FRIDAY NIGHT GATHERING: Colebrook Historical Society hosts its final “Friday Night Gathering” at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 with special guest, John X Fernandez, Jr., presenting “Exit Stage Right!” at the historic Seymour Inn, located at the intersection of Routes 183 and 182A in the center of Colebrook. Refreshments provided; all are welcome. For further information contact Carol Lord at carol.9508@yahoo.com or 860-738-8244.
STOMP PAINTING: Toddler Bubble Wrap Stomp Painting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 11, Harwinton Library. Drop in, on the front lawn,weather permitting. Older siblings welcome.
FALL FESTIVAL: 64th Annual Fall Festival in the historic villages of Salisbury and Lakeville, Oct. 11, 12, 13, with scarecrows, hay rides, food tents, quilt show, local artisans, pet parade, 5K run, baked goods, sidewalk sales, crafts, face painting, pumpkin decorating, magic shows, book sales, live music, art and history exhibits, kids games, brew-fest, and much more. See complete schedule at salisburyfallfestival.org.
BOOK SALE: Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m., Oct. 11-12, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. $10 early buying Oct. 11, 9-10 a.m. Oct. 12, 3-4 p.m., bag a book sale, $10. Many categories, most books $2 or $3. Details at scoville.org.
FALL GATHERING: A Fall Gathering of Artists at the Litchfield Firehouse, annual art show, Litchfield Firehouse, Route 202, Litchfield. 30 artists selling original paintings, prints, photography, jewelry, pottery, woodwork, stained and fused glass. Oct. 11-13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 14, 12-4 p.m. Oct. 12 will have art demonstrations, refreshments.
PASTA DINNER: Pasta Dinner Fundraiser to benefit Friendly Hands Food Bank, 5-7:30 p.m., Oct. 11, $12 per person, free under age 6. Food by Scarpelli’s, penny auction, at St. Peters/St. Francis Cafeteria, 360 Prospect St Torrington.
STORY TIME: Shape Up Storytime, For Ages 3-5, 11 a.m., Oct. 11, with reading, singing, play activities with movement, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Register by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org.
EIGHT TO THE BAR: Eight to the Bar, New England’s well known classic Motown band, returns to the Parrott-Delaney Tavern, 37 Greenwoods Rd., New Hartford, 8-11 p.m., Oct. 11. The club is located in the former Ovation Guitar Factory building and boasts 5,000 sq ft of space, including a restaurant, craft beer haven, and banquet facility as well as an American Pub menu. Information, call 860-379-0188. $5 cover. www.parrottdelaneytavern.com
MEDITATION, FOREST WANDERING: Autumn Meditation and Restorative Forest Wandering with Marlow Shami, 10 a.m., Oct. 12, $5 guests, freee for members. White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Meet at the A.B. Ceder room, bring a mat and dress for the weather, no fragrances please. Register online www.whitememorialcc.org or by calling: 860-567-0857
BOOK SALE: Columbus Day Book Sale at the Cornwall Library, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. early buying, $15, sale from 10 a.m-2 p.m., Oct. 13, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with half price sale; Oct. 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., fill a bag for $5.
RENEWAL CEREMONY: Algonquian Village Renewal Ceremony, 3-5 p.m., Oct. 12, Institute of American Indian Studies, Curtis Road, Washington. For informaton and to register, go to https://www.iaismuseum.org/or call 860-868-0158.
SALISBURY MARKET: Salisbury Farmers Market, 10 a.m., Oct. 5, Oct. 12,. Vendors have heirloom tomatoes, sweet corn, cut flowers, fruits, wonderful health and beauty aids. Crooked Oak Farm, Howden Farm, Lone Silo, Frank n Nance’s health and beauty products, Tania’s Teatime herbal teas, and more.
POP-UP CRAFTS: Pop-up crafts at the Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Oct. 12, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, during the annual Fall Festival.
PARANORMAL AUTHOR: Paranormal author and medium Sydney Sherman presents a talk and book signing for her book “You Are Not Alone: Our Loved Ones are Here… You’re Just Not Listening”. 2 p.m. Oct. 12, Hodge Memorial Library and Museum, 4 North Street Roxbury. Free, registration required. Go to www.minormemoriallibrary.org.
CHICKEN AND PIE DINNER: The First Congregational Church of Torrington, 835 Riverside Ave across from Frank’s Pizza, will hold its annual Chicken and Pie Dinner, 5-7 p.m., Oct. 12. Tickets $10 adults, $5 children ages 4-12. Dinner includes chicken, biscuits, gravy, vegetable, drink and homemade pies for dessert — and seconds for the asking. To-go orders are welcome. Call 860-482-4705 for more information.
BOOKED FUNDRAISER: Gunn Memorial Library’s annual fall fundraiser, Booked!, 6-8:30 p.m., Oct. 12, Bryan Memorial Town Hall in Washington Depot. Reservations recommended, go to gunnlibrary.org. Entrance begins at $125 per person. For reservations call 860-868-7586.
