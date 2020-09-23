KENT FARMERS MARKET: The Kent Farmers market, 3-6:30 p.m., Fridays, May 22 until the end of October. It is located on Route 7 in Kent, just south of the monument.
LIBRARY ART SHOW: Beginning Friday, September 25, the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village will host the exhibition GIRLS! GIRLS! GIRLS! Painting and Sculpture by Robert Cronin, Robert Andrew Parker, and Sam Posey, opens Sept. 25, runs to Nov. 14. Although the library will not be holding a formal reception, the artwork will be on display during library hours. Visitors must wear masks, will register at the door and have their temperature checked. Social distancing allows for five people at a time. For more information, or to make an appointment, call the library at 860-824-7424 or visit huntlibrary.org/art-wall, where the full exhibition can be seen.
GRIEF SUPPORT: A grief support group led by Eileen Epperson is held on Zoom and will meet, when it’s safe, at the Litchfield Community Center. Group meetings run on Fridays through Oct. 30 at 9:30 a.m. Details call 860-567-8302.
TROUBADOUR IN CONCERT: An outdoor concert with CT Troubadour Nekita Waller & Band, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25, Litchfield Community Center, Route 202, Litchfield. BYOB, chairs and blankets. The concert is free; donations welcome. For information call 860-567-8302 or visit www.thecommunitycenter.org
COVID TESTING: Community Health and Wellness Center of Greater Torrington, offers weekly testing for COVID-19 until Oct. 30. Free, results in two to three days. 9:30 a.m.-noon, Sept. 25, 10 Center Street, Winsted (the parking lot of CHWC’s Winsted facility); Oct. 2, Coe Memorial Park, Torrington; Oct. 9, 10 Center Street, Winsted; Oct. 16, Coe Memorial Park, Torrington; Oct. 23, 10 Center Street, Winsted; Oct. 30, Coe Memorial Park, Torrington. CHWC is also offering free, confidential HIV testing at these locations. For more information, call 860-489-0931.
FARMERS MARKET: The Torrington Farmers Market is open 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church parking lot, at 837 Charles St, under the trees. Because fresh produce is seasonal, the items for sale change weekly depending on what’s ripe.
FARMERS MARKET: Salisbury Farmers Market, Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. starting June 6. Seedlings, plants, vegetables, cut flowers, eggs,beef, pork, maple syrup and more. Details at scovillelibrary.org.
BURLINGTON CONCERT: Murali Coryell at Hogan’s Cider Mill. Burlington, 4 p.m., Sept. 26. Details at https://rb.gy/xqiqnr
WALKING TOURS: The Litchfield Historical Society is continuing its walking tours in September. Space is limited and registration is required; email registration@litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org. Sept. 26, 10 a.m., Homes and Histories; Sept. 30, 12 noon, Evolution of the Town Green.
VIRTUAL NATURE DAY: Virtual Family Nature Day, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Full schedule of events at https://whitememorialcc.org
PARKINSON’S SUPPORT: Torrington Area Parkinson’s Support Group, 10 a.m., Sept. 26, on Zoom, speaker is Dr. Duarte Machado, discussing the Duopa Pump.
CORNWALL AND COVID: Cornwall in the Time of Covid with Gordon Ridgway, 5 p.m., Sept. 26 on Zoom. Register at cornwalllibrary.org/
COMEDY AT THE SILO: Comedy Quarantine-LOS=Laugh OutSide, 5-9 p.m., Sept. 26, on the lawn at The Silo-44 Upland Road-New Milford. Show starts at 6 p.m. with some of the funniest comedians on the East Coast: Tim Lovett, Kim DeShields and KJ Johansen. Tickets $15, BYOB, snacks and chairs or blankets. $5 of every ticket will be donated to The Silo and Hunt Hill Farm. Bring a non-perishable food item for the food bank. Seating is limited. Call 860-355-0300.
GIFT SHOP OPEN: The Grotto Gift Shop at the Shrine of Lourdes in Litchfield, 50 Montfort Rd., Rte. 118, Litchfield is now open from 12:30-4 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. New merchandise has arrived with a selection of outdoor statuary, rosaries, medals, and inspirational jewelry. Plus, wedding, anniversary and Baptism and baby gifts are available for these special occasions. For further information, call 860-567-0891. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Visit www.shrinect.org
STRENGTH AND BALANCE: Strength, Balance & Flexibility with Robyn, 9 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays on Zoom, Sullivan Senior Center, Torrington. To sign up call 860-489-2211
BEAVER TALK: The Friends of Topsmead State Forest will offer a virtual presentation on beavers, 6:30 p.m., Sept. 28 through Zoom. There is no fee to attend; however, an R.S.V.P. is required. For more information about the event or to R.S.V.P., go to: https://www.friendsoftopsmead.org/events.html Zoom registration information along with a technical assistance contact will be provided to registered participants.
