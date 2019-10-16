DROWSY CHAPERONE: Goshen Players will stage “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Oct. 18-19, 25-26 and Nov. 1-2 at 8 p.m., and Oct. 20, 27 and Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. Performances will be held at the Old Goshen Town Hall, 2 North Street, at the Rotary Junction of Rts 4 and 63, Goshen. Tickets are $25, visit www.goshenplayers.org or call 860-491-9988.
SPOOKY LITCHFIELD: Spooky Litchfield, a tour of Litchfield’s Historic District, 6-8 p.m., Oct. 18, $15 members, $20 guests, Litchfield Historical Society. Email registration@litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org or call 860-567-4501 for more information.
CARDIAC HEALTH: Noble Horizons, Cobble Road, Salisbury, welcomes cardiologist Dr. Donald Soucier from The Heart Center at Sharon Hospital, discussing women’s cardiac health, noon, Oct. 18, Guests will have a complimentary light lunch buffet at 11:45 am. Reservations are necessary and may be made at www.noblehorizons.org or 860-435-9851.
BEAUTIFUL CULTURE: The “Our Culture Is Beautiful” Organization is sponsoring Multicultural Festival 2019 on October 18 at the Torrington City Hall Auditorium from 5:30 to 8 p.m. All are welcome. Artists who created the multicultural mural that has been featured on the north side of the former Libby’s furniture Store will be celebrated. There will entertainment and sharing of stories. For more information, call Kevin Johnson at 860-375-5842.
HALLOWEEN DANCE: Winsted Lions Club Halloween Dance, 7 p.m., Oct. 18, Chatterly’s Banquet Facility, Torrington. Costumes encouraged. Tickets $25, purchase in advance from Joe Zibell at 860-921-6644 or at the door. Tickets include hot hors d’oeuvres, coffeet and desserts; a cash bar is availe and multiple raffles will be held. Live music by the Night Moves Band.
SPOOKY SCIENCE: Spooky Science! With Miss Kathy, grades K - 3, 3:30 p.m,. Oct. 18, free, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
PENNY AUCTION: The Holy Rosary Society of St. John Paul The Great Parish (formerly St. Peter Church) will be holding their annual Penny Auction, Oct. 18, doors open at 5:30 p.m. at St. Peter Hall, 107 East Main Street Torrington. Calling starts at 7 p.m., free refreshments at intermission, food for sale. More than 50 business gift certificates to be auctioned, also a raffle table and 50/50 drawing.
HAUNTED HAYRIDE: The Woodbury Lions Club’s 28th Annual Haunted Hayride and 3D Haunted Barn, starting from Mitchell School, Woodbury, Oct. 18-19, Oct. 25-26. Tickets $12 adults, $6 under age 10, for sale each night at 6:30-9 p.m. Refreshments are available for sale at the school.
EXHIBIT OPENING: Five Points Annex Gallery, located at 17 Water St. in downtown Torrington, opens “Chains, Rain And Moments That Hold Us” with a reception Oct. 18, 5-8 p.m., free. The exhibit runs through Oct. 27.
SALISBURY FORUM: Douglas Schwartz, Director of Polling for Quinnipiac University, will present “Polling and the 2020 Election” as the speaker at the Salisbury Forum, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 18, at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Falls Village. A Q&A session will follow the presentation. Admission is free and open to everyone. For more information, go to www.salisburyforum.org.
ART SHOW: Dingledodies, new paintings by Larry Louis Morse, on display at Good News Restaurant and Bar, 694 Main Street South, Woodbury, through Jan. 13. Opening reception, Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.
STEAM VENT: The Fall Season of Steam Vent Coffee house, 6 p.m., Oct. 19, at First Church of Winsted, 95 North Main St. Free, donations welcome. Open mic, 6-7 p.m., featured performers, 7-9 p.m., Mexican night in the cafe, $10 per person.
CEMETERY WALK: The 6th annual Cemetery Walk, sponsored by the Soldiers’ Monument Commission, noon-2 p.m.,. Oct. 19, $5 adults, free under age 16, at Center Cemetery, adjacent to the East End Park. Costumed interpreters representing residents from the past will tell about their lives and the rich history of Winsted and Winchester. Tours begin noon, last tour 2:15 p.m. Rain date Oct. 20.
BOOK SALE: Autumn Book Sale, Harwinton Public Library, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 19. Bring your own bags. For information, call 860-485-9113
GROUP READING: Group Reading of The Bat Poet by Randall Jarrell with Gerri Griswold, 6 p.m., Oct. 19, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Meet in the A.B. Ceder Room, bring a dish to share and your own place setting, BYOB. $15 members, $30 guests. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Call 860-567-0857 or register online: www.whitememorialcc.org
DEEP TRAVELING: David K. Leff, author, poet and former deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection, presents his experiences with travel, 2 p.m., Oct. 19, Flanders Those interested may register online at www.flandersnaturecenter.org or call 203-263-3711, ext. 12, for more information.
AUTHOR TALK: “Music Box,” discussion and signing, with author and composer Ron Kramer, Morris Public Library, Saturday, October 19, at 1 p.m., Morris Public Library. To register call 860-567-7440 or https://morrispubliclibrary.net.
BOOK SIGNING: House of Books hosts Alex Hitz, chef and host extraordinaire, who will sign copies of his latest book “The Art Of The Host,” 5 p.m., Oct. 19, House of Books, 4 North Main St, Kent. This event is open to the public. For more information, call the House of Books at 860-927-4104.