GARLIC FESTIVAL: Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival, Oct. 12-13, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Bethlehem Fairgrounds. Food, samples, tastings, vendors, live music, artisans. Admission $9 adults, $8 seniors, $1 under 12. More details at www.garlicfestct.com
BEIRUT BOMBING MEMORIAL: The Connecticut Beirut Memorial Committee, Post 44 of the American Legion of Bantam and Post 27 of the American Legion Litchfield, present a ceremony to honor those killed in Beirut, non, Oct. 12, All Wars Memorial in front of the Bantam Cemetery on Route 202, Bantam. A reception followes at American Legion Post 27 at 400 Bantam Road (Route 202), Litchfield. For information, email claytonmarshall#1@gmail.com
DRUMMING FOR PEACE: Drumming For Peace is continuing its participation in the Drums Around the World, drumming for an hour each month at sunset on the evening of the full moon, at Church of Christ Congregational, Routes 4/63, Goshen. Bring your own drums or use the drums/ rhythm instruments provided. No experience is needed. For further information, call Susan Strand at 860-482-6940 or send an email message to sstrand@snet.net. Oct. 13, 6 p.m., Nov. 12, 4:15 p.m., Dec. 12, 4:15 p.m.
GOAT YOGA: Goat Yoga class, Oct. 13, 9:30 a.m, Flanders Nature Center, Woodbury. Dress comfortably and for some degree of messiness. Bring a mat or towel; class is outdoors. Adults, $20 for members, $25 for non-members for adults and $10 for ages 15 and under with an adult. Rain cancels. Register online at www.flandersnaturecenter.org or call 203-263-3711, ext. 12.
BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
MONDAY SCHOLARS: Monday Scholars: The Agency — A History Of The CIA, 12-2 p.m., Mondays, Sept. 9-Dec. 16, no meeting Oct. 14 or Dec. 2. Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit https://www.ctalanon.org/meetings
AUTHOR TALK: Join local author Betty Krasne of Kent, CT in conversation with Washington resident Diana Varlay as they discuss Betty’s recently released novel The Good Life?, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 15, Gunn Memorial Library in Washington. To register, email gunnprograms@biblio.org or call 860-868-7586
TORRINGTON MARKET: The Torrington Farmers Market is held on Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 837 Charles Street, Torrington. Vendors offer a variety of produce as well as other goods for sale.
BINGO: St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church holds weekly bingo games at St. Anthony School, Oak Street, Winsted, on Wednesdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. with refreshments and snacks for sale. Games begin at 6:35 p.m. Progressive jackpots. For information call the church at 860-379-3369.
TEEN GAME NIGHT: Teen Video Game Night, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 16, for ages 8-11, Harwinton Library. Pizza and soda provided. Register at www.harwintonlibrary.org
FINANCIAL PLANNING: Personal Financial Planning Seminar and Panel Discussion, 6-7:30 p.m., Oct. 16, Burham Library, Bridgewater. Reservations are required. For more information call the library at 860-354-6937.
EARTH FILM, SUPPER: October Earth Film & Soup Supper, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 16, Church of Christ, 5 Old Middle St., Goshen. Free.
CANDIDATE FORUM: Litchfield Democrats Candidate Forum, 6-8 p.m., Oct. 16, Sophia Room, Wisdom House, Litchfield. Discussion on issues, time for questions. Refreshments provided.
SQUADRON MEETING: The Northwest Hills Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary of the United States Air Force meets Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. at the Torrington Armory South Main Street. For information, call Cmdr. Tim Ceritello at 860-620-3670 or email timceritello@gmail.com.
CHESS CLUB: The Litchfield County Chess Club meets Thursdays at the Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington, from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursdays. The informal club has held several meetings. Membership is free — just show up and play. Adults, teens and older children with an adult are welcome. There are plenty of boards and pieces, or bring your own. For information, call Alan at 850-430-9317.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Duplicate Bridge at the Sullivan Senior Center, East Albert Street, Torrington, Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information, call John Townsend at 860-567-0671. Leave a message, he will return your call. Bringing a partner is encouraged but not required. Games are now free of charge.
OPERA TALKS: The Metropolitan Opera Talks, presented By Jeffrey Engel, at the Litchfield Community Center, Route 202, Litchfield, at 1 p.m. Oct. 3, Turandot, Oct. 17, Manon, Oct. 31, Madama Butterfly, Nov. 21, Akhnaten. All coincide with live Met performances. Donations are welcome. Call The Litchfield Community Center at 860-567-8302 or visit www.thecommunitycenter.org
BOOK GROUP: Afternoon Book Group, 1:30 p.m., Oct. 17, free, Harwinton Library. This month’s book is Making Toast by Roger Rosenblatt. Details, go to www.harwintonlibrary.org
ESP PROGRAM: Extra Sensory Performance With Keith Zalinger, 7 p.m. Oct. 17, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Free, space is limited, registration required at owlibrary.org or call 860-567-8030.
DIGITAL MARKETING: Business Mastery Series: Marketing in the Digital Era: Online Visibility — Getting Found Online presented by Lance Leifert, 6 p.m. Oct. 17, free, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Details at scoville.org.
CANDIDATES DEBATE: Candidates debate for the town of Woodbury, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Litchfield and Republican and Democratic town committees. 7 p.m., Oct. 17, Nonnewaug High School, 5 Minortown Road, Woodbury. Moderator is Christine Horrigan. Public welcome.