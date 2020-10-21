Friday, Oct. 23
KENT FARMERS MARKET: The Kent Farmers market, 3-6:30 p.m., Fridays, May 22 until the end of October. It is located on Route 7 in Kent, just south of the monument.
MARIO PAVONE CONCERT: Bassist/composer Mario Pavone turns 80 Nov. 11, and the Litchfield Jazz Festival is marking his birthday with a live performance and tribute concert from the Telefunken Sound stage, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23. The online concert is live and free to the public on the LJF website, litchfieldjazzfest.com/
MASK MAKING CLASS: Tyler Green returns to The Litchfield Community Center, 4 p.m. Oct. 23, for his popular Mask Making Class for Kids (best for 8+ years old) Make a Zombie themed mask. Just Parents can stay to help or leave. Cost is $40 per person; pre-registration and pre-payment is required. Call 860-567-8302 or visit www.thecommunitycenter.org
COVID TESTING: Community Health and Wellness Center of Greater Torrington, offers weekly testing for COVID-19 until Oct. 30. Free, results in two to three days. 9:30 a.m.-noon, Oct. 23, 10 Center Street, Winsted; Oct. 30, Coe Memorial Park, Torrington. CHWC is also offering free, confidential HIV testing at these locations. For more information, call 860-489-0931.
GRIEF SUPPORT: A grief support group led by Eileen Epperson is held on Zoom and will meet, when it’s safe, at the Litchfield Community Center. Group meetings run on Fridays through Oct. 30 at 9:30 a.m. Details call 860-567-8302.
FILM SCREENING: Online screening of the film, “Bedlam”, followed by a panel discussion featuring Kenneth Paul Rosenberg, a psychiatrist, filmmaker, and a brother of a person with schizophrenia. Online Oct. 24-25, panel discussion with movie, Oct. 26, 7-8 p.m. Free, registraton required; go to www.torringtonlibrary.org or through Eventbrite; receive information to stream movie and log on to Zoom. For more information, contact Prime Time House at 860-756-0429.
SCARECROWS IN THE MEADOW: Litchfield Historical Society presents Scarecrows in the Meadow, a socially distanced community event for families to celebrate the end of the harvest season, Oct. 17-31. Walk through the display, enjoy fall crafts and games. Display open until dusk. Details at litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org
Saturday, Oct. 24
FARMERS MARKET: Salisbury Farmers Market, Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. starting June 6. Seedlings, plants, vegetables, cut flowers, eggs,beef, pork, maple syrup and more. Details at scovillelibrary.org.
FARMERS MARKET: The Torrington Farmers Market is open 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church parking lot, at 837 Charles St, under the trees. Because fresh produce is seasonal, the items for sale change weekly depending on what’s ripe.
MEETING TREES: Meet the Trees, in-person at Sharon Audubon Center, 11 a.m.-noon, Oct. 24. Registration required. Masks and social distancing in place. For details go to sharon.audubon.org.
FOOD BOX GIVEAWAY: Friendly Hands Food Bank, Torrington, is resuming its Farmers to Families food box distribution, from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 17 and 24 at a new location: 500 Technology Park Drive, Torrington. The food box includes meat, dairy and produce. The distribution is a drive-through format. For information, call Friendly Hands at 860-482-3338.
FITZGERALD STORIES: All of the Belles: The Montgomery Stories of F. Scott Fitzgerald, Dr. Kirk Curnutt, 7 p.m. Oct. 24 on Zoom, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Details at scovillelibrary.org.
FOOD BOX PROGRAM: The Town of Winchester, in partnership with volunteers and Friendly Hands Food Bank, will be offering the Farm to Families Food Box Program for those in need, Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24, 9-11 a.m. or until supplies run out, in the former Bank of America parking lot, 44 Elm St., Winsted. Enter the parking lot on the Center St. side and exit on Elm Street. Walk-ins welcome. All are asked to follow all social distancing and mask protocols.
PASSENGER PIGEONS: Nevermore: Remembering the Passenger Pigeon with Gerri Griswold, honoring the 100th anniversary of the extinction of the passenger pigeon. See White Memorial’s Conservation Center’s specimen up close. 2 p.m. Oct. 24, free, on Zoom and Facebook Live. Pre-register: https://rb.gy/v4lp0i
PARKINSON’S SUPPORT: Torrington Area Parkinson’s Support Group meeting, 10 a.m. Oct. 24, online. Details at www.torringtonparkinsonssupportgroup.com/
Sunday, Oct. 25
GIFT SHOP OPEN: The Grotto Gift Shop at the Shrine of Lourdes in Litchfield, 50 Montfort Rd., Rte. 118, Litchfield is now open from 12:30-4 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. New merchandise has arrived with a selection of outdoor statuary, rosaries, medals, and inspirational jewelry. Plus, wedding, anniversary and Baptism and baby gifts are available for these special occasions. For further information, call 860-567-0891. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Visit www.shrinect.org
TRUNK OR TREAT 2020: Trunk or Treat 2020, set for 4-6 p.m. Oct. 25, with the Torrington Parks & Recreation Dept. Drive-through event. To contribute, bring candy to the department.
