner of Flanders and Church Hill Roads, Woodbury. Wares from artisans in the area include handcrafts, chocolates, fiber art, ornaments, framed prints, baskets, soaps, children’s gifts, jewelry, pottery, quilts, wreaths and greens.
The Roxbury Conservation Commission and Minor Memorial Library present a magic show for all ages featuring Cyril the Sorcerer on Saturday, November 23rd at 11:30am at the Library, 23 South Street, Roxbury. Using a story of monsters, magic & too much trash, a wandering wizard learns that recycling is the best magic to cure the woes of a village beset by messy ogres. Call the library at 860-350-2181 or visit the website at www.minormemoriallibrary.org for information and directions.
FARMERS MARKET: The Litchfield Farmers Market has begun and will be held on Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield. Visit www.litchfieldhillsfarmfreshmarket.org for updates, or subscribe to our weekly newsletter. If you wish to donate some time to the Litchfield Farmers Market, apply as a vendor or artist, sign up online. For more information call Market Master, Kay Carroll at 860-567-3890.
FOLKTALES: Native American Folktales, 11 a.m., Nov. 23, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Details at scoville.org.
TALK ON RUSSIA: Russia: Adversary or Partner to the US?, with Dr Sergei Kambalov, UN Secretariat, Retired, United Nations Association of Connecticut, 4 p.m., Nov. 23, Scoville Memorial Library. Details at scoville.org.
OWL PROWL: Crack O’ Dawn Owl Prowl with Fran Zygmont, 4 a.m, Nov. 23, meet at the A.B. Ceder Room, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Space is limited to 15 participants, and pre-registration is required. Free, donatinos welcome. Call 860-567-0857 or register online: www.whitememorialcc.org. Weather date, Dec. 7.
WATERCOLOR WORKSHOP: Autumn in New England, Water Color Workshop with Betsy Rogers-Knox, 1:30-4 p.m., Nov. 23, $65 guests, $40 membes, in the A.B. Ceder Room, WHite Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Call 860-567-0857 or register online: www.whitememorialcc.org
SILVER TEA: Warren Congregational Church Silver Tea Christmas Party and Bazaar, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 23, Warren Congregational Church’s Parish Hall, 4 Sackett Hill Road, Warren. Enjoy a traditional silver tea with a silent raffle and homemade items. For information, call the church at 860-868-7106.
FINANCIAL WORKSHOP: Kent Memorial Library will present a financial workshop: Charitable Tax Strategies-IRA Distributions and More presented by Dolores R. Schiesel, resident partner in the Kent office of Cramer & Anderson, 2 p.m., Nov. 23. This talk is free and open to the public. To register or for more information, call 860-927-3761 or go to kentmemoriallibrary.org.
PIE SALE: A pie sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Harwinton Congregational Church, 1 Litchfield Road, Harwinton. Nine-inch apple and mixed berry pies will be available for sale. The cost is $15. For information, call 860-485-1318.
TABLE TENNIS TOURNEY: Torrington Parks and Recreation Department table tennis tournament, open to youth in Litchfield County, Nov. 23, at the Armory at 153 South Main Street Torrington Call 860-489-2274 for more information.
MOVIE, DISCUSSION: REEL to REAL, a movie and discussion series, 2:30 p.m., Nov. 24, Church of Christ Congregational, 5 Old Middle St., Goshen. Movie is free, with popcorn. Teens and adults are invited. For information email Conrad at conradsank@gmail.com.
LWV PROGRAM: The League of Women Voters of Litchfield County and the Litchfield Historical Society present “Feet on the Ground at the Border” with Mary Alice McCabe, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, 3 p.m., Nov. 24, at the Litchfield Historical Society. McCabe will share her experience working with immigrants at the Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas and with asylum seekers waiting on the Brownsville-Matamoros Bridge. A reception follows. Free, RSVP by emailing registration@litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org or calling 860-567-4501.
MEDITATION: Meditation with Kathy Volstad, 9 a.m., Nov. 3, 10, 17 ,24, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Open to anyone, no experience needed. Sitting cushions provided. Meets in Reading Room, main floor. scoville.org.
MOZART, BEETHOVEN: “An Afternoon with Mozart and Beethoven” by the Parnassus String Quartet of Yale School of Music with clarinetist and Waterbury Symphony Orchestra Cultural Ambassador, Dr. Vincent de Luise, 2 p.m., Nov. 24, free, Gunn Memorial Library in Washington. Register at gunnprograms@biblio.org or 860-868-7586.
LLAMA WALK: Llama Walk with Debbie Labbe from Country Quilt Llama Farm, 2 p.m., Nov. 24, $20, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Meet in the Museum parking lot. Call Debbie from Country Quilt Llama Farm at 860-248-0355 to pre-register or to schedule a private llama walk.
BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
MONDAY SCHOLARS: Oliver Wolcott Library’s Monday Scholars study The Agency — A History of the CIA, 12:30-2 p.m., through Dec. 16, no meeting Dec. 2. Monday Scholars is a weekly series that combines the best of online learning with engaging discussion. Each week a new lecture topic is watched together and then discussed by the group. Registration is required; call 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org.
THIRD ACT: Third Act: Reflections on Aging presented by Kathy Voldstad, at the Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, 4 p.m., Nov. 4, 11, 18, 25. An ongoing exploration of the benefits and challenges of aging, using readings, guided reflections.For more details or to register, please contact Kathleen Voldstad at kathleenvoldstad@gmail.com or sign up at the library desk.
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS: Cooking Demo, Tasting & Nutrition Talk, 3 p.m., Sept. 23, in the dining room at the Sullivan Senior Center, Torrington. Future classes, Nov. 25, Dec. 16. Registered dietitian Elizabeth Caruthers leads the monthly demonstrations, tastings and nutrition talks. To register, call 860-489-2211. Space is limited.
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit
BINGO: St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church holds weekly bingo games at St. Anthony School, Oak Street, Winsted, on Wednesdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. with refreshments and snacks for sale. Games begin at 6:35 p.m. Progressive jackpots. For information call the church at 860-379-3369.
MOVIE: See “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” at 1 p.m., Nov. 27, at the Harwinton Library. Free, with popcorn.