HERBAL SURVIVAL: Herbal Survival Kit: a virtual program with The Grounded Goodwife, 7 p.m., Sept. 29, Harwinton Library. Register at harwintonlibrary.org. Join The Grounded Goodwife for a virtual introduction to 3 natural, effective DIY remedies to dropkick a winter bug. Participants will get login information, a materials list, and a FREE roll-on applicator the week before the program!
BLOOD DRIVE: Red Cross blood drive, 1-6:30 p.m., Litchfield Community Center, Litchfield. Call 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for appointment.
ZUMBA GOLD: Zumba Gold with Joan, 11 a.m., Tuesdays on Zoom, Sullivan Senior Center. Sign up by calling Joan at 860-496-9637.
BALANCE CLASS: Pilobolus: Connecting With Balance, a series of 1-hour workshops tailored to helping seniors reconnect with their bodies and environment. Tuesdays, 9:30-10:30 am., $5 per class. Email info@thecommunitycenter.org or call 860-567-8302 to register or for more information.
BLOOD DRIVE: American Red Cross will hold a Blood drive at The Litchfield Community Center, 1-6:30 p.m., Sept. 29. Call 800-733-2767 for appointment.
GARDENING AUTHOR: Gardener and writer Page Dickey will celebrate the launch of her latest book Uprooted, 6 p.m. Sept. 29 with the Cornwall Library on Zoom. She will read selections from her book followed by a conversation with the host of the event, noted writer Roxana Robinson. Details at cornwalllibrary.org/
STORY TIME: Zoom Story time with Miss Molly on Zoom, Wednesdays, 10:45 a.m. Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Register at scovillelibrary.org.
AUTHOR TALK: Kent Memorial Library and House of Books present a book talk and virtual signing with Texas-born author and Kent resident Sergio Troncoso, discussing his new book, “A Peculiar Kind of Immigrant’s Son” at 7 p.m. Sept. 30. Free and open to the public. Register for Zoom login information at kentmemoriallibrary.org
BOOK DISCUSSION: Bluff Book Discussion With Author Jane Stanton Hitchcock, 7 p.m. Sept. 30, on Zoom with the Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield. To access Zoom links for these events, go to www.owlibrary.org click on the “Program & Events” tab.
TAI CHI: Tai Chi with Marie, Wednesdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m., at the Litchfield Community Center. All ages welcome; free, no experience necessary. Dress in comfortable clothes. Email info@thecommunitycenter.org or call 860-567-8302 to register or for more information.
MEDITATION SESSIONS: Meditation, Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays at 9 a.m., Mondays at 4:30 p.m. on Zoom. Open to all, no experience required. Each session starts with a guided meditation, followed by a period of silence, and then an opportunity to reflect on the practice. Mondays, Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26, Tuesdays, Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27, Thursdays, Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22, Sundays, Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Details at scovillelibrary.org
TABLE TENNIS: Table Tennis, Thursdays, 10:45 a.m., free, public welcome. Play in a great social environment and meet other enthusiasts. Bring your own equipment. Email info@thecommunitycenter.org or call 860-567-8302 to register or for more information.
MOVEMENT AND BREATH: Therapeutic Movement and Breath Class led by Suzanne Mazzarelli, Yoga Therapist, on Zoom, with the Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, 10:30 a.m., Oct. 2, Oct. 9. A sampler of gentle somatic movement, Yoga, Qi Gong and more. No experience necessary. Details at scovillelibrary.org
VETERAN OF THE MONTH: On Saturday October 3rd, at 10 o’clock a.m., American Legion Post 44 of Bantam will celebrate the life and service of United States Marine Corps veteran Brian Richardson, late of Lakeville, 10 a.m. Oct. 3, All-Wars Memorial on Route 202 in Bantam, in front of the Bantam Cemetery. Guests are asked to practice social distancing — wear a mask if you can’t maintain distance and stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms of Covid-19. Bring your own lawn chair. For information, email post44.bantam@gmail.com
TAG SALE: Colebrook Community Tag Sale, to benefit the Colebrook Senior And Community Center, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 3 in the center parking lot. Cost is $10 for a 10-foot spae, $20 for a 10-foot space with table and chairs. Vendors must be in place by 8:30 a.m. For more information call the Colebrook Senior and Community Center at 860-738-9521.
DRIVE-BY PIE SALE: A drive-by apple pie sale will be held, 9 a.m.-noon, Oct. 3, at the Harwinton Congregational Church, 2 Litchfield Road, Harwinton. Pies are $15, on a first-come, first-served basis. No orders will be taken in advance. For information, call 860-485-1318.