DRIVE-THRU TRUNK OR TREAT: The Torrington Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Drive-thru Trunk Or Treat at Torrington Middle School, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 24, rain date Oct. 25. Open to all ages; trunk or treating limited to ages 15 and under. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, families and children should remain in their cars at all times. Participants will hand out candy wearing masks and practicing social distancing. It is preferred that families have their trunks open with a bucket for candy. Anyone interested in decorating a vehicle and handing out candy must register in advance at the Torrington Parks and Recreation Department. Call 860-489-2274 for an application.
Monday, Oct. 26
EXERCISE CLASS: Strength, Balance & Flexibility with Robyn on Zoom, with the Sullivan Senior Center, Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. Sign up by calling 860-489-2211.
ABOUT BOBCATS: The Friends of Topsmead State Forest will hold a virtual presentation on bobcats, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 on Zoom. Free, R.S.V.P. is required. For more information about the event or to R.S.V.P., go to www.friendsoftopsmead.org/events.html
BLOOD DRIVE: Red Cross blood drive at Praise Christian Fellowship Church, fellowship hall, 52 New Hartford Road, Barkhamsted, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26. To sign up go to redcross.org or call 800-RED-CROSS.
LIGHT UP THE MEADOW: Light up the Meadow, Jack-o-Lanterns in the Tapping Reeve Meadow, dropoff Oct. 31, display Oct. 30-31. Bring carved or decorated pumpkins to the Litchfield Historical Society’s Tapping Reeve Meadow Oct. 30; see the pumpkins and scarecrows on display. Free and open to the public. No registration necessary.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
FARMERS MARKET: The Torrington Farmers Market is open 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church parking lot, at 837 Charles St, under the trees. Because fresh produce is seasonal, the items for sale change weekly depending on what’s ripe.
YOGA CLASS: Yoga with Wendy, 2 p.m. Tuesdays with the Sullivan Senior Center. To register, contact Wendy directly bendywendy100@gmail.com
ZUMBA GOLD CLASS: Zumba Gold with Joan, 11 a.m. Tuesdays with the Sullivan Senior Center on Zoom. Sign up by calling Joan at 860.496.9637
YOGA CLASSES: Yoga is offered on Zoom with the Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, 8:30 a.m. Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27. Have a yoga mat or something similar; class is appropriate for beginners. Wear comfortable clothing. Meditation begins at 9 a.m. in the same Zoom room and you can join or not. Details at scovillelibrary.org
STAYING HEALTHY: How to Stay Healthy During a Pandemic, with Dr. Avery Jenkins, 7 p.m. , Oct. 27, on Zoom, with the Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield. Register at owllibrary.org
DEPRESSION WEBINAR: Institute of Living Offers Free Webinar on Depression, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 27, presented by Laura Majidian, MSW, a caseworker at Hartford HealthCare’s IOL Family Resource Center. Free, registration required, call 855-442-4373 or visit HartfordHealthCare.org/VirtualClasses
Wednesday, Oct. 28
EXERCISE CLASS: Strength, Balance & Flexibility with Robyn on Zoom, with the Sullivan Senior Center, Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. Sign up by calling 860-489-2211.
WEIRD STUFF: “That’s Weird”, presented by the Connecticut Historical Society, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 28, free. What makes an object “weird”? This program will explore some of the strangest items from the Connecticut Historical Society collection. Register at www.torringtonhistoricalsociety.org
STORY TIME: Zoom Story time with Miss Molly on Zoom, Wednesdays, 10:45 a.m. Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Register at scovillelibrary.org.
Thursday, Oct. 29
VOTER LIST: Lists of active and inactive voters will be printed Oct. 29 at the Registrars of Voters’ office at the Town Hall, 74 West St., Litchfield. Voters who wish to confirm their voting status may review the lists on the ground floor of the Town Hall outside the Registrars’ office by appointment. The Registrars are in their office on Tuesday and Friday mornings; call 860 567 7558, or email bputnam@townoflitchfield.org or nsouthard@townoflitchfield.org.
PLAY BINGO: Bingo at the Sullivan Senior Center, Torrington, or Zoom Bingo with Kerry, 1:3o p.m. on Thursdays. Sign up by calling 860-489-2211.
AMERICA’S SCULPTURES: America’s First Sculptures: Connecticut Gravestones, 6 p.m. Oct. 29, presented by the Burnham Library, Bridgewater. Produced by stonecutters in dozens of small shops, these works are expressive windows into the past. Go to www.burnhamlibrary.org to register. Click on the ticketing link to register and a link will be sent to you before the event happens.
Friday, Oct. 30
MEDICARE BASICS: The basics of Medicare will be explained, discussing the different Medicare plan choices and hear about Aetna’s new Advantage plans for 2021, with Steve Ardussi, 10 a.m. Oct. 30; and 2 p.m. Nov. 11. Free, pre-registration encouraged. Go to www.thecommunity center.org
DANCE PARTY: Halloween Zoom Costume Dance Party, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 30, for all ages, Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield. All ages. Register at owllibrary.org