BOOK GROUP: Evening Book Group, Harwinton Library, 7 p.m., Oct. 21, free. “Of the Tress” by E.M. Fitch will be discussed.
REFLECTIVE JOURNEY: A Reflective Journey Through Gift from the Sea” will be offered at Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m, Oct. 19. Laura McEvoy, MS, LPC will present. Fee $60, includes lunch. Register by Oct. 15. For additional information call 860-567-3163, email programs@widomhouse.org or visit www.wisdomhouse.org. If registering after the deadline please call.
WRITING WORKSHOP: Generative Writing Workshop with Virginia Watkins, 10 a.m., Oct. 19, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Details, go to scoville.org.
ROAST BEEF DINNER: Roast Beef Dinner, 5-7 p.m. ,Oct. 19, $12 adults, $8 children, $40 family maximum, at Church of Christ, 5 Old Middle St., Goshen. Full dinner with dessert, dine in or take out. No reservations needed.
LLAMA PROGRAM: Hooked On Llamas, for all ages, 11 a.m., Oct. 19, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield, with Debbie Labbe of Country Quilt Llama Farm and her pet llama. Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
CIVIL DIALOGUE: On Saturday, October 19 at 1:00 p.m. the Kent Memorial Library will host a Civil Dialogue with the Kent First Selectman candidates Jean Speck and Edward Matson at Town Hall, Kent, 1 p.m., Oct. 19. Questions may be dropped off at the Library or collected at the event. Registration required; call the Library 860-927-3761, email kmlinfo@biblio.org or kentmemoriallibrary.org.
OUTDOOR HIKE: FALPS President Ralph Scarpino leads a hike to the park’s overlooks in Peoples State Forest. Meet at Big Springs Youth Camping area off of Greenwoods Road, Barkhamsted (nearest intersection Park and Greenwoods Roads ,1 p.m., Oct. 20. Free.
LLAMA WALK: Llama Walk with Debbie Labbe from Country Quilt Llama Farm, 2 p.m., Oct. 20, $20, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Meet in the museum parking lot. Call 860-248-0355 to pre-register or to schedule a private llama walk.
LITCHFIELD LAW SCHOOL: The Rise and Fall of the Litchfield Law School With Professor John H. Langbein, 3 p.m., Oct. 20, free, Litchfield Historical Society. Reception hosted by the Yale Club will follow. Email registration@litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org or call (860) 567-4501 for more info
BOOK CLUB: Scoville Memorial Library Book Club “There, There” by Tommy Orange, 2 p.m., Oct. 20, at the library. Details, go to scoville.org.
CONSTITUTION TALK: Trouble in the Land of Steady Habits: How We Got to the Constitution of 1818, presented by CT State Historian Walt Woodward, 2 p.m., Oct. 20, Harwinton Town Hall, 100 Bentley Drive, Harwinton.
FAMILY HISTORY: In recognition of National Family History Month, professional and popular Cenealogist Toni McKeen presents “Growing Your Family Tree,” Oct. 20, 1 p.m., Gunn Memorial Library, Wykeham Road, Washington. To register, email gunnprograms@biblio.org or call 860-868-7586.
CAR SHOW: Car Show on the Beach!, presented by Morris Beach and Recreation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 20. Gates open at 9:30 a.m., Morris Town Beach ~ 83 East Shore Road, Morris. Rain date Oct. 27. Spectators free, $10 per vehicle plus a food item for the town’s pantry. Music, raffles, trophies, food for sale.
OWL WRITES: Sunday Salon: Owl Writes – The Craft Of Style, 1 p.m., Oct. 20, Oct. 27, Nov. 3, Nov. 10, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
CANDIDATE FORUM: Litchfield Democrats Candidate Forum, 6-8 p.m., Oct. 21, Bishop’s Room,First Congregational Church on the Green, Litchfield. Discussion on issues, time for questions. Refreshments provided
MONDAY SCHOLARS: Monday Scholars: The Agency – A History Of The CIA, 12-2 p.m., Mondays, Sept. 9-Dec. 16, no meeting Oct. 14 or Dec. 2. Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events
LOURDES TAG SALE: Lourdes in Litchfield, Rte. 118, 50 Montfort Rd., Litchfield, will hold its semi-annual tag sale, Oct 24, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Oct. 27, 11:30-2 p.m. Donation dropoffs, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Oct. 22-23 at Pilgrim Hall. For more information, call 860-567-1041 or email: lourdesshrinect@gmail.com.
MUSIC NIGHT: Winchester Grange Music Night Concert, featuring a performance by the Cherry Brook Chimes Bell Choir. The evening starts with a Community Potluck Supper, doors open at 6 p.m., concert 7 p.m. at the Winchester Grange Hall is located at 100 Newfield Road, Winchester Center. Food donations welcome.For more information, e-mail lecturer@winchestergrange.org or visit www.WinchesterGrange.org.
TORRINGTON MARKET: The Torrington Farmers Market is held on Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 837 Charles Street, Torrington. Vendors offer a variety of produce as well as other goods for sale.
PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: Phantom Of The Opera: Film & Live Music With Donald Sosin & Joanna Seaton, 7 p.m., Oct. 22, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield, Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
TRADE TALK: Professor, historian and author Mark Albertson presents “Decoding U.S.-China Trade Relations,” 6 p.m., Oct. 22, free, Gunn Memorial Library, Wykeham Road, Washington. To register, email gunnprograms@biblio.org or cal 860-868-7586
VOTING MACHINES: The Hartland Registrar of Voters will be securing and locking the voting machines to prepare for the State Election at 2 p.m. Oct. 23.