DOROTHY DAY PROGRAM: “Dorothy Day: A Saint For Our Time” Program, will be held at Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, 229 East Litchfield Road, Litchfield, 9:30 a.m-3 p.m. Oct. 3. Dorothy Day was the founder of the Catholic Worker Movement, and considered one of the nation’s most influential nonviolent speakers for the rights of workers. The cost is $60 which includes lunch. Registration, social distancing practices, and face masks will be required. To register, call Wisdom House at 860-567-3163, or visit www.wisdomhouse.org.
DRIVE-THRU FOOD DRIVE: The Washington Council of Congregations will hold its fourth Drive-Thru Food Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 3, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 34 Green Hill Road, (Rt. 47) in Washington Depot. Donors are asked to remain in their cars while volunteers, wearing gloves and masks, take contributions from their vehicle’s trunk or back seat. Non-perishable food items, personal care and household cleaning items are needed, as well as monetary donations. Make checks payable to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish with WCOC in the memo. All proceeds benefit the Washington-Warren and New MilFord Food Banks.
AMERICAN CHESTNUT: Saving the American Chestnut, 2 p.m., Oct. 3, on Zoom and Facebook Live with the White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Recent developments in hybridization and genetic selective techniques have developed chestnut trees, wiped out by a fungus, that are resistant to the fungal pathogen. Participants will learn how they can help return this tree to our forests. Free; pre-register: https://rb.gy/mwm7o5
YOGA CLASSES: Yoga is offered on Zoom with the Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, 8:30 a.m. Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27. Have a yoga mat or something similar; class is appropriate for beginners. Wear comfortable clothing. Meditation begins at 9 a.m. in the same Zoom room and you can join or not. Details at scovillelibrary.org
LOUIS ‘THE COIN’ TALK: Connecticut State Police Detective Sergeant (Retired) Jerry Longo, journalist Andy Thibault, poet and writer Franz Douskey, and reporter (Retired) Karen Zeiner will discuss the career and memoir of Louis the Coin Colavecchio, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 on Zoom with the Morris Public Library. Musical opening via Rick Reyes Music. To register for the event with the Library and request a link to join: morrispubliclibrary.net
ZUMBA GOLD: Zumba Gold with Joan, 11 a.m., Tuesdays on Zoom, Sullivan Senior Center. Sign up by calling Joan at 860-496-9637.
STORY TIME: Zoom Story time with Miss Molly on Zoom, Wednesdays, 10:45 a.m. Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Register at scovillelibrary.org.
BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP: Kent Memorial Library fall book discussion group will look into novels that cover aspects of the Black experience in the United States from the end of WWII to the present. Oct. 8 Sula by Toni Morrison 1973; Nov. 12 The Known World by Edward P. Jones 2003; Dec. 17 A Kind of Freedom by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton 2017, Thursdays, 5 p.m. Register at 860-927-3761.
NATURE’S NURSERY: Virtual Nature’s Nursery Series, for ages 3-6 on Zoom, with the White Memorial Conservation Center, held the second Thursday of the month through December, 4 p.m. Every session will include a story featuring wild animals and then an up-close encounter with a live animal. Register on www.whitememorialcc.org to receive an email with the Zoom link(s). Members: $5/session, Non-Members: $8/session.
THE AMAZON: Ethnobotanist and Author Dr. Mark Plotkin: The Amazon: What Everyone Needs to Know, 7 p.m. Oct. 8, with the Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, on Zoom. Details and registration at scovillelibrary.org.
BOOK DISCUSSION GROUPS: Zoom Event: OWL Monthly Book Discussion Groups on Zoom, Oct. 8, with Oliver Wolcott Library. Non-fiction group, 2 p.m., Fiction group, 3:30 p.m. Details at owllibrary.org.
AUTHOR TALK: Fast Girls: A Novel of the 1936 Women’s Olympic Team with Author Elise Hooper, 7 p.m., Oct. 8, on Zoom. Hear the gripping, real life history of three female athletes, members of the first integrated women’s Olympic team, and their journeys to the 1936 summer games in Berlin, Nazi Germany. Details at owllibrary.org
BIRDS ABOUT BIRDS: Behaving Birdly ~ A Photographic Study of Birds Acting Like Birds with Michael Audette, 2 p.m. Oct. 10 on Zoom and Facebook Live with the White Memorial Conservation Center. Free, registration required at https://rb.gy/cobuxs
HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION: Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 10, at Torrington Middle School, 200 Middle School Road (RT 183), Torrington. Residents must have a ticket to participate- no exceptions. Tickets available for pick up at your Town or City Hall or can be emailed. COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Wear a mask, do not exit your vehicle. All waste must be in trunk or rear of vehicle. No waste allowed in passenger area.